Used 2008 Mercury Mariner for Sale Near Me

85 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Mariner Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 85 listings
  • 2008 Mercury Mariner Premier in Gray
    used

    2008 Mercury Mariner Premier

    117,959 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $4,800

    $1,817 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Mercury Mariner in Silver
    used

    2008 Mercury Mariner

    131,843 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $4,500

    $1,118 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Mercury Mariner Premier in Black
    used

    2008 Mercury Mariner Premier

    123,727 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,990

    $1,489 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Mercury Mariner Premier
    used

    2008 Mercury Mariner Premier

    147,151 miles
    3 Accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,000

    $917 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Mercury Mariner Premier in Red
    used

    2008 Mercury Mariner Premier

    48,596 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,000

    $1,487 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Mercury Mariner V6 in Light Blue
    used

    2008 Mercury Mariner V6

    128,724 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,995

    $941 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Mercury Mariner Premier in Silver
    used

    2008 Mercury Mariner Premier

    134,100 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,995

    $1,235 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Mercury Mariner V6 in White
    used

    2008 Mercury Mariner V6

    125,237 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,977

    $752 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Mercury Mariner V6 in Silver
    used

    2008 Mercury Mariner V6

    113,635 miles
    2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Lease

    $6,195

    $254 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Mercury Mariner Premier in Gray
    used

    2008 Mercury Mariner Premier

    102,922 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    $568 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Mercury Mariner V6 in Light Blue
    used

    2008 Mercury Mariner V6

    87,252 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $7,795

    Details
  • 2008 Mercury Mariner Premier in Light Blue
    used

    2008 Mercury Mariner Premier

    149,533 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $6,000

    Details
  • 2008 Mercury Mariner V6 in Red
    used

    2008 Mercury Mariner V6

    172,338 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,999

    Details
  • 2008 Mercury Mariner in Red
    used

    2008 Mercury Mariner

    192,719 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,900

    Details
  • 2008 Mercury Mariner Premier in Light Blue
    used

    2008 Mercury Mariner Premier

    135,930 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,995

    Details
  • 2008 Mercury Mariner V6 in Black
    used

    2008 Mercury Mariner V6

    154,799 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,998

    Details
  • 2008 Mercury Mariner Premier in Red
    used

    2008 Mercury Mariner Premier

    95,990 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,999

    Details
  • 2008 Mercury Mariner Premier in Red
    used

    2008 Mercury Mariner Premier

    119,105 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,987

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Mercury Mariner searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 85 listings
  1. Home
  2. Mercury
  3. Mercury Mariner
  4. Used 2008 Mercury Mariner

Consumer Reviews for the Mercury Mariner

Read recent reviews for the Mercury Mariner
Overall Consumer Rating
4.574 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 74 reviews
  • 5
    (69%)
  • 4
    (20%)
  • 3
    (5%)
  • 2
    (4%)
  • 1
    (1%)
199k and going strong
Steve,08/16/2015
Premier 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 4A)
I bought this Mariner used with high mileage (150K) because I paid 10k less than any other Mariner or Escape in the area that was listed. It's been an absolutely fantastic vehicle. My wife and I have put another 50k on her since we bought it with multiple 8 hour+ drives (both across the country and up and down the east coast). She's never, ever let us down. Beyond basic maintenance (brakes, oil changes, tires) we haven't had to do anything. The gas mileage is fantastic considering it's an AWD V6 as well. Average 22.3 with ~24 on the highway and 18 in town. In the snow it's great, the AWD works as it should, and I've never felt like I'm losing control. If we need to haul anything we can put the back seats down and have acres of space. As for comfort, it's delightful. The leather heated seats keep you warm in the winter and are easy to clean and maintain, the A/C always blows cold, and the power windows and moonroof are great features. Overall, I would buy another one tomorrow without hesitation. I know there are some that have had issues, but ours is a true gem.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Mercury
Mariner
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Mercury Mariner info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings