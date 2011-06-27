  1. Home
2009 Mercury Mariner Hybrid Review

Pros & Cons

  • As fuel-efficient as an economy car, all the cargo capacity and curb appeal of a compact SUV, satisfactory acceleration from hybrid powertrain.
  • Pricey, inexcusably poor brakes, fussy rear-seat folding process.
Edmunds' Expert Review

If you need the cargo capacity, elevated driving position and sturdy image of an SUV, but still want to feel like you're saving the planet (and gas money), the 2009 Mercury Mariner Hybrid is very worthy of consideration.

Vehicle overview

If your heart is set on a hybrid compact SUV, the 2009 Mercury Mariner Hybrid is as good as they come, at least for the time being. First off, it boasts the best fuel economy ratings of any SUV currently in production, an honor it shares with its Ford Escape Hybrid and Mazda Tribute Hybrid platform-mates. The four-cylinder Saturn Vue Green Line hybrid -- its only direct competitor -- doesn't come close to matching the Mariner Hybrid's fuel economy, although it's considerably cheaper. The Mariner Hybrid also provides reasonably peppy performance, particularly with its 24-hp bump for '09, and its 66 cubic feet of cargo volume are undeniably impressive. Moreover, we like that Mercury has seen fit to include the exclusive Sync system as standard equipment.

If you're open to non-SUV alternatives, however, the Mariner Hybrid loses some luster. Current hybrid cars are significantly more fuel-efficient -- and they're pretty capacious, too. The Toyota Camry Hybrid and Nissan Altima Hybrid, for example, offer enough trunk space for most consumers' needs (though not as much as their non-hybrid siblings), while the Toyota Prius' hatchback body style and foldable rear seats make it a cargo-carrying champ. Furthermore, the 2009 Mariner Hybrid starts at nearly $29,000 in front-wheel-drive trim ($30,500 for the all-wheel-drive version), which is considerably more than the base prices of the models just mentioned. And then there are the Mariner Hybrid's brakes, which have been downgraded to an anachronistic front disc/rear drum setup for 2009. For reference, the last Ford Escape we tested with these brakes recorded a dangerously long 154-foot stopping distance, and that was without the Hybrid's added weight.

In addition to the hybrid cars already noted, conventional four-cylinder compact SUVs like the Honda CR-V, Hyundai Santa Fe and Toyota RAV4 offer decent fuel economy and are more appealing vehicles overall, and they can be had for thousands less than the Mercury's base price. Prospective buyers should think about how long they tend to keep their cars, because this will determine whether the Mariner Hybrid's miserly gas consumption will eventually make up for its higher initial cost. Also, the upcoming Saturn Vue Green Line Two-Mode Hybrid should be nearly as fuel-efficient as the Mariner Hybrid and much quicker to boot.

Nonetheless, the 2009 Mercury Mariner Hybrid is one of the only vehicles on the market to offer the versatility and favorable image of an SUV along with the green credentials and gas-sipping nature of a hybrid. In an era of rising gas prices and burgeoning environmental awareness, that certainly counts for something.

2009 Mercury Mariner Hybrid models

The 2009 Mercury Mariner Hybrid compact hybrid SUV is available with either front-wheel drive or AWD. Standard features include 16-inch alloy wheels, a power driver seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, steering-wheel-mounted audio controls, Sync, satellite radio, an in-dash CD changer, an MP3 player input jack, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, wood-grain interior trim, cruise control, full power accessories and a trip computer.

The optional Hybrid Premium Package adds a roof rack, rear parking sensors, heated leather seats, an upgraded seven-speaker audio system, a DVD-based navigation system with a hybrid energy flow/fuel consumption display and a cargo cover. The Leather Trim Package tacks on leather upholstery and adjustable lumbar support. The navigation system can also be ordered à la carte, as can Hybrid-specific 16-inch aluminum wheels.

2009 Highlights

Stability control is standard on the 2009 Mercury Mariner Hybrid; however, last year's four-wheel disc brakes have been replaced by an inferior front disc/rear drum setup for 2009. Other newly standard features include satellite radio, steering-wheel-mounted audio controls and Ford's Sync multimedia integration system. Also of note: The Mariner Hybrid's gas-powered engine has grown from 2.3 liters to 2.5, contributing to the bump in overall output from 153 horsepower to 177.

Performance & mpg

The 2009 Mercury Mariner Hybrid is powered by a 2.5-liter gasoline engine working in tandem with two electric motors (three on AWD models) for a combined output of 177 hp. In addition to its propulsion duties, the gasoline engine is used to recharge the Mariner Hybrid's battery pack. A regenerative braking system, which captures energy that would ordinarily be lost as heat, also contributes to the recharging effort. The Mariner Hybrid features a continuously variable transmission (CVT), although it's somewhat unusual in that it utilizes a planetary gearset instead of a conventional CVT's rotating belt.

The additional electric motor in AWD Mariner Hybrids is designed to provide extra power to the rear wheels when slippage is detected. Note, however, that this isn't a true AWD system, so buyers who require a serious snow vehicle may find the Mariner Hybrid inadequate for their purposes.

Turning to fuel economy, the EPA rates the 2009 FWD Mariner Hybrid at an excellent 34 mpg city/31 mpg highway and 32 mpg combined, while the AWD version comes in at 29/27/28 mpg.

Safety

Standard safety equipment on the 2009 Mercury Mariner Hybrid includes antilock brakes, stability control, front-seat side airbags and full-length head curtain airbags with a rollover sensor.

In government crash testing, the Mariner Hybrid received four stars for driver protection and five stars for passenger protection in frontal impacts, with a perfect five-star rating for side impacts. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash testing, the non-hybrid Mariner scored "Acceptable" (the second-highest score) in frontal-offset tests and "Good" (the highest possible) in side-impact tests.

