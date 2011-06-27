  1. Home
  2. Mercury
  3. Mercury Mariner Hybrid
  4. Used 2007 Mercury Mariner Hybrid
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(20)
Appraise this car

2007 Mercury Mariner Hybrid Review

Pros & Cons

  • Solid acceleration with hybrid powertrain, fuel economy in the 30 mpg range, stylish interior with spacious backseat.
  • Noisy gasoline engine, added weight of hybrid components detracts from handling, overly stiff brake pedal.
Other years
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
Mercury Mariner Hybrid for Sale
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
List Price Estimate
$2,430 - $3,894
Used Mariner Hybrid for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Although the driving experience leaves something to be desired, the 2007 Mercury Mariner Hybrid will please consumers seeking a practical small SUV capable of getting 30 mpg.

Vehicle overview

Small SUVs seem like good candidates for hybrid technology. Consumers already like to drive them because they're affordable, capable in rough weather and useful for hauling everything from mountain bikes to newborns. So if you make them more fuel-efficient, even more people will buy them, right? Sort of. Introduced for the 2006 model year, the Mercury Mariner Hybrid is a gasoline/electric version of the regular Mariner. It's also a twin of the Ford Escape Hybrid, and demand for that vehicle has been sporadic. Most likely, it's an image thing. Driving a small, unassuming SUV that gets 30 mpg is impressive, but driving an unusual-looking Prius hatchback that gets 50 mpg is more impressive. Fluctuating fuel prices have also played a role.

If you decide a hybrid SUV is a good fit for your lifestyle, there are now several to choose from: The Saturn Vue Green Line Hybrid is the cheapest, while the Toyota Highlander Hybrid and Lexus RX 400h are the roomiest and most luxurious, but cost thousands more. Priced in the middle, the Mariner Hybrid and its Escape twin are the most fuel-efficient. In keeping with the Mercury's slightly more upscale image, it's available with all-wheel drive only, though its EPA mileage rating is still an outstanding 32 mpg city, 29 mpg highway. Power comes from a 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine working cooperatively with a pair of electric motors. On the road, the Mariner Hybrid feels quicker than the standard four-cylinder Mariner but not as swift as the V6 model.

Downsides to the 2007 Mercury Mariner Hybrid include so-so handling due to the added weight of the hybrid components (about 300 pounds) and some outdated cabin convenience features. The air-conditioner, for instance, lacks the electric compressor found on other hybrids, so cooling for the Mariner Hybrid's interior stops when the gas engine shuts down. The optional navigation system is also an archaic CD-based design (requiring a library of discs to cover all 50 states) with a tiny screen, yet it costs as much as newer DVD-based systems with displays twice as large. On the plus side, the backseat is spacious and comfortable enough to accommodate a pair of adults or three children. Plus, even with the battery pack taking up space under the floor, the Hybrid's cargo bay is only 2 cubic feet smaller than the regular Mariner's.

Driving and owning a Mariner Hybrid is not without its compromises, but for shoppers who like the idea of a vehicle that basically functions like a regular SUV while getting 30 mpg, Mercury's hybrid SUV merits consideration.

2007 Mercury Mariner Hybrid models

A compact SUV, the 2007 Mercury Mariner Hybrid is available in one four-door body style. Standard amenities include 16-inch alloy wheels; air-conditioning; an in-dash CD changer; a power driver seat; a leather-wrapped steering wheel; wood-grain interior trim; cruise control; a trip computer; keyless entry and power windows, mirrors and locks. The optional Premium Package provides heated leather seats, an upgraded seven-speaker audio system and a CD-based navigation system with a hybrid energy flow/fuel consumption display. The above items are also available as stand-alone options, as is a moonroof.

2007 Highlights

There are no changes on the 2007 Mercury Mariner Hybrid, though its drivetrain warranty now spans five years/60,000 miles (The hybrid components are still backed by eight-year/100,000-mile coverage).

Performance & mpg

The Mariner Hybrid power plant consists of a 2.3-liter gasoline engine and two electric motor/generators. Mercury calls the transmission a continuously variable transmission (CVT), but there's no rotating belt as in a conventional CVT. Instead, the motors work in concert with the gas engine through a planetary gearset to provide seamless power and maximum efficiency. Once behind the wheel of a Mariner Hybrid, all you have to do is move the shift lever to "D" and press the gas pedal. Available only with all-wheel drive, the Mariner Hybrid is rated at 32 mpg city and 29 mpg highway, making it one of the most fuel-efficient SUVs on the market.

Safety

Four-wheel antilock disc brakes with emergency brakeforce distribution and brake assist are standard, as is a tire-pressure monitoring system. The optional Premium Package includes front seat-mounted side airbags, full-length head curtain airbags with a rollover sensor and rear parking sensors; you can also buy the airbags separately. In the backseat, you'll find three-point seatbelts and head restraints all the way across.

