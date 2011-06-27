Vehicle overview

Consumers like small SUVs because they offer more cargo space than similarly priced sedans, not to mention a taller ride height and all-weather capability. When compared to larger SUVs, fuel economy is often a strength as well. Even smaller brands like Mercury have realized the importance of having a compact sport-ute in the lineup, so the company introduced the Mariner for the 2005 model year. Mechanically identical to the successful Ford Escape and Mazda Tribute, the 2007 Mercury Mariner shares their strengths and weaknesses. Like its siblings, it offers a choice between a V6 with decent scoot and a four-cylinder with a lot less power but a lot better fuel economy. The Mariner's suspension has been tuned to provide a middle-of-the-road compromise between ride quality and handling, and it's certainly an easy vehicle to drive around town. Pushed harder, the Mercury feels less sporty than the newer SUVs in the compact class, and its highway ride isn't as composed. On the plus side, the Mercury Mariner is actually the quietest of the three corporate siblings, as it has the most soundproofing material.

Inside, the instrumentation and controls look dated, but the Mariner compensates with a sharp two-tone decor and satin-finish faux aluminum trim that complements the metallic accents on the outside. In spite of the advancing age of this platform, the backseat is comfortable and offers plenty of legroom, making the Mariner a solid choice for small families. Nor does the room in the backseat come at the expensive of hauling space, as the cargo bay's 29 cubic feet of volume is more than ample for a week's worth of groceries. Safety ratings are solid, too, as the Mariner scores well in all major front- and side-impact crash categories.

The major downside to buying a Mercury Mariner is that it's not one of the newer designs in this segment. In addition to the signs of age apparent in its dynamics and cabin switchgear, it can't be equipped with certain features that newer competitors like the Toyota RAV4 and Mitsubishi Outlander offer, among these a third-row seat, a DVD-based navigation system, a rear DVD entertainment system and an auxiliary input jack to hook up your MP3 player. If the 2007 Mercury Mariner was the only small SUV you ever drove, you'd probably be perfectly satisfied with it. Drive it back to back with the above competitors or the redesigned Honda CR-V, though, and it feels like a midpack choice at best.