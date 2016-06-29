Used 2006 Mercury Mariner for Sale Near Me

85 listings
Mariner Reviews & Specs
  • 2006 Mercury Mariner Convenience in Gray
    used

    2006 Mercury Mariner Convenience

    154,514 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Five Star Dealer

    $5,483

    Details
  • 2006 Mercury Mariner Luxury in White
    used

    2006 Mercury Mariner Luxury

    175,607 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $5,950

    Details
  • 2006 Mercury Mariner Premier in Gray
    used

    2006 Mercury Mariner Premier

    109,265 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,974

    Details
  • 2006 Mercury Mariner Premier in Black
    used

    2006 Mercury Mariner Premier

    129,875 miles

    $5,095

    Details
  • 2006 Mercury Mariner Premier in Dark Blue
    used

    2006 Mercury Mariner Premier

    207,411 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,747

    Details
  • 2006 Mercury Mariner Convenience in White
    used

    2006 Mercury Mariner Convenience

    179,266 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,295

    Details
  • 2006 Mercury Mariner Premier in Dark Blue
    used

    2006 Mercury Mariner Premier

    147,318 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,725

    Details
  • 2006 Mercury Mariner Premier in Black
    used

    2006 Mercury Mariner Premier

    74,052 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $9,988

    Details
  • 2006 Mercury Mariner Premier in Black
    used

    2006 Mercury Mariner Premier

    89,720 miles

    $5,491

    Details
  • 2005 Mercury Mariner
    used

    2005 Mercury Mariner

    97,669 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,068

    Details
  • 2007 Mercury Mariner Premier in Gray
    used

    2007 Mercury Mariner Premier

    146,638 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,000

    Details
  • 2005 Mercury Mariner Luxury in Black
    used

    2005 Mercury Mariner Luxury

    154,405 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,595

    Details
  • 2005 Mercury Mariner Premier in Red
    used

    2005 Mercury Mariner Premier

    62,823 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,961

    Details
  • 2005 Mercury Mariner Luxury in White
    used

    2005 Mercury Mariner Luxury

    63,488 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,100

    Details
  • 2007 Mercury Mariner Premier
    used

    2007 Mercury Mariner Premier

    53,371 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,990

    Details
  • 2005 Mercury Mariner Premier in Gold
    used

    2005 Mercury Mariner Premier

    106,388 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,988

    Details
  • 2007 Mercury Mariner Premier in Light Green
    used

    2007 Mercury Mariner Premier

    147,898 miles

    $4,669

    Details
  • 2007 Mercury Mariner Luxury in Red
    used

    2007 Mercury Mariner Luxury

    164,952 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,995

    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 85 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Mercury Mariner

Overall Consumer Rating
4.4 from 78 Reviews
  • 5
    (59%)
  • 4
    (26%)
  • 3
    (12%)
  • 2
    (4%)
Still Rolling Along @ 371,538 Miles
Bill W,06/29/2016
Convenience 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl 4A)
I am the original owner of my 2006 Mercury Mariner SUV (4 Cylinder / 4WD). I purchased it brand new back in 2006. It has been my daily driver to and from work, I drive 92 miles each way in good weather and bad weather. I wanted to share my feelings, this has got to be the BEST VEHICLE that I ever purchased. I am very proactive on maintaining my vehicle, I have changed the oil every 5k miles along with tire rotations, knock on wood that I have not really had anything major happen since buying it other than replacing the tires, front brakes, back brakes only 1X, the serpentine belt 1x, plugs 2x, the battery 1x, the windshield from a stone crack, the alternator 1x, wiper blades many times and the AC Compressor just died, no biggie ..... Also back in 2010 I got rear ended and I thought the insurance company would have considered it a total loss, they ended up paying more for repairs that the value of the vehicle, crazy ! My paint is smooth as glass and the interior is pretty much mint, I really keep it detailed all the time ! Mercury did a great job on the build on this vehicle, I would purchase another if they continued selling them, but the product line got the axe. The engine runs awesome and the transmission is perfect ! Yes, I had the fluid drained from the tranny 2x, no pressure flush, just a drain and fill, same with radiator, no pressure flush, just drain and fill, fluids always look clean. Thank You, Mercury !
