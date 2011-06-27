Close

--- HEATED LEATHER SEATS --- 4WD --- POWER MOONROOF --- SYNC --- KEYPAD ENTRY --- POWER DRIVER'S SEAT --- ROOF RACK --- BLUETOOTH --- USB PORT --- MOON & TOON PKG --- iPOD/MP3 AUDIO INPUT --- REAR PARKING ASSIST --- ZERO ACCIDENTS!! ---We've just taken in a 2011 Mercury Mariner Premier with just 98,847 miles. It is Gold Leaf Metallic in color with a Black leather interior. It's in pretty nice condition with just two owners and NO accidents! There is just a small amount of rust beginning to show around the rear wheel wells, but given the age and miles, this 4 door SUV is still quite solid and in pretty good shape!This Premier model comes with the 3.0L V6 Flex Fuel engine, paired with the 6-speed automatic transmission and 4-Wheel-Drive - an excellent choice for Ohio winters!Being upgraded to the Premier, you gain some really nice features like 17" alloy wheels, front fog lights, a roof rack and a satin silver grille. On the inside you'll features love the Power Sunroof, heated leather seats, rear parking assist, power driver's seat, full power accessories, dual climate control, and a leather wrapped steering wheel with audio, cruise and Bluetooth controls.For sound, you can enjoy listening to your music from the choices of an AM/FM stereo, CD player with an iPod/MP3 audio input, USB port or Sirius satellite radio (w/subscription). Plus, this Mercury comes equipped with Ford's Sync voice activated, multimedia integration system.Here at HUEBNER CHEVROLET SUBARU we make sure to put every used vehicle through an extensive 100 Point Safety Inspection so you can buy and drive with peace of mind. So why not come test drive this handsome, 2011 Mercury Mariner today?!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Mercury Mariner Premier with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4M2CN9HG8BKJ04760

Stock: 64689B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-08-2020