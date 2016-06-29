Used 2006 Mercury Mariner for Sale Near Me
85 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 154,514 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFive Star Dealer
$5,483
- 175,607 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$5,950
- 109,265 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,974
- 129,875 miles
$5,095
- 207,411 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,747
- 179,266 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,295
- 147,318 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,725
- 74,052 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$9,988
- 89,720 miles
$5,491
- 97,669 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,068
- 146,638 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,000
- 154,405 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,595
- 62,823 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,961
- 63,488 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,100
- 53,371 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$6,990
- 106,388 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,988
- 147,898 miles
$4,669
- 164,952 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Mercury Mariner searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Mercury Mariner
Read recent reviews for the Mercury Mariner
Write a reviewSee all 78 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.478 Reviews
Report abuse
Bill W,06/29/2016
Convenience 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl 4A)
I am the original owner of my 2006 Mercury Mariner SUV (4 Cylinder / 4WD). I purchased it brand new back in 2006. It has been my daily driver to and from work, I drive 92 miles each way in good weather and bad weather. I wanted to share my feelings, this has got to be the BEST VEHICLE that I ever purchased. I am very proactive on maintaining my vehicle, I have changed the oil every 5k miles along with tire rotations, knock on wood that I have not really had anything major happen since buying it other than replacing the tires, front brakes, back brakes only 1X, the serpentine belt 1x, plugs 2x, the battery 1x, the windshield from a stone crack, the alternator 1x, wiper blades many times and the AC Compressor just died, no biggie ..... Also back in 2010 I got rear ended and I thought the insurance company would have considered it a total loss, they ended up paying more for repairs that the value of the vehicle, crazy ! My paint is smooth as glass and the interior is pretty much mint, I really keep it detailed all the time ! Mercury did a great job on the build on this vehicle, I would purchase another if they continued selling them, but the product line got the axe. The engine runs awesome and the transmission is perfect ! Yes, I had the fluid drained from the tranny 2x, no pressure flush, just a drain and fill, same with radiator, no pressure flush, just drain and fill, fluids always look clean. Thank You, Mercury !
Related Mercury Mariner info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Hyundai Elantra Touring 2011
- Used Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II 2016
- Used Toyota Avalon Hybrid 2014
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2015
- Used GMC Sierra 3500HD 2012
- Used Chevrolet Spark EV 2015
- Used INFINITI Q70 2012
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2012
- Used Ford Fusion Hybrid 2011
- Used Ferrari California T 2012
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe 2014
- Used Volvo V90 Cross Country 2018
- Used Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II 2011
- Used BMW Z4 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive 2014
- Used BMW X6 2010
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus SC 300
- Used Audi S8
- Used Hyundai Elantra Touring
- Used Cadillac XT6
- Used Hyundai Veracruz
- Used Aston Martin Vantage
- Used Lincoln Nautilus
- Used Chrysler New Yorker
- Used Ferrari F430
- Used INFINITI M37
- Used Alfa Romeo Stelvio
- Used Porsche Carrera GT
- Used Mercury Milan
Shop used models by city
- Used Mercury Milan Fontana CA
- Used Mercury Mountaineer West Palm Beach FL
- Used Mercury Grand Marquis Indianapolis IN
- Used Mercury Milan Silver Spring MD
- Used Mercury Grand Marquis Tulsa OK
- Used Mercury Grand Marquis Augusta GA
- Used Mercury Grand Marquis Cincinnati OH
- Used Mercury Mountaineer Boston MA
- Used Mercury Milan Los Angeles CA
- Used Mercury Milan Newark NJ
Shop used model years by city
- Used Mercury Milan 2010 Jersey City NJ
- Used Mercury Milan 2010 Dayton OH
- Used Mercury Mariner 2010 New York NY
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Tacoma
- 2019 Jeep Renegade
- 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid
- Volvo XC90 2019
- 2020 Maserati Quattroporte
- 2019 BMW 7 Series
- 2021 Toyota Avalon News
- 2019 1500 Classic
- 2019 QX50
- Land Rover Range Rover 2020
- 2021 Audi Q5 News
- Nissan Sentra 2019
- 2019 Sierra 1500
- 2020 C-Class
- 2021 Jeep Renegade News
- 2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty
- 2020 Audi SQ8 News
- BMW i8 2020
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander
- 2021 Nissan Maxima News