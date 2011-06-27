Vehicle overview

Small SUVs seem like good candidates for hybrid technology. Consumers already like to drive them because they're affordable, capable in rough weather and useful for hauling everything from mountain bikes to newborns. So if you make them more fuel-efficient, even more people will buy them, right? Sort of. Introduced for the 2006 model year, the Mercury Mariner Hybrid is a gasoline/electric version of the regular Mariner. It's also a twin of the Ford Escape Hybrid, and demand for that vehicle has been sporadic. Most likely, it's an image thing. Driving a small, unassuming SUV that gets 30 mpg is impressive, but driving an unusual-looking Prius hatchback that gets 50 mpg is more impressive. Fluctuating fuel prices have also played a role.

If you decide a hybrid SUV is a good fit for your lifestyle, there are now several to choose from: The Saturn Vue Green Line Hybrid is the cheapest, while the Toyota Highlander Hybrid and Lexus RX 400h are the roomiest and most luxurious, but cost thousands more. Priced in the middle, the Mariner Hybrid and its Escape twin are the most fuel-efficient. In keeping with the Mercury's slightly more upscale image, it's available with all-wheel drive only, though its EPA mileage rating is still an outstanding 32 mpg city, 29 mpg highway. Power comes from a 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine working cooperatively with a pair of electric motors. On the road, the Mariner Hybrid feels quicker than the standard four-cylinder Mariner but not as swift as the V6 model.

Downsides to the 2007 Mercury Mariner Hybrid include so-so handling due to the added weight of the hybrid components (about 300 pounds) and some outdated cabin convenience features. The air-conditioner, for instance, lacks the electric compressor found on other hybrids, so cooling for the Mariner Hybrid's interior stops when the gas engine shuts down. The optional navigation system is also an archaic CD-based design (requiring a library of discs to cover all 50 states) with a tiny screen, yet it costs as much as newer DVD-based systems with displays twice as large. On the plus side, the backseat is spacious and comfortable enough to accommodate a pair of adults or three children. Plus, even with the battery pack taking up space under the floor, the Hybrid's cargo bay is only 2 cubic feet smaller than the regular Mariner's.

Driving and owning a Mariner Hybrid is not without its compromises, but for shoppers who like the idea of a vehicle that basically functions like a regular SUV while getting 30 mpg, Mercury's hybrid SUV merits consideration.