The NHTSA gave the 2007 Mercury Mariner Hybrid four out of five stars for driver and front-passenger protection in frontal impacts. In side-impact crash tests, it received five stars for both front- and rear-seat occupants. In frontal-offset crash tests conducted by the IIHS, the Mariner rates "Acceptable" (the second highest on a scale of four). When equipped with side airbags, the Mariner merits a "Good" rating (the highest) from the IIHS for side-impact protection; without the bags, it rates "Poor" (the lowest).

Driving

With a four-cylinder gasoline engine and a pair of electric motors working on its behalf, the 2007 Mercury Mariner Hybrid feels nearly as quick as the V6 Mariner and returns outstanding fuel mileage. Unfortunately, the gas engine makes quite a racket during hard acceleration. Ride quality is smooth but handling is unimpressive, as the extra weight of the hybrid components gives the Mariner Hybrid a top-heavy feel when rounding corners. The brakes can be hard to modulate, as the hybrid SUV's regenerative braking system results in an overly stiff initial pedal feel. Like the regular Mariner, the Mariner Hybrid has a little more insulation than its Escape counterpart, so you can expect slightly less wind and road noise.

Interior

The Mariner Hybrid's stylish two-tone interior is tastefully accented with satin-finish faux aluminum, chrome and wood-grain trim. The backseat is roomy and comfortable enough to keep a pair of adults content on road trips. There are 26.7 cubic feet of cargo space behind the rear seats, and you can fold them down to open up 66 cubic feet of capacity. Knocks against the Mariner Hybrid's interior include an air-conditioning compressor that cools the cabin only when the gasoline engine is running. Using the "Max A/C" keeps the engine from shutting down, but negates the fuel-saving benefits of the idle-stop feature. Additionally, it's hard to justify paying extra for the navigation system, given its diminutive screen size, clunky interface and the need to swap map CDs when you cross state lines.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Mercury Mariner Hybrid.

5(70%)
4(20%)
3(5%)
2(5%)
1(0%)
4.6
20 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 20 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Everyone Should look at hybrid
The Warner's,12/12/2006
We really have enjoyed this purchase nicest vehicle we have ever owned, got the premium package with all the toys so it is extra fun, along with the safety package for added security. Very satisfied with fuel economy have driven over 1000 miles in 1 week and fuel economy keeps getting better. If you have any doubts drive one yourself and you will be sold.
Going Hybrid is Easy!
Y. Mangum,09/13/2006
I just bought a Mercury Mariner last week and I love it so far. I had been looking for a Prius, and when I finally found one on a dealer lot, they were so rude and wouldn't even let me test drive it. I left their lot and found a BETTER hybrid the very same day -- my Mercury Mariner. It's beautiful compared to a Prius. Now, I don't even know why I even considered the Prius! The Mariner has SO much more room and is much more stylish. I've never owned a Mercury before, but I've owned the Ford brand and have been happy with those vehicles. I'm looking forward to being in my new Hybrid vehicle for a long time to come!
mercury mariner hybrid...AWESOME
M. Hertz,12/05/2006
The Mariner Hybrid gets great gas mileage, is great looking, comfortable, and handles the road beautifully. I searched far and wide for a family size vehicle with the best gas mileage. There was no other car that compared. The Mariner Hybrid is my second hybrid. I have driven the Honda Civic Hybrid for almost four years which is a great car also but is too small for all of us and our dog.
2007 my impression
j,09/25/2006
good handling and mileage. adequate power but stupid navigator system (small screen, uses multiple cds to operate), no temperature indicator, a/c does not have thermostatic control, harsh ride, wheel adjustment does go high enough, and does not have electonic stability control (a must for a new car)
See all 20 reviews of the 2007 Mercury Mariner Hybrid
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
28 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
155 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2007 Mercury Mariner Hybrid features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
More about the 2007 Mercury Mariner Hybrid

Used 2007 Mercury Mariner Hybrid Overview

The Used 2007 Mercury Mariner Hybrid is offered in the following submodels: Mariner Hybrid SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Mercury Mariner Hybrid?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2007 Mercury Mariner Hybrids are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Mercury Mariner Hybrid for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 Mercury Mariner Hybrid.

Can't find a used 2007 Mercury Mariner Hybrids you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercury Mariner Hybrid for sale - 11 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $17,963.

Find a used Mercury for sale - 1 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $15,730.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercury Mariner Hybrid for sale - 9 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $24,028.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercury for sale - 12 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $19,144.

Should I lease or buy a 2007 Mercury Mariner Hybrid?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mercury lease specials
Check out Mercury Mariner Hybrid lease specials

Related Used 2007 Mercury Mariner Hybrid info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles