Used 2007 Mercury Mariner for Sale Near Me

85 listings
Mariner Reviews & Specs
  • 2007 Mercury Mariner Premier in Gray
    used

    2007 Mercury Mariner Premier

    146,638 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,000

  • 2007 Mercury Mariner Premier
    used

    2007 Mercury Mariner Premier

    53,371 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,990

  • 2007 Mercury Mariner Premier in Light Green
    used

    2007 Mercury Mariner Premier

    147,898 miles

    $4,669

  • 2007 Mercury Mariner Luxury in Red
    used

    2007 Mercury Mariner Luxury

    164,952 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,995

  • 2007 Mercury Mariner Luxury in Silver
    used

    2007 Mercury Mariner Luxury

    145,440 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,600

  • 2007 Mercury Mariner Luxury in Black
    used

    2007 Mercury Mariner Luxury

    114,403 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,900

  • 2007 Mercury Mariner Premier in Silver
    used

    2007 Mercury Mariner Premier

    100,851 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $4,999

  • 2007 Mercury Mariner Premier in Black
    used

    2007 Mercury Mariner Premier

    188,515 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,395

  • 2007 Mercury Mariner Luxury in White
    used

    2007 Mercury Mariner Luxury

    81,926 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,995

  • 2007 Mercury Mariner Convenience in White
    used

    2007 Mercury Mariner Convenience

    217,845 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,200

  • 2007 Mercury Mariner Premier in Light Brown
    used

    2007 Mercury Mariner Premier

    96,096 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,900

  • 2008 Mercury Mariner Premier in Gray
    used

    2008 Mercury Mariner Premier

    117,959 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $4,800

    $1,817 Below Market
  • 2008 Mercury Mariner in Silver
    used

    2008 Mercury Mariner

    131,843 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $4,500

    $1,118 Below Market
  • 2008 Mercury Mariner Premier in Black
    used

    2008 Mercury Mariner Premier

    123,727 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $4,990

    $1,489 Below Market
  • 2008 Mercury Mariner Premier
    used

    2008 Mercury Mariner Premier

    147,151 miles
    3 Accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $5,000

    $917 Below Market
  • 2008 Mercury Mariner Premier in Red
    used

    2008 Mercury Mariner Premier

    48,596 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $7,000

    $1,487 Below Market
  • 2008 Mercury Mariner V6 in Light Blue
    used

    2008 Mercury Mariner V6

    128,724 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $4,995

    $941 Below Market
  • 2008 Mercury Mariner Premier in Silver
    used

    2008 Mercury Mariner Premier

    134,100 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $4,995

    $1,235 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Mercury Mariner

Overall Consumer Rating
4.620 Reviews
  • 5
    (70%)
  • 4
    (25%)
  • 1
    (5%)
Love My Mariner
Gretchen,11/07/2006
Having had a full size SUV, I like the more nimble, smaller Mariner. It is easy to maneuver, peppy, and fuel efficient. I have the rear sensor and heated seats plus keyless entry....what more could I ask for?
