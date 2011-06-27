Used 2011 Mercury Mariner for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Rating
Mileage
Vehicle History
Trim
Fuel Economy
Exterior Color
Interior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
Features
Options & Packages
Vehicle Listing Details
- $6,756Great Deal | $1,624 below market
2011 Mercury Mariner Premier112,019 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Gregory Hyundai - Highland Park / Illinois
2011 Mercury Mariner Premier Beige 4WD 3.0L V6 Flex Fuel CARFAX One-Owner. Mariner Premier, 4WD, Black w/Premium Leather-Trimmed Buckets w/Leather Inserts. The Gregory VIP Program ~~~ Price Assurance: We utilize Market Based Pricing on all of our cars to ensure the best price upfront ~~~ Trade-In Assurance: We will offer you the best value for your trade in upfront with no hassle ~~~ Exchange Policy: 3 days or 300 miles, see dealer for more details ~~~ Complimentary Hand Car Washes for life with any purchase ~~~ Concierge Service: Complimentary Pickup and Drop off for your service appointment ~~~ Complimentary Loaner vehicles available ~~~ We Strive to Provide Every Customer with a World Class VIP Experience!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mercury Mariner Premier with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4M2CN9HG4BKJ05839
Stock: U20478
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- $8,000Good Deal | $541 below market
2011 Mercury Mariner Premier98,844 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Huebner Chevrolet - Carrollton / Ohio
--- HEATED LEATHER SEATS --- 4WD --- POWER MOONROOF --- SYNC --- KEYPAD ENTRY --- POWER DRIVER'S SEAT --- ROOF RACK --- BLUETOOTH --- USB PORT --- MOON & TOON PKG --- iPOD/MP3 AUDIO INPUT --- REAR PARKING ASSIST --- ZERO ACCIDENTS!! ---We've just taken in a 2011 Mercury Mariner Premier with just 98,847 miles. It is Gold Leaf Metallic in color with a Black leather interior. It's in pretty nice condition with just two owners and NO accidents! There is just a small amount of rust beginning to show around the rear wheel wells, but given the age and miles, this 4 door SUV is still quite solid and in pretty good shape!This Premier model comes with the 3.0L V6 Flex Fuel engine, paired with the 6-speed automatic transmission and 4-Wheel-Drive - an excellent choice for Ohio winters!Being upgraded to the Premier, you gain some really nice features like 17" alloy wheels, front fog lights, a roof rack and a satin silver grille. On the inside you'll features love the Power Sunroof, heated leather seats, rear parking assist, power driver's seat, full power accessories, dual climate control, and a leather wrapped steering wheel with audio, cruise and Bluetooth controls.For sound, you can enjoy listening to your music from the choices of an AM/FM stereo, CD player with an iPod/MP3 audio input, USB port or Sirius satellite radio (w/subscription). Plus, this Mercury comes equipped with Ford's Sync voice activated, multimedia integration system.Here at HUEBNER CHEVROLET SUBARU we make sure to put every used vehicle through an extensive 100 Point Safety Inspection so you can buy and drive with peace of mind. So why not come test drive this handsome, 2011 Mercury Mariner today?!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mercury Mariner Premier with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4M2CN9HG8BKJ04760
Stock: 64689B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- $8,389Fair Deal | $528 below market
2011 Mercury Mariner Premier94,144 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Rohrich Mazda - Pittsburgh / Pennsylvania
When you buy or lease a vehicle from Rohrich, you'll receive the Rohrich Advantage - Lifetime Complimentary Oil & Filter Changes - Lifetime Complimentary State Inspections - Complimentary Car Washes During Service Visits - Complimentary Loaner Provided to Service Customers - 72 Hours/300 Mile Return Policy. CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 22826 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mercury Mariner Premier with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4M2CN9HG9BKJ03696
Stock: M20593A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- Price Drop$6,988
2011 Mercury Mariner Base132,889 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Coughlin Chillicothe - Chillicothe / Ohio
***LEATHER INTERIOR***, *** LOCAL TRADE-IN***, 4WD. This 2011 Mercury Mariner in Black is a great choice! Please call or e-mail first for the best and quickest information. ***COME VISIT THE ALL NEW COUGHLIN IN CHILLICOTHE AT 1221 N. BRIDGE STREET*** Visit www.coughlinchillicothe.com to see more of this storeâ s new and used vehicle inventory for sale. Pricing excludes tax, title, license and document fee. While we make every effort to prevent pricing errors, key stroke and human errors do occur. Please see dealer for details. 2011 Mercury Mariner
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mercury Mariner with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4M2CN9B77BKJ00210
Stock: CC5787AA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- $6,800
2011 Mercury Mariner Base149,434 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Stillwell Ford Lincoln - Hillsdale / Michigan
2011 Mercury Mariner DEPENDABLE TRANSPORTATION, LOCAL TRADE, ONE OWNER NO ACCIDENTS. FUNCTIONALANTI-LOCK BRAKING SYSTEMAUX AUDIO INPUT JACKMESSAGE CENTERMYKEYPOWER EQUIPMENT GROUP -LOCKS, WINDOWS AND MIRRORREMOTE KEYLESS ENTRYINTERIORAM/FM STEREO W/ SINGLE CDCHROME DOOR HANDLESLEATHER WRAPPED STR WHEELW/ AUDIO &CRUISE CONTROLSIRIUS SAT RADIO N/A AK/HIAIR CONDITIONING - MANUALFLOOR CONSOLE W/CUPHOLDEREXTERIOR16 PAINTED ALUM WHEELSCHROME EXHAUST TIPDUAL POWER MIRRORSBLIND SPOT MIRRORSEASY FUEL CAPLESSFUEL FILLERFOG LAMPSSATIN ALUMINUM GRILLESAFETY/SECURITYADVANCE TRAC WITH RSCDUAL STAGE FRONT AIR BAGSLOWER ANCHORS &TETHERSSECURILOCK ANTI THEFT SYSSIDE AIRBAGS / CURTAINSSIDE INTRUSION DOOR BEAMSTIRE PRESS MONITORING SYSINCLUDED ON THIS VEHICLERAPID SPEC 101A - FWDSUN &SYNC VALUE PKGPOWER MOONROOF WITH SHADESYNC VOICE ACTIVATED SYSTEMSSYNC EQUIPMENT GROUPOPTIONAL EQUIPMENTFRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKETPOWER 6-WAY DRIVER SEAT21/28 City/Highway MPGStillwell Ford Lincoln. Everything we do is driven by YOU! Hillsdale, MI.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mercury Mariner with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4M2CN8B70BKJ00401
Stock: G20494A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- $7,995
2011 Mercury Mariner Premier77,967 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Park Chrysler Jeep - Burnsville / Minnesota
' 'Mercury' ' is a fitting name for this fiery, planet-packed ACCIDENT FREE 2011 Mercury Mariner Premier. Gray, it comes with a first-(from the sun)-rate amount of features: heated leather seats, MP3 decoder, AirConditioner, and more! Edmunds.com says if feels like flying too close to the sun: ' '...the 2011 Mercury Mariner has some desirable attributes, particularly in the technology arena...' ' Don't orbit around--make a landing at Park Chrysler Jeep for this stellar 2011 Mariner, today! ... .qc Every pre-owned vehicle at Park Chrysler Jeep is meticulously inspected, has a clean title, and includes a CARFAX history report. We create a premium selection of vehicles for all needs. If you're not happy, you probably bought from someone else. Stop in, today! ... For all your vehicle needs, 'park' yourself down at Park Chrysler Jeep. Conveniently located in Burnsville, we are just minutes from Minneapolis, Shakopee, Bloomington, Lakeville, and Apple Valley. Home of EZ-Price, No Surprise Lease--and the ONLY AEV CERTIFIED DEALER in Minnesota, our passion for your vehicle needs will have you parking here for years to come! 'From our backyard to your driveway. There's only one: Park Chrysler Jeep.'
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mercury Mariner Premier with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4M2CN8HG6BKJ07084
Stock: UT66274B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- New Listing$4,995
2011 Mercury Mariner Premier129,922 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Center Road Auto Sales - North Ridgeville / Ohio
Visit our website http://www.centerroadautosales.com for more information and photos on this or any of our other vehicles or call us today for a test drive at 330-220-6603
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mercury Mariner Premier with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4M2CN8H78BKJ05529
Stock: 15015
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$7,497
2011 Mercury Mariner Premier92,475 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Clearwater Toyota - Clearwater / Florida
Our stores are open to serve you. We are taking extra precautions and putting in additional efforts to ensure your safety, and the cleanliness of our facilities and vehicles during this time.At EchoPark, shop thousands of "nearly-new" one to four-year old, low mileage vehicles. All have no accidents as verified by CarFax and are priced up to 40% below the cost of buying brand new. Most are still under the original factory warranty. Discover how buying nearly new gets you the same benefits associated with buying new - and gives you that new car feel without the new car price.Variable intermittent windshield wipers, Tow-flat capability, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, SYNC voice activated communications & entertainment system -inc: Bluetooth capability, steering wheel controls, USB port, audio input jack, 911 assist, vehicle health reports, traffic, directions, info services *Late availability for traffic, directions & info services*, Sirius satellite radio (subscription required), Side intrusion door beams, SecuriLock passive anti-theft system, SecuriCode driver side keyless entry keypad, Satin aluminum-plated vertical bar grille, Satin aluminum roof rack w/black crossbars. This Mercury Mariner has a powerful Gas I4 2.5L/152 engine powering this Automatic transmission.* Experience a Fully-Loaded Mercury Mariner Premier *Remote Keyless Entry, Rear window defroster, Rear LATCH child seat anchors & tethers, Rear cargo light, Pwr windows, Pwr locks, Privacy glass, Premium leather front heated bucket seats w/leather inserts -inc: 6-way pwr driver seat w/lumbar support, Premium leather 60/40 split rear bench seat w/leather inserts -inc: tip-fold-flat latch, P235/70R16 all-season BSW tires, Overhead console w/dual storage bins, MyKey -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Beltminder w/audio mute, Mini spare tire w/wheel, Message center -inc: compass, outside temp display, Leather-wrapped tilt steering wheel w/cruise & audio controls, Illuminated entry, Front/rear floor mats, Front wheel drive, Front seatback map pockets, Front Map Lights.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mercury Mariner Premier with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4M2CN8H72BKJ03937
Stock: YBKJ03937
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- $7,995
2011 Mercury Mariner Premier152,556 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lakewood Happy Motors - Lakewood / Colorado
Four Wheel Drive, Power Steering, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, Tires - Front All-Season, Tires - Rear All-Season, Aluminum Wheels, Temporary Spare Tire, Luggage Rack, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Privacy Glass, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio, Requires Subscription, MP3 Player, Bluetooth Connection, Telematics, Auxiliary Audio Input, Power Driver Seat, Leather Seats, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Power Outlet, Floor Mats, Cruise Control, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, Engine Immobilizer, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, A/C, Rear Defrost, Power Outlet, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Front Reading Lamps, Cargo Shade, ABS, Traction Control, Stability Control, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Child Safety Locks, Tire Pressure Monitor
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mercury Mariner Premier with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4M2CN9HG7BKJ08508
Stock: 32478
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- $8,993
2011 Mercury Mariner Premier106,650 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lithia Toyota of Abilene - Abilene / Texas
EPA 28 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! Premier trim. Heated Leather Seats, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, iPod/MP3 Input, Aluminum Wheels, Satellite Radio. CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Heated Driver Seat, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls. EXPERTS RAVE: Edmunds.com's review says "Impressive roster of high-tech goodies; adequate performance and fuel economy; excellent crash test scores.". Great Gas Mileage: 28 MPG Hwy. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: At Lithia Toyota we are focused on providing customers with an honest and simpler buying and service experience. You can review vehicle comparisons online, research features, read expert reviews, get a quick quote, compare prices, schedule a test drive, value your trade-in and find incentives and offers. Our hand selected pre-owned inventory has passed our AssuredService 160+ point inspection BEFORE they are listed online for sale. Plus TT&L, fees and $150 dealer doc fee. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mercury Mariner Premier with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4M2CN8HG0BKJ07503
Stock: 30690TV
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- $10,997
2011 Mercury Mariner Premier84,507 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lou Fusz Buick GMC - Saint Louis / Missouri
CARFAX One-Owner. Blue 2011 Mercury Mariner Premier 4WD 6-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 Flex FuelLou Fusz Buick/GMC is 15 minutes from anywhere in St Louis. Located at 10950 Page Ave, St. Louis, MO 63132. We feature all the Top Customer Satisfaction scores around town! If you live in North County, South County, West County, St Charles County, ot St Louis City you are less than 15 minutes away from the ultimate Preowned buying experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mercury Mariner Premier with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4M2CN9HG8BKJ02653
