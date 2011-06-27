2005 Mercury Mariner Review
Pros & Cons
- Powerful V6, large cargo capacity, comfortable and stylish interior, carlike handling.
- Faux wood trim is unconvincing, fuel-thirsty V6.
Other years
List Price
$6,961
Edmunds' Expert Review
Put a Ford Escape in a Mercury outfit and what do you get? An excellent small SUV in pretty dapper digs.
2005 Highlights
The Mariner, based on the successful Ford Escape, is new for 2005.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
spchambers03,01/08/2012
we bought this feb. 06 with 7,000 miles on it, and started putting around 12k a year. strating in 08, new job, i started putting around 45-50K miles a year!(any and every weather condition you can throw at it, from bumper to bumper in the heat, to 18-30inch snow storms, and brutal -0 cold, and any type of road conditions, from interstate driving, to farm/logging roads, to putting the GREAT AWD system to use and foraging my own roads!) I currently have 182k miles and running strong, i religiously change my 5w-20 (summer months, 10w-30 winter months) Pennzoil SYNTHETIC oil every 5k miles, and FRAM extra tough filter every 10k miles. aswell as my fuel filter every 20k miles! plugs and wires
shane52sk,08/02/2011
I have owned this car for 3 years and I can't say enough about it. I have had very few minor problems and absolutely no major problems. I am the second owner and I've had it since it had 44,000 miles. It now has 110,000. No Problems! The car drives great and I average 25mpg city driving. The car has good pick up for a 4cyl SUV. It's very comfortable and is fun and easy to drive. I have received nothing but compliments since I have owned it. If you want a vehicle that is reliable; impressive; and wows others...This is absolutely one to look at!
Mariner driver,09/18/2004
I qas looking for a small SUV to have for work and while shopping around I cam across the Mariner and fell in love with the interior (black leather with beige inserts) and just had to take it for a test drive and lets just say it was real nice. Some driving line and not jarring at all. So I bought it that day and I am happy so far and I am looking foward to many years ahead.
pastkg,07/14/2010
My Wife and I bought our 05 Mariner used only about a month and a half ago. We couldn't be happier with our purchase! bought it with 47,000 miles on it, and it preforms like new. enormous amount of room for being a small SUV. handles better than our ford focus we replaced for this. We plan to buy another Mariner (2010) when its time to say goodbye to our 05'. This SUV has all the options I could ask for and more! leather, power window, locks, seats, mirrors, heated seats, mirrors, roof mount for garage door opener & glasses, very bright visor light (great for reading & night), auto adjust rear view mirror, auto headlights, etc. This is so far the best vehicle I have ever owned.
Features & Specs
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
