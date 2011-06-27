  1. Home
  2. Mercury
  3. Mercury Mariner
  4. Used 2010 Mercury Mariner
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(25)
Appraise this car

2010 Mercury Mariner Review

Pros & Cons

  • Impressive roster of high-tech goodies, adequate performance and fuel economy, excellent crash test scores.
  • Non-reclining rear seat that's difficult to fold, poor braking performance, forgettable driving experience.
Other years
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
Mercury Mariner for Sale
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
List Price
$5,669
Used Mariner for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Though the 2010 Mercury Mariner has some desirable attributes, particularly in the technology arena, we think there are better choices overall.

Vehicle overview

The Mercury Mariner debuted four years ago, but it's essentially a rebadged version of the Ford Escape introduced way back at the turn of the century. Since then, both models have received significant styling, interior, powertrain and suspension revisions. These have kept the Mariner fresh, but it remains an open question whether they make the 2010 Mercury Mariner truly competitive against its rivals.

On the plus side, the recently fortified engines are certainly up to the challenge. The 240-horsepower V6 is bested by segment luminaries like Toyota's 268-hp RAV4 and Chevrolet's 264-hp Equinox, but it's powerful enough to move the Mariner around with decent verve. The base 171-hp four-cylinder unit is also just fine for this class. Fuel economy is solid too, with the front-wheel-drive four-cylinder model delivering a respectable 20 mpg city and 28 mpg highway.

The availability of Ford's Sync system is another strong selling point, particularly with the new 911 assist and GPS functions (traffic reports and turn-by-turn directions) that run through your paired Bluetooth phone. Additional pluses include a new Auto Park system that blissfully takes the guesswork out of parallel parking, standard MyKey (which allows parents to set electronic limits for vehicle speed and stereo volume for their teenage driver), excellent crash test scores and the availability of a hybrid model (reviewed separately).

But the problem with the 2010 Mercury Mariner is that it's an "on-paper" kind of vehicle. It has a lot of strengths, but spend some quality time with the Mariner and you'll realize that Mercury hasn't taught this old dog enough new tricks. Its rear brakes were downgraded to inferior drums in 2008, and every Mariner since has borne this badge of shame. Additionally, the rear seats are a hassle to fold down and don't recline, limiting comfort and versatility.

How much significance potential buyers will allot to these issues is unknown, but for us they're enough to dull the Mariner's attractiveness in the small crossover SUV segment. A Mariner test-drive might be worth your time, especially if you have a fondness for technology features, but we certainly recommend also looking at the all-new Chevrolet Equinox, Honda's refined CR-V, Subaru's versatile Forester, the sporty Mitsubishi Outlander, Nissan's stylish Rogue or Toyota's all-star RAV4.

2010 Mercury Mariner models

The 2010 Mercury Mariner compact SUV is available in four trim levels: I4, V6, Premier I4 and Premier V6. The base I4 Mariner comes standard with 16-inch alloy wheels, foglights, privacy glass, full power accessories, air-conditioning, steering-wheel-mounted audio controls and a four-speaker CD stereo with an auxiliary audio jack and satellite radio. The V6 includes all of the base I4's standard equipment plus the 3.0-liter V6 engine. The Premier I4 model adds rear parking sensors, ambient interior lighting, heated front seats, leather upholstery (Alcantara inserts are a no-cost option), a power driver seat, a six-speaker stereo, Sync and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. The Premier V6 model pairs the Premier I4's standard content with the six-cylinder engine.

Options on non-Premier models include a roof rack, a moonroof, Sync, leather upholstery, a power driver seat and ambient interior lighting. Among the options on Premier models are 17-inch wheels, step bars, a back-up camera, dual-zone automatic climate control, the Auto Park system that steers the car automatically while parallel parking, full Alcantara upholstery, a sunroof, an upgraded seven-speaker stereo system and a hard-drive-based navigation system with music storage, Sirius Travel Link and real-time traffic.

2010 Highlights

The 2010 Mercury Mariner loses its optional in-dash CD changer but gains standard satellite radio, and Sync-equipped models without navigation now offer a communications system that includes 911 assist, traffic reports and turn-by-turn driving directions. Also, the newly standard MyKey system allows parents to limit speed and audio volume for their teen drivers, and a back-up camera is now available, as is a nifty Auto Park feature that steers the car during parallel parking.

Performance & mpg

The 2010 Mercury Mariner is available with either front- or all-wheel drive. The base 2.5-liter inline-4 generates 171 hp and 171 pound-feet of torque, while the uplevel 3.0-liter V6 cranks out 240 hp and 223 lb-ft of torque. Both engines are paired with six-speed automatic transmissions.

Properly equipped, the V6 Mariner can tow up to 3,500 pounds. EPA estimates are about average for this segment, with front-wheel-drive I4 models checking in at 20 miles per gallon city/28 mpg highway and 23 mpg combined (19/25/21 for AWD models), while front-wheel-drive V6 models are rated at 18 mpg city/26 highway/21 combined (17/24/20 for AWD models).

Safety

Antilock brakes (albeit with rear drums), traction control, stability control, front-seat side airbags and full-length head curtain airbags with a rollover sensor are all standard on the 2010 Mercury Mariner.

The Mariner earned a perfect five stars from the government in both front and side crash tests. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the Mariner scored the highest rating of "Good" in the frontal-offset and side tests. Unfortunately, the Mariner's braking performance is poor. From 60 mph, the mechanically identical Ford Escape we tested recently stopped in a disappointing 138 feet.

Driving

The 2010 Mercury Mariner feels reasonably secure during quick changes of direction, and its ride quality is pleasantly supple. Performance from either engine is satisfactory, and the six-speed automatic transmission provides smooth shifts. Braking distances are unacceptably long, however, and in general the Mariner lacks that extra dynamic something that would distinguish it from other compact SUVs.

Interior

The Mariner's cabin is a pleasantly functional space, thanks in part to a huge center console with removable bins. Satin-finish metallic accents and available leather upholstery add a premium sheen. However, the Mariner is starting to feel its age in terms of comfort and space. Up front, the seating position is too tall and there's no telescoping steering wheel, granting one the feeling of hovering above the controls. The front seats are shaped well enough, but the rear seat is as flat as a pirate's plank and offers neither a recline function nor fore/aft adjustability. What's more, folding the seatback down is a royal pain, requiring the headrests to be removed and the bottom cushions to be tipped forward. Cargo volume stands at a useful 29 cubic feet with the rear seat in place and 66 cubic feet when that seat is folded down  not bad given the Mariner's relatively compact footprint.

On the technology front, the new Auto Park option on Premier models is a cool feature, particularly at the Mariner's relatively modest price point: Once activated, the system automatically steers during parallel parking, asking the driver to control only the brake and throttle. We also like that Sync now offers 911 assist (an automatic 911 call via your Bluetooth-paired cell phone in the event of airbag deployment), traffic updates and turn-by-turn navigation, even without the optional navigation system. Using a paired Bluetooth phone, updates and directions are either sent via text message or piped through the Mariner's speakers. Finally, the standard MyKey system limits top speed (to 80 mph) and stereo volume for teenage drivers, among other vaguely Orwellian functions.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Mercury Mariner.

5(64%)
4(28%)
3(8%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
25 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 25 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love this SUV 🚙
Amanda Daube,02/13/2018
Premier 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
I've had my 2010 mariner premiere since 32000 miles, bought it used from an Acura dealership and they had it listed for its lowest value on kbb.org. I went and bought it the same day and have loved it since. I change oil regularly and keep up on any repairs, but honestly, compared to other vehicles, I've had very little issues. It has all the bells and whistles and I absolutely love this ride! I would recommend it to anyone and am pissed they stopped making mercury vehicles.
Sorry I Waited So Long
Carole H.,03/29/2018
Premier 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
Dollar for dollar, this super-roomy, 5-passenger SUV is a great buy. Heated seats are surely welcome on those cold, snowy/rainy days. Enough bells and whistles to make driving it an absolute pleasure. Even filling the tank is a breeze given it's fuel-easy, no-cap tank. And regular gas is all that's required. Gotta love it! Both around town and long distance driving are a breeze: comfortable ride, cruise control, phone/radio and cruise control buttons on the steering wheel, voice-controlled Bluetooth and Sirius, CD player, auto headlights, auto lock/unlock, backup warning, plenty of storage and fold-down rear seats in case you need more, privacy windows, roomy console with lost of space, two cup holders for front seats, two for back seats , mood lighting (choice of colors with the push of a button), USB port, input jack, etc. Dollar vs value, I don't think you can beat this SUV. Can you get more features in an SUV? Of course, but you'll pay more too.
First time Mercury Owner
mariner10,11/01/2012
I purchased this vehicle used a few weeks ago and I am very pleased. It is almost 3 years old at this point but only had 11,000 miles on it. It's smaller than the Oldsmobile Bravada I used to have. I am pleased with the gas mileage (28.4) on the highway. I could whine about a few minor things but there is no point. Overall, I really like this vehicle.
Can't Say Enough About This Vehicle!
kaerae01,12/15/2009
I work as a supervisor in the construction industry and was looking for something that could climb over "anything and everything" and through snowy mountains. Got exactly what I wanted with this. It zooms past other larger vehicles, although I did get the V6 Premium model. Got a great deal on it too, so don't limit yourselves to the base model as the premium is more affordable than one would think! Will keep this till it kicks the bucket. Had a Chevy Tracker prior and it couldn't hold a candle to this, and before that a Mercury Tracer. Love this as much as I did my Tracer.
See all 25 reviews of the 2010 Mercury Mariner
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Gas
171 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Gas
171 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Gas
171 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Gas
171 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2010 Mercury Mariner features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Marginal
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2010 Mercury Mariner

Used 2010 Mercury Mariner Overview

The Used 2010 Mercury Mariner is offered in the following submodels: Mariner SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Premier 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Premier 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A), and 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Mercury Mariner?

Price comparisons for Used 2010 Mercury Mariner trim styles:

  • The Used 2010 Mercury Mariner Premier is priced between $5,669 and$5,669 with odometer readings between 167722 and167722 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2010 Mercury Mariners are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Mercury Mariner for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2010 Mariners listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $5,669 and mileage as low as 167722 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 Mercury Mariner.

Can't find a used 2010 Mercury Mariners you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercury Mariner for sale - 12 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $16,564.

Find a used Mercury for sale - 10 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $21,587.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercury Mariner for sale - 11 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $7,352.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercury for sale - 7 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $8,026.

Should I lease or buy a 2010 Mercury Mariner?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mercury lease specials
Check out Mercury Mariner lease specials

Related Used 2010 Mercury Mariner info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles