Used 2006 Mercury Mariner Hybrid for Sale Near Me
5 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 142,000 miles
$5,500
- 145,863 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,997
- 95,370 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,991
- 129,413 miles1 Accident, 8 Owners, Personal Use
$2,999
- 154,044 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,795
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Mercury Mariner Hybrid searches:
Showing 1 - 5 out of 5 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Mercury Mariner Hybrid
Read recent reviews for the Mercury Mariner Hybrid
Write a reviewSee all 30 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.430 Reviews
Report abuse
wozo,09/01/2006
At age 84 I have parked my Explorer and purchased the Mariner Hybrid. I will still use the Explorer for towing my trailers. I have now driven the Hybrid slightly over 1500 miles. It has the premium accessory package including the moon roof. Fuel economy checks closely with the published figures. Overall I am getting just over 30 mpg. So far, I very much like the vehicle, it handles well on all types of roadway, it has excellent visibility, and gives a fairly comfortable ride. Acceleration is adequate. Being rather tall, I appreciate the headroom and easy access.
Related Mercury Mariner Hybrid info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2014
- Used Audi S6 2011
- Used Chevrolet Express 2017
- Used Chevrolet Captiva Sport 2012
- Used Acura RDX 2016
- Used BMW Z4 2012
- Used Dodge Journey 2014
- Used Lexus IS F 2010
- Used Hyundai Azera 2011
- Used Toyota 86 2013
- Used Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II 2015
- Used BMW 6 Series 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz CL-Class 2010
- Used BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe 2018
- Used smart EQ fortwo 2010
- Used smart EQ fortwo 2011
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Mazda CX-30
- Used Cadillac ELR
- Used Ferrari FF
- Used Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- Used Honda Prelude
- Used Ford Freestar
- Used Buick Rendezvous
- Used Hyundai Kona Electric
- Used Isuzu Rodeo
- Used Hyundai Venue
- Used Jaguar I-PACE
- Used Jaguar XJR
- Used Porsche 918 Spyder
Shop used models by city
- Used Mercury Mountaineer Rochester MN
- Used Mercury Grand Marquis Sacramento CA
- Used Mercury Grand Marquis Knoxville TN
- Used Mercury Milan Cedar Rapids IA
- Used Mercury Grand Marquis Mesa AZ
- Used Mercury Mountaineer Newport News VA
- Used Mercury Grand Marquis Birmingham AL
- Used Mercury Mountaineer Toledo OH
- Used Mercury Mountaineer Rockford IL
- Used Mercury Mountaineer Virginia Beach VA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Mercury Milan 2010 Naperville IL
- Used Mercury Milan 2010 Lawrenceville GA
- Used Mercury Grand Marquis 2010 Las Vegas NV
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Ram 3500
- 2019 GMC Sierra 1500
- 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
- Genesis G90 2019
- Chevrolet Corvette 2019
- 2020 Kia K900
- 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 1500
- 2019 Yaris
- 2021 Ram 1500 News
- 2019 Cayenne
- 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2021 Ford Fusion News
- 2019 Audi A6
- 2019 GMC Canyon
- 2020 Ford F-450 Super Duty
- 2020 CLS-Class
- Porsche 911 2019
- 2020 Acura RLX