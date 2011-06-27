Estimated values
2009 Mercury Sable Premier 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,069
|$4,046
|$4,663
|Clean
|$2,835
|$3,742
|$4,304
|Average
|$2,368
|$3,135
|$3,585
|Rough
|$1,901
|$2,527
|$2,866
Estimated values
2009 Mercury Sable 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,788
|$3,622
|$4,151
|Clean
|$2,575
|$3,350
|$3,831
|Average
|$2,151
|$2,805
|$3,191
|Rough
|$1,726
|$2,261
|$2,551
Estimated values
2009 Mercury Sable Premier 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,767
|$3,647
|$4,205
|Clean
|$2,557
|$3,374
|$3,881
|Average
|$2,135
|$2,826
|$3,232
|Rough
|$1,714
|$2,278
|$2,584
Estimated values
2009 Mercury Sable 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,037
|$4,030
|$4,657
|Clean
|$2,806
|$3,727
|$4,298
|Average
|$2,343
|$3,122
|$3,580
|Rough
|$1,881
|$2,516
|$2,862