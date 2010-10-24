Used 2011 Mercury Mariner
Pros & Cons
- Impressive roster of high-tech goodies
- adequate performance and fuel economy
- excellent crash test scores.
- Non-reclining rear seat is difficult to fold
- poor braking performance
- forgettable driving experience.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Though the 2011 Mercury Mariner has some desirable attributes, particularly in the technology arena, there are still better choices overall.
Vehicle overview
For a long time, Mercury vehicles have been little more than gussied-up versions of Ford products. And so it is with the 2011 Mercury Mariner, which is a slightly uptown version of the Ford Escape. The interesting twist is that this will be the Mariner's last year, because Ford has decided to discontinue the Mercury brand after 2011.
In some ways, the Mariner is still a decent small crossover. In the power department, its 240-horsepower V6 might be outgunned by the Chevrolet Equinox's 264-hp V6 and the Toyota RAV4's 268-hp V6, but it's still more than enough to scoot the Mariner around with some gusto. The base-model Mariner's four-cylinder engine is respectable when compared to the fours of its rivals in terms of output, fuel economy and real-world performance.
The Mariner also offers a number of high-end features unavailable on most rivals, such as Ford's Sync voice-activated multimedia system. Once connected through your Bluetooth-compatible phone, Sync can also provide traffic reports and turn-by-turn directions. The Mariner also offers features like an automated parallel parking assist system and MyKey (which allows parents of teenage drivers to set electronic limits for vehicle speed and stereo volume). Other Mariner strong points are excellent crash test scores and the availability of a hybrid model (reviewed separately).
Just as with the Ford Escape, however, there are still a few notable deficiencies in the Mariner's profile. One is that the rear drum brakes result in subpar braking performance. Another is the rear seats, which don't recline for passenger comfort and are somewhat complicated to tumble forward for more load capacity (although the load floor is usefully flat as a result).
For some consumers, these few demerits will be more than compensated for by the 2011 Mercury Mariner's many attractive convenience features. They may also be enticed by a screaming deal, as 2011 will be the last year for the Mercury brand. But we'd still advise compact crossover shoppers to also consider the comfortable 2011 Chevrolets Equinox, the refined 2011 Honda CR-V, the stylish 2011 Kia Sportage, the sporty 2011 Mitsubishi Outlander, the stylish Nissan Rogue, the versatile Subaru Forester, and the powerful 2011 Toyota RAV4.
Mercury Mariner models
The 2011 Mercury Mariner compact SUV is available in four trim levels: base I4, base V6, Premier I4 and Premier V6. As you'd expect, I4 and V6 models have different engines under the hood -- no other features distinguish these models from one another.
The base models come standard with 16-inch alloy wheels, foglights, privacy glass, full power accessories, air-conditioning, steering-wheel-mounted audio controls and a four-speaker CD stereo with an auxiliary audio jack and satellite radio. The Premier models add rear parking sensors, ambient interior lighting, heated front seats, leather upholstery (microfiber suede inserts are a no-cost option), a power driver seat, a six-speaker stereo, Sync and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.
Options for base models include a roof rack, a moonroof, Sync, leather upholstery (with heated front seats), a power driver seat and ambient interior lighting. Available on Premier models are a Chrome Appearance package (with the grille, 17-inch wheels and roof rails covered in the shiny stuff), side step bars, 17-inch wheels, a back-up camera, dual-zone automatic climate control, the Auto Park system (new technology from Ford steers the car automatically while parallel parking), full microfiber-suede upholstery, a sunroof, an upgraded seven-speaker stereo system and a hard-drive-based navigation system (with music storage, HD radio, Sirius Travel Link and real-time traffic).
2011 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The 2011 Mercury Mariner is available with either front- or all-wheel drive. The base 2.5-liter inline-4 generates 171 hp and 171 pound-feet of torque, while the uplevel 3.0-liter V6 cranks out 240 hp and 223 lb-ft of torque. Both engines are paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. EPA estimates are about average for this segment, with front-wheel-drive I4 models checking in at 20 miles per gallon city/28 mpg highway and 23 mpg combined (19/25/21 for AWD models), while front-wheel-drive V6 models are rated at 18 mpg city/26 highway/21 combined (17/24/20 for AWD models).
Safety
Antilock brakes (albeit with rear drums), traction control, stability control, front-seat side airbags and full-length head curtain airbags with a rollover sensor are all standard equipment on the 2011 Mercury Mariner.
The Mariner earned a perfect five stars from the government in both front and side crash tests. In testing by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Mariner scored the highest rating of "Good" in the frontal-offset and side tests. Unfortunately, the Mariner's braking performance is poor. From 60 mph, the Ford Escape we tested (mechanically identical to the Mariner) required 138 feet to come to a halt.
Driving
The 2011 Mercury Mariner feels reasonably secure during quick changes of direction, and its ride quality is pleasantly supple. Performance from either engine is satisfactory, and the six-speed automatic transmission provides smooth shifts. Braking distances are unacceptably long, however, and in general the Mariner lacks that extra dynamic something that would distinguish it from other compact crossover SUVs.