Stock: BH08091P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- Price Drop$3,900
2011 Mercury Mariner Premier195,400 milesDelivery available*
Seth Wadley Ford Lincoln - Pauls Valley / Oklahoma
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mercury Mariner Premier with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4M2CN8HG2BKJ07048
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,750Great Deal
2010 Mercury Mariner Base142,380 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ewing Subaru of Plano - Plano / Texas
**As-Is**Fresh New Car Trade**Auction Bound**. This vehicle will be sold as-is before it goes to auction. The vehicle will get a detail inside and out also a safety inspection and oil change. We welcome pre-buy inspections with a mechanic of your choice. Please call and schedule your appointment as this vehicle wont last long.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mercury Mariner with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4M2CN8B75AKJ14504
Stock: S240508A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- $3,995Great Deal | $946 below market
2010 Mercury Mariner Premier160,166 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Center Road Auto Sales - North Ridgeville / Ohio
Visit our website http://www.centerroadautosales.com for more information and photos on this or any of our other vehicles or call us today for a test drive at 330-220-6603
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mercury Mariner Premier with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4M2CN8HG1AKJ13552
Stock: 14852
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,500Great Deal | $1,413 below market
2010 Mercury Mariner Premier74,717 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sammy's Enterprise - Bellflower / California
GUARANTEE CLEAN TITLE, LEATHER , AWD , SUNROOF , PREMIUM SOUND , HEATED FRONT SEATS , 74 k MILES , FINANCING AVAILABLE, CREDIT UNION MEMBERS ARE WELCOME , WE ARE A DIRECT LENDER TO MANY CREDIT UNION'S, ( WE OFFER AUTO FINANCING FOR GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT OR NO CREDIT ) TO APPLY FOR FINANCING ONLINE VISIT WWW.SAMMYSCARS.COM, WARRANTY AND CARFAX AVAILABLE, WE ACCEPT TRADE, CALL: 562-888-5000 OR TEXT: 714-615-3678
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mercury Mariner Premier with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4M2CN9HG3AKJ20248
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,669Great Deal | $664 below market
2010 Mercury Mariner Premier167,722 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Faulkner Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat - Mechanicsburg / Pennsylvania
***YOU CAN NOW WORK YOUR DEAL OUT VIRTUALLY OVER THE PHONE, COMPUTER, OR SCREENSHARE!*** We Offer FREE Vehicle Delivery to your home! Here at Faulkner, we understand the unique situation we're in right now as well as the concerns our customers have about limiting contact and outside exposure. We want you to know we're taking every precaution available for both our sales and service departments!** We installed 4 BRAND NEW tires**, ** Fresh PA State Inspection and Emissions*, ** No Accident History*, 4WD, 6 Way Power Seat, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Power driver seat, Premium Leather-Trimmed Buckets w/Leather Inserts, Radio: AM/FM/Single CD/MP3 Capable, Remote keyless entry, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. 2010 Mercury MarinerClean CARFAX. = Hello, this is Eric Witter, Used Car Manager at Faulkner Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat personally inviting you to visit us at 6643 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg. We are located just down the street from Cumberland Valley Highschool. Getting your next vehicle should be as fun and easy as the first time you drive it home. At Faulkner Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat we believe in a... *Transparent sales process that's FAST and EFFICIENT! * Friendly and Helpful Sales Team that WON'T PRESSURE you! *The best team of Finance Managers in town! * No hassle sell or trade ANY CAR! We need inventory and will pay TOP DOLLAR! So please put us to the test and experience the Faulkner way for yourself!!! Call us now at 1-888-711-7786 to schedule a test drive! Faulkner... TO BE SURE!!! =.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mercury Mariner Premier with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4M2CN9HG6AKJ30109
Stock: AKJ30109
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- $6,254
2010 Mercury Mariner Premier160,250 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Kruse Buick GMC - Marshall / Minnesota
2010 Mercury Mariner Premier 4WD Recent Local Trade, No Accidents, 4D Sport Utility, 2.5L I4 iVCT, Black w/Premium Leather-Trimmed Buckets w/Leather Inserts. 20/26 City/Highway MPG Ask about our Free Oil for Life Program! See more at www.krusemotors.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mercury Mariner Premier with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4M2CN9H79AKJ06080
Stock: P1377A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- $7,991Fair Deal
2010 Mercury Mariner Base61,154 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sloane Toyota of Philadelphia - Philadelphia / Pennsylvania
Recent Arrival! LOCAL TRADE, SUNROOF/MOONROOF, BLUETOOTH, USB PORTS.SLOANE CERTIFIED: This vehicle comes with a 3,000 mile/90 day limited comprehensive warranty, 15,000 mile/12 months of no-cost (Sloane Sponsored) maintenance and Free State Safety Inspections. The vehicle has undergone a 150-point inspection, and passes all State Safety and Emissions requirements. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 47960 miles below market average!21/28 City/Highway MPGSloane Toyota serving the communities of Philadelphia, Langhorne, Lansdale, Trevose, Cheltenham, Bensalem, King of Prussia, Wilmington, Montgomeryville, Levittown, Warminster, Sharon Hill, Yeaden, New Castle, Upper Darby, Richboro, Glenside, Palmyra, New Jersey, Mt.Laurel, Marlton, Pennsauken, Haddonfield, Trenton, Camden, Burlington, Cherry Hill, Sewell, Washington Township, Gloucester County, Turnersville, Runnemede, Bellmawr, Blackwood, Blenheim, and Glendora.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mercury Mariner with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4M2CN8B77AKJ21664
Stock: 4018692
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020