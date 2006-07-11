Used 2007 Mercury Mariner for Sale Near Me

Warren Midtown Motors - Warren / Pennsylvania

AS-IS VEHICLE THIS IS A FRESH TRADE THAT HAS NOT AND WILL NOT BE SERVICED. SOLD COMPLETELY AS TRADED. SOLD WITH ABSOLUTELY NO GUARANTEES AT ALL. THIS IS JUST AN ALTERNATIVE TO TAKING IT TO THE AUCTION. HERE ARE SOME THINGS ABOUT THE VEHICLE THAT WE NOTICED AND THERE COULD BE OTHER ISSUES PRESENT. THIS VEHICLE WILL NOT PASS PA INSPECTION ITEMS NEEDED:REAR WIPER BLADES, HOLES IN BODY AND UNIBODY PARKING BRAKE, REAR PADS AND ROTORS, LEFT FRONT STABALIZER LINKS, EXHAUST HAS HOLE IN FLEX PIPE, FRONT PADS AND ROTORS2007 Mercury Mariner Premier Gray 4D Sport Utility 4WD Duratec 3.0L V6 4-Speed Automatic with OverdriveDuratec 3.0L V6, 4WD, 16" x 7" 15-Spoke Machined Aluminum Wheels, 2.93 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Audiophile MP3/CDx6 In-Dash, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: Audiophile, Premium Heated Leather Low Back Bucket Seats, Radio data system, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Duratec 3.0L V6, 4WD.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 2 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2007 Mercury Mariner Premier with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 21 Highway)

VIN: 4M2CU97187KJ13501

Stock: J690B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-03-2020