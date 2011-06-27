  1. Home
2008 Mercury Mariner Review

Pros & Cons

  • Comfortable interior, impressive list of standard safety features.
  • Lackluster performance, braking and fuel efficiency compared to rivals, folding down rear seat a multistep process.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A restyled body and interior may keep the 2008 Mercury Mariner fresh for a little while longer, but its driving dynamics are stale compared to newer rivals in the compact SUV segment.

Vehicle overview

Something of an anomaly in the marketplace, the compact but upscale Mercury Mariner SUV gets a not-so extreme makeover for 2008. The Mariner debuted three years ago as a more luxurious version of Ford's Escape. And like its relative, the Mariner's "top-half" revamping for this year means new sheet metal and a revised interior but no significant revisions to the chassis or running gear.

The changes in the looks department include a bolder grille, taller beltline and higher hood, all of which give this junior sport-ute a more aggressive curbside presence. Inside, the changes are more functional, including such touches as a multifunction display at the top center of the dash and cool blue instrument lighting. To promote a quieter cabin, the new Mariner features an acoustic laminate within the windshield, a redesigned roof panel and thicker carpeting.

Unfortunately, these changes might not be enough to keep the 2008 Mercury Mariner competitive in the small-SUV class. In past years, we praised the Mariner for its relatively roomy (for four) cabin, sporty driving dynamics and peppy performance, but new and more modern competitors now surpass it in many areas.

For example, the Mariner's 200-horsepower V6, although generally energetic, has its efforts hampered by an outdated four-speed automatic gearbox. The result is a double whammy of now so-so acceleration (zero to 60 mph in about 10 seconds) and mediocre fuel economy. Nearly all of its competitors now have five- or even six-speed transmissions that do a better job of keeping their engines on their toes while providing higher fuel mileage. The quicker SUVs in this class dash to 60 mph in less than 8 seconds.

A more serious disappointment concerns the Mariner's braking. For some reason, all 2008 Mariners except the V6 AWD version have reverted to rear drum brakes (they formerly had discs all around) and braking performance suffers. In our testing of a similar Escape with rear drums, the best stop from 60 mph took 154 feet — about 25 feet longer than average.

Although the Mariner has been a favorite of ours in the past, this year's mostly cosmetic changes aren't enough to keep it in the fast-moving compact SUV game. In short, the 2008 Mercury Mariner is eclipsed by recently revamped and more competent rivals such as the Honda CR-V, Mitsubishi Outlander and Toyota RAV4 and we recommend that you try them before buying a Mariner.

2008 Mercury Mariner models

The 2008 Mercury Mariner is a compact four-door SUV that comes in three trim levels: base inline-4, base V6 and Premier. The base Mariners come with 16-inch alloy wheels, foglights, privacy glass, air-conditioning, a four-speaker CD stereo with an auxiliary MP3 player input, full power accessories and keyless entry. The Premier model adds rear parking sensors, leather/Alcantara upholstery, a power driver seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, an in-dash CD changer and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

Options include 17-inch wheels, a moonroof, an upgraded 320-watt audio system with a subwoofer, a DVD-based navigation system, satellite radio and heated front seats. Class II towing preparation is also available, and buyers who stick with the standard 16-inch wheels can opt for a full-size spare tire.

2008 Highlights

The 2008 Mercury Mariner gets a makeover inside and out. A more aggressive attitude marks the exterior design, and the cabin is more attractive and functional. The chassis and powertrain are virtually unchanged, however, meaning this "redesigned" Mariner has the same running gear as before.

Performance & mpg

All versions of the Mercury Mariner can be had with either front- or all-wheel drive. A 2.3-liter inline-4 rated for 153 hp and 152 pound-feet of torque powers the base Mariner. The base V6 and Premier models come with a 3.0-liter V6 good for 200 hp and 193 lb-ft of torque. Both engines come with a four-speed automatic transmission. Properly equipped, the V6 Mariner can tow up to 3,500 pounds.

A V6 Mariner isn't exactly slow, but its 10-second 0-60-mph time is bested by many rivals, a few of them powered by four-cylinder engines. Additionally, throttle tip-in can be abrupt, requiring a concerted effort to enact a smooth takeoff. Fuel economy with the V6 is also below average: Our experience has shown that V6 Mariners typically return mileage in the high teens, which is consistent with the adjusted EPA ratings for 2008 -- 18 mpg city, 24 mpg highway for front-drive V6 models and 17/22 for AWD models.

Safety

Antilock brakes, a tire-pressure monitor, traction control, stability control, front-seat side airbags and full-length head curtain airbags with a rollover sensor are all standard on the 2008 Mercury Mariner. A reverse-sensing parking system comes with the Premier. Safety scores have not been published as of this writing but we expect them to be similar to those of the '07 model.

Driving

The 2008 Mercury Mariner's new electric power-steering system delivers surprisingly good road feel and response. Overall, handling is respectable, with the compact SUV remaining flat through corners and composed in quick transitions. Sadly, the ride quality is more trucklike than carlike. Although the Mariner's suspension absorbs larger bumps without drama, smaller road imperfections can make it feel busy. Brake pedal feel is firm and reassuring, but Mariners with rear drum brakes (all except V6 AWD model) return dismal stopping distances.

Interior

Impressive fit and finish are evident in the Mercury Mariner's five-passenger cabin. A center console box big enough to swallow a laptop also features removable bins that can be attached to the front passenger side and rear of the console. Satin-finish metallic accents and available two-tone leather seating give the interior an upscale feel. The front seats are well bolstered and comfortable, but the rear seat, although roomy, has flat cushions and offers no recline or fore/aft adjustments. Folding that seat down is a chore, too, as the headrests must be removed and the bottom cushions tipped forward before the seatbacks can be flipped down. Cargo space stands at 29 cubic feet behind the second row and 66 cubes with the second row folded down.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Mercury Mariner.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

199k and going strong
Steve,08/16/2015
Premier 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 4A)
I bought this Mariner used with high mileage (150K) because I paid 10k less than any other Mariner or Escape in the area that was listed. It's been an absolutely fantastic vehicle. My wife and I have put another 50k on her since we bought it with multiple 8 hour+ drives (both across the country and up and down the east coast). She's never, ever let us down. Beyond basic maintenance (brakes, oil changes, tires) we haven't had to do anything. The gas mileage is fantastic considering it's an AWD V6 as well. Average 22.3 with ~24 on the highway and 18 in town. In the snow it's great, the AWD works as it should, and I've never felt like I'm losing control. If we need to haul anything we can put the back seats down and have acres of space. As for comfort, it's delightful. The leather heated seats keep you warm in the winter and are easy to clean and maintain, the A/C always blows cold, and the power windows and moonroof are great features. Overall, I would buy another one tomorrow without hesitation. I know there are some that have had issues, but ours is a true gem.
Surprises Ford won't tell you about
CMB,01/08/2010
I love my 2008 Mariner. But be warned, in 2008 they changed a design that sends the transmission fluid through the A/C condenser. Why? Not really sure, but if you think you are leaking oil, it may be transmission fluid and it may be coming from the condenser. This leak will drain your transmission in about 3 days. Call Ford, they will have this $450 part in stock as they are replacing them weekly. But, they will not admit there is a problem. Yes, there is a TSB on this issue starting with 2008's. Again, based on my ratings, I do love this truck. As for the loud tire noise, trust me its the original tires. I put new tires on and now I enjoy my hour and half drive to and from work.
Not too bad after 128k miles
skmcobra,08/21/2014
Premier 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 4A)
My wife bought this car in 2010 with 81k miles. She bought the extended warranty but I believe only needed it at around 115k miles for an oil pan leak. Today at 128k miles the radiator coolant fans have quit running. Ford dealer quoted me $750 parts & labor but I had done my research and found fans for $100 less at O'Reillys. They honored the price and dropped cost to $650. Getting it fixed today. Over all this has been a reliable and safe car. Great to drive in the snow with the all wheel drive. Gets about 22-24mpg on the highway and about 17-18 in town. I can't speak to the tranny issues many mention, but it may have been fixed before we bought it. UPDATE: Sold the car in spring 2016 with approximately 146k miles. Was still running good but the transmission would make a hard knock every now and then. We decided to sell it in case the transmission went out. We told the buyer and they were ok with it for the price at $5,800.
Bad Transmission
speedlump2,07/22/2011
I bought a brand new 2008 Mercury Mariner from Malloy Auto Mall in Woodbridge, VA. In 2009 the transmission starting skipping gears. Took it to the shop, it was fixed under warranty. 2010 took it back to the shop for the transmission again. Not covered by warranty. Cost over $800 to fix. Jump forward to 2011, took it back to the shop, for what you ask? The transmission again. This $2235 to fix it. Ford refuses to do anything about it. DO NOT BUY THIS VEHICLE. I wish I would have read other reviews before I purchased. I will never buy another for vehicle. Don't take my word. Read other reviews and see the same problem I have.
See all 74 reviews of the 2008 Mercury Mariner
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
153 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
153 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 2008 Mercury Mariner features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
More about the 2008 Mercury Mariner

Used 2008 Mercury Mariner Overview

The Used 2008 Mercury Mariner is offered in the following submodels: Mariner SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 4A), 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl 4A), 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A), 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl 4A), Premier 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 4A), and Premier 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A).

