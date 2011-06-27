Used 2009 Mercury Sable Consumer Reviews
Bring back Murcury; A wonderful car
I've owned a 2009 Sable for several years and have found that it has the greatest brakes. They are quick and sure without being too touchy. They have already saved me in an emergency. The steering is quick and on our twisty curvey roads in Penna. this car handles like it is on rails. The engine is very responsive and smooth. It gets amazing gas mileage for a of this size; over 30MPH on the interstate. I agree that it did take some time getting used to the steering wheel being farther away than usual without telescoping however, it feels perfectly normal now. Actually gives you more room, makes other cars feel cramped. It is such a great car that I bought a 2nd one for my wife.
Good later years vehicle
Very happy with the 2009 Sable compared to 2003 Grand Marquis which we still own. Good vehicle for older people for ease of entry, more room than it appears. Is a fun to drive auto and takes less room to park.
A Pleasant Surprise
I'll admit, the Mercury Sable wasn't even on my radar screen. I'd fallen in love with the Lincoln MKZ and was shopping for a late model used one. In doing my research I ran across quite a number of very low mileage 2009 Mercury Sable Premier program cars. I liked the Lincoln a lot but the Mercury impressed me even more. It's a large car with great passenger and trunk space, it has great road manners, it's very comfortable, it gets great safety numbers and the MPG is good for a large car. It's surprisingly quick and in some ways it reminds me of my a much more refined version of my old 1995 SHO Taurus. I am really happy with my purchase.
Good Buy
I am very satisfied with my new Sable so far. To be honest I had never heard of the Sable and was not in the market to purchase one. I had my eye on a Chrysler Pacifica. After test driving the Pacifica I stumbled across the Sable and decided to take it for a drive. I was impressed with the features and the smooth ride. The trunk space is great. Price was the deciding factor for me and the fact that it came with so many great features like the Sync and Sirius radio was a perk. I'm happy so far.
Buy this car!
What a car! I recently purchased a slightly used '09 Sable with 28K miles on it and I love it! Comfortable, good performance, tons of features, good mileage for its size and all for $17K. I traded in an '06 Chrysler 300 that I hated and the only thing I don't like about this car is that I didn't buy it 2 years ago. It's a shame they stopped making it, but if you can find one - BUY IT!