Driving

With an additional 24 hp, the 2009 Mercury Mariner Hybrid does an excellent impression of a lively conventionally powered compact SUV. It also yields remarkably good gas mileage. However, braking performance frankly doesn't meet expectations for a 21st-century vehicle. Though we like the regular Mariner's composed handling characteristics, the Hybrid's additional pounds can make it feel rather ponderous by comparison. Ride quality is fine, thanks to tweaks made to the suspension this year.

Interior

The 2009 Mariner Hybrid features a pleasantly designed interior, courtesy of the thorough update it received for '08. Faux aluminum trim is tastefully applied, while chrome accents and fake wood add an upscale feel. Front passengers are treated to pleasantly shaped and supportive seats; however, the rear seat is as flat as Kansas, and it neither reclines nor adjusts fore or aft. It's also annoyingly difficult to fold the rear seat down, as the headrests must be removed and the bottom cushions tipped forward before the seatbacks can be flipped down. There's a substantial 26.7 cubic feet of cargo space behind the rear seats, though, and once you've successfully folded them down, the above mentioned 66 cubic feet of total volume is yours to fill.

The newly available Sync system allows voice commands to your Bluetooth-compatible cell phone, the audio system and the navigation system. Further, the Sirius Satellite Link allows you to find current gas prices in the vicinity at the touch of a button.

Another new feature this year is the Economy setting for the air-conditioner, which allows the auto-shutoff feature for the gas engine when the A/C is on (such as when coming up to a red light or when driving in stop-and-go traffic). But unlike a few other hybrids out there, Ford's system won't allow the A/C compressor to run with the gas engine off, so you might have to endure an increase of a degree or two in cabin temperature while waiting at a light.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 Mercury Mariner Hybrid.

5(81%)
4(13%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(6%)
4.6
16 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 16 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I really want to love it, but 4 years later...
teknooh,07/10/2013
After owning mine for 4+ years, I've had more problems than I expected. Most recently, the air conditioning system is being repaired for a second time, and the cost of this repair exceeds what the dealership is authorized to provide (so it has to be Ford approved). Other fun includes a sensor under the front passenger seat failed and had to be replaced, and early on the SYNC software had to be wiped and completely reinstalled. Since about 30K miles I've had it in several times for a popping noise (like a bad knee joint) under the hood, and each time they've replaced some other part that was going bad but, the noise still persists. Unfixable I guess. Thank god for extended warranties!
Hybrid battery surprise
Chas T,12/14/2017
4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
Do not buy this car, unless it's under Warranty. Also, never, NEVER STORE THIS CAR. Bought in '09 new from dealer; had all maintenance done by local Ford Dealer (Merc out of business) 80k miles. In 2016 followed book instructions stored for 6 months came back NO start towed to FD "lost programing" cost $250; ok, not so bad. In 2017, again gone for 6 months, checked with FD what to do. They told me to buy a trickle charger with shut off @ full; this will prevent "lost programing". Got back NO start; again towed to dealer; after a weeks worth of diagnostics; this time the FHV battery wont start the car. Now get this, they don't have a 300+ volt charger and have to RENT IT from Ford: Est $1,650! and if it won't hold a charge $14,000 for a new battery. Checked with Ford (Detroit) told you CAN'T STORE this car; it has to be driven to continually recharge the FHV (sure enough on page 42 of the owners manual there's three comments that address this, in fact the Ford "Electric Car" guy said they tell people if they have leave for longer than 30 days you should have a "friend" drive it around once a week for 20 or 30 minutes) So off to another dealer for a "second opinion" had it towed to another FD quoted $240 to charge it up. Then they called said they had to rent the charger from Ford for $650 & they'll need 2 tech hours; well OK this took 3 weeks for the charger to arrive; whoops, the battery can't be charged enough to start the car & they think the transmission may need to be replaced: Cost new HV Battery cost $5k & if needed a new transmission $10K obviously more than the value of the car and OH the 8 year 100k warranty expired 6 months ago. So, I have a beautiful '09 Mercury Mariner otherwise in top condition, now a very large paperweight. If only I would have had one of my kids or neighbor just drive the car once a week for 20 minutes. Conclusion: the Ford Hybrids are poorly designed & costly to repair.
Great Vehicle, Minor Flaws
BC,10/31/2009
I have had this car for almost 3 months now, and am very pleased with it. I average 31.3mpg with about 60/40 mix of city/highway driving. I really love driving this vehicle, and its very agile and easy to park. I'm 6'-3" and it still has plenty of room and is easy to get in and out of. Lumbar adjust is useless and obstructed by center console. TIP--If you notice that your engine does not turn off at stop lights, turn your window defroster off. The tilt wheel has very limited range adjustment upward. The mpg is great and varies only slightly between highway & city. UHAUL makes a drill-free hitch for this vehicle and it is useful for a needed hitch-hauler cargo carrier for trips.
2009 Mariner Hybrid AWD
VR,09/14/2008
I've had this for over a month now and am getting great mpg for this sized SUV. Mixed driving, getting over 31 freeway driving at 78mph, getting over 27. The navigation/audio/info system is oustanding. I've just started loading my music into the 10 gig hard drive - no more cd's or tapes to take up space. I also used a thumb drive in the usb port to play music, this also worked flawlessly. I look forward to getting a bluetooth cell phone and linking that to the sync system. There was enough space for 3 adults and two 60 pound dogs and all our luggage to drive on an 8 hour one way trip comfortably.
See all 16 reviews of the 2009 Mercury Mariner Hybrid
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
29 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
177 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
34 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
177 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2009 Mercury Mariner Hybrid features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
