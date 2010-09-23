Used 2009 Mercury Mariner for Sale Near Me
85 listings
- 103,542 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995
- 91,320 miles
$6,387
- 94,294 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,795
- 133,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,980
- 117,959 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$4,800$1,817 Below Market
- 142,380 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,750
- 160,166 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995$946 Below Market
- 74,717 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,500$1,413 Below Market
- 167,722 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$5,669$664 Below Market
- 131,843 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$4,500$1,118 Below Market
- 123,727 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Rental Use
$4,990$1,489 Below Market
- 147,151 miles3 Accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,000$917 Below Market
- 48,596 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,000$1,487 Below Market
- 128,724 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,995$941 Below Market
- 134,100 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$4,995$1,235 Below Market
- 125,237 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,977$752 Below Market
- 113,635 miles2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$6,195$254 Below Market
- 160,250 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,254
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Mercury Mariner searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Mercury Mariner
Read recent reviews for the Mercury Mariner
Write a review
Overall Consumer Rating4.443 Reviews
Report abuse
VIC,09/23/2010
We bought this car in august 2009. We have taken it to the dealer in 3 different occasions for transmission problems. The first time they said they had to reprogram the computer. The second time they said they had a recall and they had to reprogram the computer again. This week we took it in again and they said they can fix the problem since they cannot reproduce the problem while testing it. This is the worst car we ever owned. The rpm jump to 6000 in the highway, the car basically stops working and you have to get out of the highway to avoid an accident. This happens randomly. Once you stop and restart the car it runs without problems. This dealer has not help us in solving the problem.
