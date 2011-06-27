  1. Home
  2. Mercury
  3. Mercury Mariner
  4. Used 2009 Mercury Mariner
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(43)
Appraise this car

2009 Mercury Mariner Review

Pros & Cons

  • Comfortable interior, decent performance and fuel economy, full array of standard safety features.
  • Poor braking from outdated front disc/rear drum setup, hard-to-fold rear seat.
Other years
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
Mercury Mariner for Sale
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
List Price
$8,795
Used Mariner for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2009 Mercury Mariner isn't exactly the freshest face on the block, sharing as it does a nine-year-old platform with its Ford Escape sibling. However, significant powertrain and other upgrades for 2009 help keep it broadly competitive with other compact SUVs.

Vehicle overview

Nine years is an eternity in the automotive world. For many automakers, that's almost enough time for two complete model cycles. Yet the 2009 Mercury Mariner soldiers on atop a platform that's entering its ninth year of production. Fortunately, a collection of important changes for '09 should prevent this aging design from falling by the wayside.

To be fair, the Mariner has already benefited from a rejuvenation in 2008 that included new sheet metal and a revamped interior. However, no significant mechanical changes were included. Mercury has addressed this omission for 2009 by performing the impressive twofold feat of increasing engine output while also improving fuel economy, thanks in large part to a new six-speed automatic transmission that replaces the four-speed in previous Mariners. And that's not all -- the suspension has been revised for improved ride quality, and 2009 Mariners can also be equipped with Ford's exclusive Sync multimedia integration system.

Do these upgrades pull the Mariner even with the best compact SUVs? Well, yes and no. The Mariner's beefed-up engines certainly help its cause -- the 240-hp V6 is bested only by Toyota's 268-hp RAV4 and Hyundai's 242-hp Santa Fe, while the 171-hp four-cylinder unit is also class-competitive. Fuel economy likewise puts the Mariner in the thick of the compact SUV race. The front-wheel-drive four-cylinder models achieve a satisfactory 20 mpg city/28 mpg highway, while the front-wheel-drive V6 versions nearly match that at 18/26.

Additional points in the Mariner's favor include a fairly spacious cabin and secure handling, as well as the availability of the Sync system. But in other ways, the Mariner just isn't up to snuff. Most notably, its rear brakes were downgraded to inferior drums in 2008, and the '09 Mariner continues to bear this badge of shame. In our testing of a similar Escape with rear drums, the best stopping distance we could manage from 60 mph was 154 feet -- at least 25 feet longer than average, and frankly unacceptable in this day and age. The rear seats are a hassle to fold down, as the headrests must be removed and the seat cushions flipped up before the seatbacks can be folded down.

In sum, we haven't been high on this aging Mercury in recent years, but its upgrades for 2009 give us pause. The Mariner's power deficit has been rectified while also improving fuel economy, and the alluring Sync system gives it a technological edge over its compact SUV rivals. However, its braking performance is poor, and there's no getting around the fact that its chassis is nine years old. While the 2009 Mercury Mariner is definitely worth a longer look than it was last year, don't forget about newer competitors such as the Honda CR-V, Mitsubishi Outlander, Nissan Rogue and Toyota RAV4.

2009 Mercury Mariner models

The 2009 Mercury Mariner compact SUV is available in four trim levels: I4, V6, Premier I4 and Premier V6. The base I4 Mariner comes standard with 16-inch alloy wheels, foglights, privacy glass, full power accessories, air-conditioning, steering-wheel-mounted audio controls, a four-speaker CD stereo, an auxiliary input jack and keyless entry. The V6 includes all of the base I4's standard equipment plus the 3.0-liter V6 engine. The Premier I4 model adds rear parking sensors, ambient interior lighting, leather/Alcantara upholstery, a power driver seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, Sync, an in-dash CD changer, satellite radio and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. The Premier V6 model pairs the Premier I4's standard content with the six-cylinder motor.

Options on non-Premier models include a roof rack, a moonroof, Sync, leather upholstery, a power driver seat, ambient interior lighting, an in-dash six-CD changer and satellite radio. Among the options on Premier models are 17-inch wheels, step bars, a moonroof, an upgraded seven-speaker stereo system, a navigation system and heated front seats. Class II towing preparation is also available on V6 models only.

2009 Highlights

All 2009 Mercury Mariner models are equipped with a new six-speed automatic transmission. The base four-cylinder engine gets a bump in displacement, power and fuel efficiency, while the optional V6 gains a useful 40 horsepower. Additionally, Ford's Sync multimedia integration system is now available, the suspension is tweaked for an improved ride and steering-wheel-mounted audio controls are standard across the board. A new Premier I4 trim level rounds out the changes for 2009.

Performance & mpg

The 2009 Mercury Mariner can be had with either front- or all-wheel drive. A 2.5-liter inline-4 that generates 171 hp and 171 pound-feet of torque motivates the I4 and Premier I4 models. The V6 and Premier V6 models come with a 3.0-liter V6 that churns out 240 hp and 223 lb-ft of torque. Both engines are mated to a six-speed automatic transmission.

Properly equipped, the V6 Mariner can tow up to 3,500 pounds. EPA estimates for front-wheel-drive I4 models stand at 20 miles per gallon city/28 mpg highway (19/25 for AWD models), while front-wheel-drive V6 models should achieve 18 mpg city/26 highway (17/24 for AWD models).

