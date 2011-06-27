  1. Home
Used 1991 Mercury Sable LS Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/416.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque160 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle38.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room54.2 in.
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room55.6 in.
Rear leg room37.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.5 in.
Measurements
Length192.2 in.
Curb weight3131 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.5 cu.ft.
Height54.4 in.
Wheel base106.0 in.
Width70.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Electric Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Crystal Blue Frost Clearcoat
  • Garnet Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Amethyst Frost Clearcoat
  • Mocha Frost Clearcoat
  • Titanium Frost Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Medium Titanium Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Mocha Clearcoat Metallic
