Vehicle overview

If your heart is set on a hybrid compact SUV, the 2009 Mercury Mariner Hybrid is as good as they come, at least for the time being. First off, it boasts the best fuel economy ratings of any SUV currently in production, an honor it shares with its Ford Escape Hybrid and Mazda Tribute Hybrid platform-mates. The four-cylinder Saturn Vue Green Line hybrid -- its only direct competitor -- doesn't come close to matching the Mariner Hybrid's fuel economy, although it's considerably cheaper. The Mariner Hybrid also provides reasonably peppy performance, particularly with its 24-hp bump for '09, and its 66 cubic feet of cargo volume are undeniably impressive. Moreover, we like that Mercury has seen fit to include the exclusive Sync system as standard equipment.

If you're open to non-SUV alternatives, however, the Mariner Hybrid loses some luster. Current hybrid cars are significantly more fuel-efficient -- and they're pretty capacious, too. The Toyota Camry Hybrid and Nissan Altima Hybrid, for example, offer enough trunk space for most consumers' needs (though not as much as their non-hybrid siblings), while the Toyota Prius' hatchback body style and foldable rear seats make it a cargo-carrying champ. Furthermore, the 2009 Mariner Hybrid starts at nearly $29,000 in front-wheel-drive trim ($30,500 for the all-wheel-drive version), which is considerably more than the base prices of the models just mentioned. And then there are the Mariner Hybrid's brakes, which have been downgraded to an anachronistic front disc/rear drum setup for 2009. For reference, the last Ford Escape we tested with these brakes recorded a dangerously long 154-foot stopping distance, and that was without the Hybrid's added weight.

In addition to the hybrid cars already noted, conventional four-cylinder compact SUVs like the Honda CR-V, Hyundai Santa Fe and Toyota RAV4 offer decent fuel economy and are more appealing vehicles overall, and they can be had for thousands less than the Mercury's base price. Prospective buyers should think about how long they tend to keep their cars, because this will determine whether the Mariner Hybrid's miserly gas consumption will eventually make up for its higher initial cost. Also, the upcoming Saturn Vue Green Line Two-Mode Hybrid should be nearly as fuel-efficient as the Mariner Hybrid and much quicker to boot.

Nonetheless, the 2009 Mercury Mariner Hybrid is one of the only vehicles on the market to offer the versatility and favorable image of an SUV along with the green credentials and gas-sipping nature of a hybrid. In an era of rising gas prices and burgeoning environmental awareness, that certainly counts for something.