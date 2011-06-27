Close

Ultimate Rides - Appleton - Appleton / Wisconsin

Check out the savings!! Recent price cut!!This is the Hybred model, its made to get great fuel economy *Our Inventory changes weekly, call for an appointment for a test drive! Ultimate Rides is a local family owned business for over 20 years. We sell service all makes and models and have over 250 vehicles in inventory. Our employees are friendly and have the experience to make your shopping experience comfortable and enjoyable. Whether you have good credit, bad credit, or no credit be sure to take advantage of our competitive interest rates. We also have flexible terms to match your budget and Guaranteed Credit Approval available. So get started by filling out a credit application at www.UltimateRidesInc.com and you could be driving home in your new vehicle today! For more pictures and a video on every vehicle in our inventory please visit our website, www.UltimateRidesInc.com.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 2 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 Mercury Mariner Hybrid with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

32 Combined MPG ( 34 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4M2CU29329KJ11929

Stock: 7800

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 02-08-2019