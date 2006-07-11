Used 2007 Mercury Mariner for Sale Near Me
- 146,638 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,000
Warren Midtown Motors - Warren / Pennsylvania
AS-IS VEHICLE THIS IS A FRESH TRADE THAT HAS NOT AND WILL NOT BE SERVICED. SOLD COMPLETELY AS TRADED. SOLD WITH ABSOLUTELY NO GUARANTEES AT ALL. THIS IS JUST AN ALTERNATIVE TO TAKING IT TO THE AUCTION. HERE ARE SOME THINGS ABOUT THE VEHICLE THAT WE NOTICED AND THERE COULD BE OTHER ISSUES PRESENT. THIS VEHICLE WILL NOT PASS PA INSPECTION ITEMS NEEDED:REAR WIPER BLADES, HOLES IN BODY AND UNIBODY PARKING BRAKE, REAR PADS AND ROTORS, LEFT FRONT STABALIZER LINKS, EXHAUST HAS HOLE IN FLEX PIPE, FRONT PADS AND ROTORS2007 Mercury Mariner Premier Gray 4D Sport Utility 4WD Duratec 3.0L V6 4-Speed Automatic with OverdriveDuratec 3.0L V6, 4WD, 16" x 7" 15-Spoke Machined Aluminum Wheels, 2.93 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Audiophile MP3/CDx6 In-Dash, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: Audiophile, Premium Heated Leather Low Back Bucket Seats, Radio data system, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Duratec 3.0L V6, 4WD.BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER Here at Warren Midtown Motors Inc, we know that you can visit any number of dealerships when shopping for a car. That's why we always make sure go above and beyond for our loyal customers throughout Warren, Jamestown NY, Bradford and Kane. It's our world class customer service that helps us earn your business time and again while serving your driving needs!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mercury Mariner Premier with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4M2CU97187KJ13501
Stock: J690B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 53,371 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$6,990
Georgia Import Auto - Alpharetta / Georgia
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! CARFAX Buyback Guarantee Qualified!! We are CARFAX ADVANTAGE CAR DEALER SERVING ALPHARETTA SINCE 2008!! CALL 770-569-5558 IMMEDIATELY FOR MORE INFORMATION ON 2 YEARS MAINTENANCE PLAN / 5 FREE OIL CHANGES WITH PURCHASE. EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE ON MOST VEHICLES!! CALL US FOR DOWN PAYMENT OR FINANCE RELATED QUESTIONS! CASH PURCHASES WELCOMED! With over a decade of experience providing customers with awesome deals on great vehicles, the Team at Georgia Import Auto continues to perform everyday based on the simple, solid, and sensible fundamentals of selling good vehicles to good people in a respectful and transparent manner. High resolution pictures and more inventory can be found on our website www.GAimporAuto.com WE OFFER COMPETITIVE FINANCING AND COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY OPTIONS THROUGH OUR REPUTABLE LENDERS AND INSURERS FOR MOST CREDIT PROFILES! TRADE INS WELCOMED - WE ALSO BUY PRIVATELY OWNED VEHICLES SO GIVE US A CALL 770-569-5558! *Customer is responsible to confirm the ad by checking the car at the dealer location or by speaking to an employee from Georgia Import Auto. Personal Funds prices are listed. Dealer is not liable for the options listed* WWW.GEORGIAIMPORTAUTO.COM - 5770 Atlanta Hwy, Alpharetta, GA 30004 - 770-569-5558
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mercury Mariner Premier with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4M2CU87177KJ20207
Stock: J20207
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 147,898 miles
$4,669
Lexus of Arlington - Arlington Heights / Illinois
AWD/4WD, Mariner Premier, 4D Sport Utility, Duratec 3.0L V6, 4WD. Mercury Odometer is 9774 miles below market average! 2007 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Mariner 4D Sport Utility Premier Light Tundra Clearcoat MetallicWith Some Available Options Like Mariner Premier, 4D Sport Utility, Duratec 3.0L V6, 4WD, 16" x 7" 15-Spoke Machined Aluminum Wheels, 2.93 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Audiophile MP3/CDx6 In-Dash, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: Audiophile, Premium Heated Leather Low Back Bucket Seats, Radio data system, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers.At Lexus of Arlington, it's our mission to provide the drivers of Arlington Heights, IL with prestigious, luxury vehicles. From unparalleled customer service to world-class quality, we implement our high standards every day to meet your high expectations as customers by selling the finest new and used Lexus cars ever built. We are your premier Arlington Heights, IL dealer. Lexus of Arlington serving Arlington Heights, IL, Palatine, IL, and Buffalo Grove, IL. We Sell all Makes and Models Used, Preowned and Certified. 60004 Chicago, North Illinois, Chicagoland, North Chicago bad credit, no credit, or are a first time car buyer, Some Under 5k and 10k.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mercury Mariner Premier with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4M2CU97147KJ20607
Stock: 38746B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 164,952 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995
Center Road Auto Sales - North Ridgeville / Ohio
Visit our website http://www.centerroadautosales.com for more information and photos on this or any of our other vehicles or call us today for a test drive at 330-220-6603
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mercury Mariner Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4M2YU81177KJ18391
Stock: 15561
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 145,440 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,600
Guess Buick GMC - Carrollton / Ohio
LOOK AT THIS ONE..., Fully Detailed including Interior Cleaned, Carpets Scrubbed, Paint Is Polished & Waxed!, Oil and Filter Changed!!!, Well Equipped with, All Wheel Drive, Power Sunroof, Cruise Control/Speed Control, Keyless Entry, Duratec 3.0L V6, 4WD. Silver 2007 Mercury Mariner Luxury
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mercury Mariner Luxury with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4M2YU91137KJ12531
Stock: U22742A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 114,403 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,900
AutoAuctionSanDiego - San Diego / California
This vehicle is available for sale outside of the auction for $3900. However, the OPENING BID for this vehicle is only $2000 at the PUBLIC auto auction this SATURDAY at 11am. Come in and bid to get crazy deals! The Auto Auction is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC and is FREE to enter. Come during the week or early Saturday to sit in, start up, and inspect the vehicles before you bid. Gates open at 9AM. You can even test drive this car to your own mechanic for inspection on weekdays (Mon-Fri). NO SALVAGED TITLES. Check our site for more cars, and FREE AutoCheck History Reports www.autoauctionofsandiego.com. 619-281-3333 Come see this 2007 Mercury Mariner Luxury. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.0L/183 engine will keep you going. This Mercury Mariner features the following options: Wheel nut wrench & jack, Warning lights-inc: airbag, check engine, parking brake, brake fluid low, battery charge, oil pressure, fuel check/cap, turn signal, high beam, door ajar, anti-theft, OD off, safety belt, lamp outage, auto cruise control, ABS, Underbody-mounted compact spare tire, Tire pressure monitoring system, Tilt steering column, Solar tinted glass, Side repeater lamps, Side intrusion door beams, Securilock passive anti-theft system, and Satin aluminum-plated vertical bar grille. Stop by and visit us at Auto Auction of San Diego, 5801 Fairmount Ave, San Diego, CA 92120.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mercury Mariner Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4M2CU81127KJ09107
Stock: 26257
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-18-2020
- 100,851 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$4,999
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2007 Mercury Mariner 4dr FWD 4dr Premier features a 3.0L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Silver with a Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Body Side Moldings, Child Proof Door Locks, Chrome Exhaust Tips, Cup Holders, Exterior Keypad Entry, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Rear Wipers, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mercury Mariner Premier with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4M2CU87167KJ18268
Stock: YC-J18268
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 188,515 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,395
Boulevard Motors of Inver Grove Heights - Inver Grove Heights / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mercury Mariner Premier with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4M2CU97117KJ19687
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 81,926 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,995
Gordie Boucher Lincoln of West Allis - West Allis / Wisconsin
Value Priced to Move - Only 1 Owner - Perfect Carfax Report w/ No Accidents and Great Service History - Bought New Here - New Front Brake Pads, Front Control Arms and Air Filter - Alloy Wheels - Sunroof/Moonroof - Power Package - AM/FM w/ 6-CD Changer - A/C - Cruise Control * This Oxford White Clearcoat 2007 Mercury Mariner Luxury has been thoroughly inspected by our Boucher Lincoln of West Allis ASC Factory Certified Technicians! It is value priced to move using live market data and it includes Boucher's Smart Care Maintenance Package at no additional charge! 3 Oil Changes and more...a $1000 value! See dealer for details! *Prices exclude tax, title, license and service fee.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mercury Mariner Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4M2YU811X7KJ15453
Stock: PA9534
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-09-2020
- 217,845 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,200
Mangold Ford - Eureka / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mercury Mariner Convenience with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (20 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4M2YU80Z67KJ06384
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 96,096 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,900
Bob Rohrman Schaumburg Ford - Schaumburg / Illinois
Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. Keyless Entry, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Premium Audio, Premium Wheels, Security System, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Sunroof/Panoramic Roof, 3,500 lbs. Maximum Towing Capacity, Class II Trailer Tow w/Prep Hitch, Order Code 330A. 4D Sport Utility 2007 Mercury 4WD Mariner Premier Dune Pearl Clearcoat Metallic 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Duratec 3.0L V6Odometer is 52407 miles below market average!Beyond simply selling new cars, our dealership is also known for giving Ford models a second chance on the road by carrying an excellent selection of used cars as well. Each vehicle we receive from a previous owner is thoroughly inspected to make sure it's fit to be driven in Schaumburg and the surrounding Arlington Heights, Niles, IL, Palatine, Elgin and Hoffman Estates areas, meaning you can count on a reliable vehicle when you shop at Bob Rohrman Schaumburg Ford.Here at Bob Rohrman Schaumburg Ford we're serving drivers in Arlington Heights, GolfMill, Golf Mill, Palatine, Elgin and Hoffman Estates with all of their automotive needs. Whether a new or used car is in order or a little maintenance is required, visit us at 815 E. Golf Rd. Schaumburg, Illinois and we'd be happy to help you too. All Prices are plus $300 Doc Fee.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mercury Mariner Premier with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4M2CU97167KJ15070
Stock: 12475A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 117,959 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$4,800$1,817 Below Market
AutoAuctionSanDiego - San Diego / California
This vehicle is available for sale outside of the auction for $4800. However, the OPENING BID for this vehicle is only $3000 at the PUBLIC auto auction this SATURDAY at 11am. Come in and bid to get crazy deals! The Auto Auction is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC and is FREE to enter. Come during the week or early Saturday to sit in, start up, and inspect the vehicles before you bid. Gates open at 9AM. You can even test drive this car to your own mechanic for inspection on weekdays (Mon-Fri). NO SALVAGED TITLES. Check our site for more cars, and FREE AutoCheck History Reports www.autoauctionofsandiego.com. 619-281-3333 Check out this 2008 Mercury Mariner Premier. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.0L/183 engine will keep you going. This Mercury Mariner comes equipped with these options: Warning lights-inc: airbag, check engine, parking brake, brake fluid low, battery charge, oil pressure, fuel check/cap, turn signal, high beam, door ajar, anti-theft, safety belt, lamp outage, auto cruise control, ABS, overdrive off, Underbody-mounted compact spare tire, Tire pressure monitoring system, Side intrusion door beams, Securilock passive anti-theft system, Satin aluminum-plated vertical bar grille, Reverse sensing system, Remote keyless entry w/(2) transmitters, illuminated entry, Rear window defroster, and Rear outboard LATCH child seat anchors & tethers. Stop by and visit us at Auto Auction of San Diego, 5801 Fairmount Ave, San Diego, CA 92120.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercury Mariner Premier with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4M2CU87148KJ15743
Stock: 26194
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-04-2020
- 131,843 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$4,500$1,118 Below Market
Lee Sapp Ford - Ashland / Nebraska
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercury Mariner with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4M2CU81Z78KJ10681
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 123,727 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Rental UseGood Deal
$4,990$1,489 Below Market
Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California
PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! - THIS CAR IS AN UPGRADED FORD ESCAPE! - BASICALLY THE SAME CAR, BOTH MADE BY FORD - NICELY LOADED PREMIER EDITION - ALLOY WHEELS, LEATHER INTERIOR - CRUISE CONTROL AND TRACTION CONTROL - TOW PACKAGE INSTALLED - FAIRLY WELL KEPT INSIDE AND OUT, BUT HAS WEAR AND TEAR - ITS BLACK SO IT SHOWS ITS IMPERFECTIONS, HAVE REASONABLE EXPECTATIONS FOR AN 11 YEAR OLD BLACK CAR! - CLEAN TITLE, A MINOR ACCIDENT IN THE PAST - RUNS WELL, SOME SERVICE RECORDS ON CARFAX! - ADD ~15% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE! PLEASE SEE OUR FAQ SECTION. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercury Mariner Premier with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4M2CU87148KJ33997
Stock: DF219242F
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 147,151 miles3 Accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$5,000$917 Below Market
Atlanta Auto Brokers - Marietta / Georgia
Recent Arrival!Extended Warranty Available, Leather, Sunroof / Moonroof, Leather / Leatherette, AM/FM radio, AM/FM/MP3/6-Disc In-Dash CD Changer, Compass, Front dual zone A/C, Outside temperature display, Power driver seat, Power windows, Premium Leather Low Back Bucket Seats, Radio data system, Rear Parking Sensors.2008 Mercury MarinerDuratec 3.0L V6 4D Sport UtilityPremier Blue4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercury Mariner Premier with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4M2CU87128KJ17751
Stock: AB2808
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 48,596 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$7,000$1,487 Below Market
Koons Ford of Baltimore - Baltimore / Maryland
2008 Mercury Mariner Premier, CarFax 1 Owner, Local Trade, Power Moonroof, SiriusXM Radio, Leather Seating, 17" x 7" 6-Spoke Satin Finish Aluminum Wheels, Heated Mirrors, Heated Package, Heated Seats.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercury Mariner Premier with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4M2CU97178KJ37841
Stock: 8KJ37841
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 128,724 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$4,995$941 Below Market
Sports And Imports - Trenton / New Jersey
We offer financing and welcome all trade ins. Please feel free to contact us with any questions or concerns that you may have. We appreciate the chance to earn your business and look forward to hearing from you soon. Please visit our website at www.sportsandimports.us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercury Mariner V6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4M2CU91188KJ44211
Stock: 8KJ44211
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 134,100 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental UseGood Deal
$4,995$1,235 Below Market
Road Motors Imports - El Cajon / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercury Mariner Premier with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4M2CU87128KJ45419
Stock: 100194
Certified Pre-Owned: No
