Used 2008 Mercury Mariner for Sale Near Me
85 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 117,959 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$4,800$1,817 Below Market
- 131,843 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$4,500$1,118 Below Market
- 123,727 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Rental Use
$4,990$1,489 Below Market
- 147,151 miles3 Accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,000$917 Below Market
- 48,596 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,000$1,487 Below Market
- 128,724 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,995$941 Below Market
- 134,100 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$4,995$1,235 Below Market
- 125,237 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,977$752 Below Market
- 113,635 miles2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$6,195$254 Below Market
- 102,922 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995$568 Below Market
- 87,252 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$7,795
- 149,533 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$6,000
- 172,338 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$4,999
- 192,719 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,900
- 135,930 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,995
- 154,799 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$4,998
- 95,990 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,999
- 119,105 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,987
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Mercury Mariner searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Mercury Mariner
Read recent reviews for the Mercury Mariner
Write a reviewSee all 74 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.574 Reviews
Report abuse
Steve,08/16/2015
Premier 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 4A)
I bought this Mariner used with high mileage (150K) because I paid 10k less than any other Mariner or Escape in the area that was listed. It's been an absolutely fantastic vehicle. My wife and I have put another 50k on her since we bought it with multiple 8 hour+ drives (both across the country and up and down the east coast). She's never, ever let us down. Beyond basic maintenance (brakes, oil changes, tires) we haven't had to do anything. The gas mileage is fantastic considering it's an AWD V6 as well. Average 22.3 with ~24 on the highway and 18 in town. In the snow it's great, the AWD works as it should, and I've never felt like I'm losing control. If we need to haul anything we can put the back seats down and have acres of space. As for comfort, it's delightful. The leather heated seats keep you warm in the winter and are easy to clean and maintain, the A/C always blows cold, and the power windows and moonroof are great features. Overall, I would buy another one tomorrow without hesitation. I know there are some that have had issues, but ours is a true gem.
Related Mercury Mariner info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Ford Fusion Plug-In Hybrid 2015
- Used Honda CR-Z 2012
- Used INFINITI Q60 2014
- Used Ford F-450 Super Duty 2011
- Used Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche 2011
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo 2013
- Used Lincoln MKS 2014
- Used Mazda Mazdaspeed 3 2011
- Used Toyota Prius Prime 2014
- Used Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV 2018
- Used Bentley Flying Spur 2015
- Used GMC Savana Cargo 2017
- Used Acura RLX 2015
- Used Hyundai Equus 2013
- Used Dodge Viper 2013
- Used Porsche 718 Boxster 2013
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus SC 300
- Used Audi S8
- Used Hyundai Elantra Touring
- Used Cadillac XT6
- Used Hyundai Veracruz
- Used Aston Martin Vantage
- Used Lincoln Nautilus
- Used Chrysler New Yorker
- Used Ferrari F430
- Used INFINITI M37
- Used Alfa Romeo Stelvio
- Used Porsche Carrera GT
- Used Mercury Milan
Shop used models by city
- Used Mercury Mountaineer Sioux Falls SD
- Used Mercury Grand Marquis New Haven CT
- Used Mercury Milan York PA
- Used Mercury Milan Springfield MA
- Used Mercury Milan Lakeland FL
- Used Mercury Milan Corona CA
- Used Mercury Mountaineer Norfolk VA
- Used Mercury Milan Irvine CA
- Used Mercury Grand Marquis Omaha NE
- Used Mercury Grand Marquis Cleveland OH
Shop used model years by city
- Used Mercury Milan 2010 Atlanta GA
- Used Mercury Mariner 2010 Reading PA
- Used Mercury Mariner 2010 Elizabeth NJ
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2020
- Nissan 370Z 2019
- 2019 GMC Yukon
- 2020 E-Class
- 2021 Ford Escape News
- 2019 CX-9
- 2019 XT4
- 2021 Jeep Cherokee News
- BMW 2 Series 2020
- 2020 BMW X4
- 2021 Toyota Prius News
- 2020 Ram 2500
- 2021 Ford Edge News
- Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 2019
- 2019 Genesis G80
- 2021 GMC Acadia News
- 2021 INFINITI Q60 News
- 2020 Ram 1500 Classic
- GMC Acadia 2019
- 2021 INFINITI QX60 News