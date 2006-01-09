Used 2006 Mercury Mariner Hybrid for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Ford Westlake - Westlake / Ohio

2.3L 4V Atkinson Cycle I4 Engine Solid Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This is a clean and affordable, low mileage, dealer maintained, 2008 Mercury Mariner FWD 4dr I4 Hybrid that is priced to sell, comes with a clean Carfax, and can only be found at AutoNation Ford Westlake. Call or click today. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Mercury Mariner Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

32 Combined MPG ( 34 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4M2CU29H18KJ32894

Stock: 8KJ32894

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-12-2020