Vehicle overview

If you're old enough to remember when "Flashdance" was cool, then you're probably familiar with the original '80s-vintage Mercury Sable, whose futuristic full-width headlight bar and wrap-around greenhouse set it apart from the faceless crowd of midsize sedans and wagons. Essentially a Ford Taurus by another name, the Sable's striking styling and relatively advanced features won it legions of loyal customers.

Ah, how times have changed -- the 2009 Mercury Sable isn't even a "real" Sable, but rather a renamed Mercury Montego, a twin of the old Ford Five Hundred that officially met its maker a couple years ago. And unlike those avant-garde Sables of yore, the current Sable plays it safe with middle-of-the-road styling. On the bright side, though, the availability of Microsoft's Sync system puts the Sable on the technological cutting edge for this segment, and there's plenty to like about it from a family-minded buyer's point of view.

The first priority on many families' lists is safety, and it doesn't get much better than the Sable in this regard -- the government has given this Mercury perfect five-star ratings across the board. Another Sable virtue is its ample passenger and cargo space, both of which put midsize family sedans to shame. There's available all-wheel drive for those who need it, and the Sable rides smoothly for a car at this price point. Even the gas mileage is good: At 28 mpg highway, the V6-powered front-wheel-drive Sable comes close to matching the fuel economy of many midsize vehicles despite its full-size status.

However, there are reasons why the Sable isn't on the tip of our tongues when we speak of segment-leading full-size sedans. The steering wheel doesn't telescope, which makes the car not very hospitable for taller folks. The brake pedal's action is long and soft, inspiring little confidence during hard stops. Nor is the car particularly enjoyable to drive, a result of its unsporting high seating position, pronounced body roll on twisty roads and coarse-sounding V6.

Particularly given the availability of the segment-exclusive Sync system, which allows for seamless voice-activated operation of iPods and cellular phones, the 2009 Mercury Sable has enough going for it to be considered a contender in the full-size sedan category. This is especially true if the Sable's strengths in safety and interior room are priorities for you. However, it would be wise to check out a few other large sedans before deciding, including the Chrysler 300, Hyundai Azera, Pontiac G8 and Toyota Avalon.