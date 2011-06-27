Used 2001 Mercury Villager Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
$22,510
$22,510
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$22,510
$22,510
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
$22,510
$22,510
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300/420 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
$22,510
$22,510
Torque200 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle39.9 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
$22,510
$22,510
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
$22,510
$22,510
24 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
$22,510
$22,510
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front door pocketsyes
Rear and cargo floor matsyes
Power Feature
$22,510
$22,510
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
$22,510
$22,510
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$22,510
$22,510
Front head room39.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room62.3 in.
Front leg room39.9 in.
Front hip room56.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
$22,510
$22,510
Rear head room40.1 in.
Rear hip Room64.9 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room64.6 in.
one-piece folding third row seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
$22,510
$22,510
Length194.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight3997 lbs.
Height70.1 in.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width74.9 in.
Colors
$22,510
$22,510
Exterior Colors
  • Light Parchment Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Estate Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Jewel Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Chestnut Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Pacific Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Golden Mink
  • Portland Gray
Tires & Wheels
$22,510
$22,510
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
P215/70R15 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
$22,510
$22,510
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
$22,510
$22,510
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