Safety

Antilock brakes (albeit with rear drums), traction control, stability control, front-seat side airbags and full-length head curtain airbags with a rollover sensor are all standard on the 2009 Mercury Mariner.

In government frontal-impact crash tests, the Mariner earned a perfect five stars in front and side crash tests. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the Mariner scored the highest rating of "Good" in the frontal-offset and side tests.

Driving

The 2009 Mercury Mariner's new-for-'08 electric power-steering system surprises us with its adequate road feel and responsiveness. As ever, this venerable compact SUV feels secure during spirited cornering, and this year's refinements to the suspension improve ride quality and make it more competitive in this segment. Brake pedal feel is good, but stopping distances are abysmally long.

Interior

Fit and finish is good inside the 2009 Mercury Mariner, and functionality is boosted by a huge center console with removable bins. Satin-finish metallic accents and available leather upholstery create an upscale ambiance. However, while the front seats are nicely shaped and supportive, the rear seat is as flat as a day-old soda and offers neither a recline function nor fore/aft adjustability. To make matters worse, it's a pain to fold the rear seat down, as the headrests must be removed and the bottom cushions tipped forward before the seatbacks can be flipped down. Cargo volume stands at a useful 29 cubic feet with the rear seat in place and 66 cubic feet when that seat is folded down.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 Mercury Mariner.

5(65%)
4(13%)
3(15%)
2(7%)
1(0%)
4.4
43 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 43 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Transmission problems
VIC,09/23/2010
We bought this car in august 2009. We have taken it to the dealer in 3 different occasions for transmission problems. The first time they said they had to reprogram the computer. The second time they said they had a recall and they had to reprogram the computer again. This week we took it in again and they said they can fix the problem since they cannot reproduce the problem while testing it. This is the worst car we ever owned. The rpm jump to 6000 in the highway, the car basically stops working and you have to get out of the highway to avoid an accident. This happens randomly. Once you stop and restart the car it runs without problems. This dealer has not help us in solving the problem.
I love my car! She has a name..Bessie or Dragonfly
Meg Beshey,03/13/2016
4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
I've had this car since 2009 when it made me buy it from across the parking lot while at a restaurant! This car has held up to hauling artwork, art supplies, camping gear, hauling college student things, dogs, building materials, oh and many people too! It is durable and has outlasted many other friends' vehicles by far. Low maintenance car and has dealt w/ many unusual weather issues w/ ease. The back seats fold down to give you space for whatever you need to haul and is split/flexible too for those times when you need three seats and hauling things. Whenever she goes in for a trade, it would be a great first car for anyone. Just went on a major road adventure for family wedding out of state. Had to haul medical items for my father this time and it included a walker, wheelchair, their luggage, mine/daughters, bags up the wazoo let alone the coat bags/robe for the wedding (dad's a minister). It was packed but the storage again in the back was amazing yet was able to see fine to drive and everyone in comfort. As we arrived, we went through a torrential downpour and heavy traffic in a metro area, the car handled like a pro and kept us safe when others were hydroplaning. Thankful for this car.
Mariner Premier V6 FWD VOGA Edition
Bill,08/21/2008
New engine and transmission deliver smooth performance with more than adequate power. White suede paint looks good. The black and cashmere interior is very sharp, and the stylish look has garnered many positive comments particularly from women. Controls and displays are well laid out and easy to use / monitor without diverting attention from the road. Getting almost 20 MPG in 65% city / 35% freeway driving in the Austin heat with the AC on. Steering gives the car a very light feel but is accurate. AC very powerful for front passengers on hot days even set at 78 degrees with fan on a low setting. Very little sun glare on dashboard or center displays.
Many problems...
Freddo,11/10/2009
I was excited when I bought this car. Unfortunately, it has proven to be dangerously unreliable. 1. Tire pressure warning kept going off for no reason. 2. GPS lost signal and also couldn't find its way to Oakland airport. 3. Transmission started jerking and failing. We reported the transmission problem and brought the car in to the dealer. They told us there was apparently no problem even though AAA was called at one point because the car wouldn't start. When put into Neutral, it started. This morning I had to run out to the highway and pick up my wife because the transmission was making weird noises and the car was lurching forward. Total transmission failure.
See all 43 reviews of the 2009 Mercury Mariner
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Gas
171 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 6550 rpm
MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Gas
171 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 6550 rpm
See all Used 2009 Mercury Mariner features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Marginal
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2009 Mercury Mariner

Used 2009 Mercury Mariner Overview

The Used 2009 Mercury Mariner is offered in the following submodels: Mariner SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Premier 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 6A), Premier 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A), 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A), 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 6A), Premier 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Premier 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A), and 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2009 Mercury Mariner?

Price comparisons for Used 2009 Mercury Mariner trim styles:

  • The Used 2009 Mercury Mariner Premier is priced between $8,795 and$8,795 with odometer readings between 139755 and139755 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2009 Mercury Mariners are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2009 Mercury Mariner for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2009 Mariners listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $8,795 and mileage as low as 139755 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2009 Mercury Mariner.

Can't find a used 2009 Mercury Mariners you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercury Mariner for sale - 7 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $10,339.

Find a used Mercury for sale - 6 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $16,168.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercury Mariner for sale - 2 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $17,778.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercury for sale - 7 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $19,677.

Should I lease or buy a 2009 Mercury Mariner?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mercury lease specials
Check out Mercury Mariner lease specials

Related Used 2009 Mercury Mariner info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles