Used 2009 Mercury Mariner for Sale Near Me

Tri-County Ford - Buckner / Kentucky

EZCredit Auto Sales BUY HERE / PAY HERE - On the lot financing - Guaranteed approval!! We know bad things happen to good people. We will help rebuild your credit by reporting to the credit bureau. Our award winning Factory Certified technicians have inspected every Pre-Owned vehicle we sell. We hope to earn your business. Call 502-814-2852 and ask for Mike! Odometer is 29488 miles below market average! 18/26 City/Highway MPG

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 Mercury Mariner Premier with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4M2CU87G79KJ15872

Stock: PA2267A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-18-2020