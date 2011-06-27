Used 2011 Mercury Mariner Hybrid for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Mileage
Vehicle History
Trim
Fuel Economy
Exterior Color
Interior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
Features
Vehicle Listing Details
- $6,795
2009 Mercury Mariner Hybrid Base154,044 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Ultimate Rides - Appleton - Appleton / Wisconsin
Check out the savings!! Recent price cut!!This is the Hybred model, its made to get great fuel economy *Our Inventory changes weekly, call for an appointment for a test drive! Ultimate Rides is a local family owned business for over 20 years. We sell service all makes and models and have over 250 vehicles in inventory. Our employees are friendly and have the experience to make your shopping experience comfortable and enjoyable. Whether you have good credit, bad credit, or no credit be sure to take advantage of our competitive interest rates. We also have flexible terms to match your budget and Guaranteed Credit Approval available. So get started by filling out a credit application at www.UltimateRidesInc.com and you could be driving home in your new vehicle today! For more pictures and a video on every vehicle in our inventory please visit our website, www.UltimateRidesInc.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mercury Mariner Hybrid with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (34 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4M2CU29329KJ11929
Stock: 7800
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-08-2019
- $4,997
2008 Mercury Mariner Hybrid Base145,863 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Ford Westlake - Westlake / Ohio
2.3L 4V Atkinson Cycle I4 Engine Solid Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This is a clean and affordable, low mileage, dealer maintained, 2008 Mercury Mariner FWD 4dr I4 Hybrid that is priced to sell, comes with a clean Carfax, and can only be found at AutoNation Ford Westlake. Call or click today. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercury Mariner Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (34 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4M2CU29H18KJ32894
Stock: 8KJ32894
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- $8,991
2008 Mercury Mariner Hybrid Base95,370 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Gene Butman Ford - Ypsilanti / Michigan
Guaranteed Credit Approval!, Certified by CarFax no Accidents and One Owner!, *Local Trade*, *Great On Gas*, *Fully Detailed*, Fully Serviced To Current Date and Mileage!, We Deliver Anywhere!, Mariner Hybrid, 4D Sport Utility, 2.3L I4 Atkinson-Cycle 16V, 4WD, Electric Sliding Moonroof w/Sun Shade, Hybrid Moon & Tune, Navigation System, SIRIUS Satellite Radio. 4WD 2.3L I4 Atkinson-Cycle 16VGene Butman Ford has been family owned and operated since 1957. Our family has been apart of Ypsilanti and the surrounding communities since that time. Our commitment to this area comes from an understanding that a business can not exists with out the loyalty and trust of the people. The Butman Family invites you to experience our dealership where our team provides Convenience Through Excellence.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercury Mariner Hybrid with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (29 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4M2CU39H58KJ02089
Stock: 200707A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $2,999
2008 Mercury Mariner Hybrid Base129,413 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Woodbridge Public Auto Auction - Woodbridge / Virginia
KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, MP3. This Mercury Mariner also includes Power Driver's Seat, Climate Control, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Rear Wipers, Cup Holders, Vanity Mirrors, Child Proof Door Locks, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Chrome Exhaust Tips, Compass And Temperature Display, Aux. Audio Input. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Aux. Audio Input, Child Proof Door Locks, Chrome Exhaust Tips, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Rear Wipers, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 703-643-1189 or woodbridgeautoauction@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 8 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercury Mariner Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (34 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4M2CU29H58KJ31358
Stock: 120423
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-20-2020
- New Listing$5,500
2007 Mercury Mariner Hybrid Base142,000 milesDelivery available*
Frank Leta Acura - Saint Louis / Missouri
Recent Arrival! Hybrid 2007 Mercury Mariner Hybrid Brown, 2.3L I4 Atkinson-Cycle 16V, 4WD, 2.93 Axle Ratio, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM/MP3/6-Disc In-Dash CD Changer, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Hybrid-Unique 16 Aluminum Wheels, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Cloth Bucket Seats, Radio data system, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, 2.3L I4 Atkinson-Cycle 16V, 4WD. 2.3L I4 Atkinson-Cycle 16V eCVT 4WD 4D Sport Utility Brown 33/29 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mercury Mariner Hybrid with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (28 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4M2YU39H07KJ06541
Stock: 100693B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Mercury Mariner Hybrid searches: