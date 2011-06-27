I have owned this car for 3 years and I can't say enough about it. I have had very few minor problems and absolutely no major problems. I am the second owner and I've had it since it had 44,000 miles. It now has 110,000. No Problems! The car drives great and I average 25mpg city driving. The car has good pick up for a 4cyl SUV. It's very comfortable and is fun and easy to drive. I have received nothing but compliments since I have owned it. If you want a vehicle that is reliable; impressive; and wows others...This is absolutely one to look at!