Interior
The Mariner's cabin is a pleasantly functional space, thanks in part to a huge center console with removable bins. Satin-finish metallic accents and available leather upholstery add a premium sheen. The Mariner shows its age, however, in terms of comfort and space. Up front, the seating position feels upright and trucklike and there's no telescoping steering wheel, so you have the feeling that you're hovering above the controls.
The front seats are shaped well enough, but the rear seat is as flat as a pirate's plank and offers neither a recline function nor fore/aft adjustability. What's more, folding the seatback down for maximum cargo capacity is a royal pain, requiring the headrests to be removed and the bottom cushions to be tumbled forward, a consequence of offering a flat load floor. Cargo volume stands at a useful 29 cubic feet with the rear seat in place and 66 cubic feet when that seat is folded down – not bad given the Mariner's relatively compact footprint.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2011 Mercury Mariner.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Okay, we were at the car sale so my husband could get a feel of what kind of car I was interested in and what features I wanted. I wanted a small SUV that would fit in our garage that had two non-negotiable requirements. The glass on the back-hatch had to open, and I needed map pockets on the back of the front seats. I spotted the Mercury Mariner (complete with moon roof!) and it filled all of the requirements. The ride is smooth, the interior is quiet and I find braking assertive. I like the bluetooth phone feature and all the bells and whistles. Our car and truck are older, so everything is a marked upgade. The price was excellent, too! Bought it right away!
Love the back up camera in the rear view mirror. Noticed in riding in the back seat-no grab bars, and no mechanical lock release. We bought this car less than a week ago, got the premier V6, leather seats, dual climate,rear view back up camera and moon roof. So far like everything. We have a 2005 Toyota Highlander, which interior-wise is a lot nicer, even without the leather seats. Highlander doesn't have the modern amenities. My husband thinks it feels more like a truck then SUV, I think it is because it sits up a bit higher, and the front is slightly longer. Thought we would try Mercury-My dad has always bought Fords, and we always had good luck with them lasting a long time!
Two months after purchasing my 2011 Mariner 4 cylinder the rear window exploded. Even though the dealer claimed ignorance to the issue I found many occurrences on the internet proving it was a known defect. The air conditioner quit working next. Took the dealer 3 attempts to fix it during the hottest period in Wisconsin in decades. Next a defective alternator pulley required 3 days at the dealer. Since the replacement of the pulley the air conditioner has quit working again. The warranty will expire very soon. Now I just want to get rid of the car. Had enough.
By Mountaineer had given up at 250k miles. I had phenomenal success with that SUV having large dogs I needed another. My daughter found this car and said I really needed to see it. It had everything I was seeking, AND it was a great chick mobile as well! Very stylish, easy to handle around town, it made a real statement in cashmere white. This VOGA Edition was also all wheel drive! The heated seats, Bluetooth accessibility, rear parking sensors and illuminated cabin were fabulous additions. The dealership was so amazingly supportive that I would give them 10 stars! Price wise was very reasonable as well. A small adjustment had to be made and Chris wouldn't let it leave the lot until it was 100% perfect. I drove 2 hrs each way to purchase this car and it was well worth it!
Features & Specs
|Premier 4dr SUV AWD
2.5L 4cyl 6A
|MPG
|20 city / 26 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed automatic
|Gas
|171 hp @ 6000 rpm
|4dr SUV
2.5L 4cyl 6A
|MPG
|22 city / 28 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed automatic
|Gas
|171 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Premier 4dr SUV
2.5L 4cyl 6A
|MPG
|22 city / 28 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed automatic
|Gas
|171 hp @ 6000 rpm
|4dr SUV AWD
2.5L 4cyl 6A
|MPG
|20 city / 26 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed automatic
|Gas
|171 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating 3 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|3 / 5
|Driver
|2 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|3 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|3 / 5
|Driver
|3 / 5
|Passenger
|3 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|3 / 5
|Back Seat
|3 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|3 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|23.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Marginal
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
FAQ
Is the Mercury Mariner a good car?
Is the Mercury Mariner reliable?
Is the 2011 Mercury Mariner a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2011 Mercury Mariner?
The least-expensive 2011 Mercury Mariner is the 2011 Mercury Mariner 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $23,565.
Other versions include:
- Premier 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $27,385
- 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $23,565
- Premier 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $25,635
- 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $25,315
What are the different models of Mercury Mariner?
More about the 2011 Mercury Mariner
Used 2011 Mercury Mariner Overview
The Used 2011 Mercury Mariner is offered in the following submodels: Mariner SUV. Available styles include Premier 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A), 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Premier 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A), and 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A).
What do people think of the 2011 Mercury Mariner?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2011 Mercury Mariner and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2011 Mariner 4.3 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2011 Mariner.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2011 Mercury Mariner and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2011 Mariner featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
What's a good price for a New 2011 Mercury Mariner?
Which 2011 Mercury Mariners are available in my area?
Can't find a new 2011 Mercury Mariners you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Mercury Mariner for sale - 3 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $8,382.
Find a new Mercury for sale - 3 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $10,589.
Why trust Edmunds?
Should I lease or buy a 2011 Mercury Mariner?
Related Used 2011 Mercury Mariner info
