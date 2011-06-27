  1. Home
2005 Mercury Mariner Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful V6, large cargo capacity, comfortable and stylish interior, carlike handling.
  • Faux wood trim is unconvincing, fuel-thirsty V6.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Put a Ford Escape in a Mercury outfit and what do you get? An excellent small SUV in pretty dapper digs.

2005 Highlights

The Mariner, based on the successful Ford Escape, is new for 2005.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Mercury Mariner.

5(69%)
4(25%)
3(4%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.6
96 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love my daily driver w/180K+
spchambers03,01/08/2012
we bought this feb. 06 with 7,000 miles on it, and started putting around 12k a year. strating in 08, new job, i started putting around 45-50K miles a year!(any and every weather condition you can throw at it, from bumper to bumper in the heat, to 18-30inch snow storms, and brutal -0 cold, and any type of road conditions, from interstate driving, to farm/logging roads, to putting the GREAT AWD system to use and foraging my own roads!) I currently have 182k miles and running strong, i religiously change my 5w-20 (summer months, 10w-30 winter months) Pennzoil SYNTHETIC oil every 5k miles, and FRAM extra tough filter every 10k miles. aswell as my fuel filter every 20k miles! plugs and wires
Most Reliable Car Yet!
shane52sk,08/02/2011
I have owned this car for 3 years and I can't say enough about it. I have had very few minor problems and absolutely no major problems. I am the second owner and I've had it since it had 44,000 miles. It now has 110,000. No Problems! The car drives great and I average 25mpg city driving. The car has good pick up for a 4cyl SUV. It's very comfortable and is fun and easy to drive. I have received nothing but compliments since I have owned it. If you want a vehicle that is reliable; impressive; and wows others...This is absolutely one to look at!
The suprise of 2005
Mariner driver,09/18/2004
I qas looking for a small SUV to have for work and while shopping around I cam across the Mariner and fell in love with the interior (black leather with beige inserts) and just had to take it for a test drive and lets just say it was real nice. Some driving line and not jarring at all. So I bought it that day and I am happy so far and I am looking foward to many years ahead.
Best ever
pastkg,07/14/2010
My Wife and I bought our 05 Mariner used only about a month and a half ago. We couldn't be happier with our purchase! bought it with 47,000 miles on it, and it preforms like new. enormous amount of room for being a small SUV. handles better than our ford focus we replaced for this. We plan to buy another Mariner (2010) when its time to say goodbye to our 05'. This SUV has all the options I could ask for and more! leather, power window, locks, seats, mirrors, heated seats, mirrors, roof mount for garage door opener & glasses, very bright visor light (great for reading & night), auto adjust rear view mirror, auto headlights, etc. This is so far the best vehicle I have ever owned.
See all 96 reviews of the 2005 Mercury Mariner
Write a review

Features & Specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
Used 2005 Mercury Mariner Overview

The Used 2005 Mercury Mariner is offered in the following submodels: Mariner SUV. Available styles include Luxury AWD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A), Luxury Fwd 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A), Premier AWD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A), Convenience AWD 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl 4A), Convenience Fwd 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl 4A), and Premier Fwd 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A).

