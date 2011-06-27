Used 2011 Mercury Mariner Hybrid
Pros & Cons
- Excellent real-world fuel economy
- responsive hybrid drivetrain
- innovative high-tech features
- excellent crash safety scores.
- Pricey for its size
- noisy under hard acceleration
- disappointing braking performance.
Edmunds' Expert Review
The 2011 Mercury Mariner Hybrid offers the convenience of a compact crossover SUV while also providing good fuel efficiency and environmental responsibility.
Vehicle overview
Though always meant to be more upscale cousins to their Ford counterparts, most Mercury models of the past three decades have been little more than Fords with different grilles, taillights and badges. The problem with this approach has been that there's been little reason for people to buy a Mercury instead of a Ford. Tellingly, the Mercury brand has been discontinued due to a lack of sales, with 2011 being its last model year for cars.
Not surprisingly, the 2011 Mercury Mariner Hybrid is essentially a 2011 Ford Escape Hybrid. As such, it shares its progenitor's strengths and weaknesses. Among the former are impressive fuel economy (32 mpg for the combined rating) and the availability of some high-end features not seen on most rivals, such as the Sync voice-activated multimedia system and a nifty automated parallel parking assist system.
Downsides to the Mariner Hybrid include less agile handling than its non-hybrid sibling, disappointing braking performance and an interior that's lacking some convenience features. Furthermore, the Mariner Hybrid costs significantly more than a conventionally powered Mariner, though manufacturer incentives might lessen that blow.
Since other competing models (besides the Escape Hybrid) are few and far between, you might also consider regular crossovers like the 2011 Chevrolet Equinox, 2011 Honda CR-V, 2011 Subaru Forester and 2011 Toyota RAV4, all of which are better vehicles overall and still get respectable fuel economy. The clean-diesel Volkswagen Jetta TDI wagon would be another good pick, as would a 2011 Toyota Prius, as long as you don't need all-wheel drive.
In the final analysis, we think the Mariner Hybrid works pretty well for what it's supposed to be — a small crossover SUV that delivers high fuel economy and available all-wheel drive. But we definitely suggest checking out these alternatives before settling for the Mariner in its final year.
Mercury Mariner Hybrid models
The 2011 Mercury Mariner Hybrid is a compact crossover SUV available with either front- or all-wheel drive. Standard features include 16-inch alloy wheels, outside mirror with an integrated blind-spot mirror, cruise control, full power accessories, power-adjustable driver seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, wood-grain interior trim, MyKey parental settings, the Sync electronics interface and a four-speaker audio system with CD player, auxiliary audio jack, satellite radio and steering-wheel controls.
The Leather package adds leather upholstery, heated front seats, driver's adjustable lumbar support and ambient lighting. Order the Hybrid Premium package and you get the Leather package plus rear parking sensors, heated side mirrors, hybrid system graphics, a seven-speaker stereo (includes CD/DVD player and 10 gigabytes of music storage) and a navigation system (with HD radio, real-time traffic and Sirius Travel Link). The navigation system and seven-speaker stereo can be had together as a separate package. Stand-alone options include a sunroof, remote engine start and the Auto Park parallel parking system.
2011 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The 2011 Mercury Mariner Hybrid is powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine as well as an electric motor/generator; combined they produce 177 horsepower. Power is sent through a continuously variable transmission (CVT) that provides seamless transitions between gas and electric modes. All-wheel-drive (AWD) models come with an additional electric motor to power the rear wheels when further acceleration or traction is needed.
The 0-60-mph acceleration of the Mariner Hybrid is estimated at about 9 seconds, making it comparable to the quicker four-cylinder gas entries in this segment. The EPA estimates for fuel economy put the front-wheel-drive Mariner Hybrid at the top of the crossover SUV category with 34 mpg city/31 mpg highway and 32 mpg in combined driving. The AWD version is rated at 30/27/29 mpg.
Safety
The 2011 Mercury Mariner Hybrid comes standard with antilock brakes (front disc, rear drum), stability control, front-seat side airbags and side curtain airbags with rollover sensors. Also standard is the new MyKey feature, which allows parents to program limits for the vehicle's speed and stereo volume.
In government crash testing, the 2011 Mercury Mariner Hybrid scored a perfect five out of five stars for all occupants in both frontal and side impacts. Likewise, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the Mariner Hybrid its highest ranking of "Good" for frontal offset and side crash protection. Though we haven't performed instrumented testing on a 2011 Escape/Mariner Hybrid, we expect braking from 60 mph to be poor and probably a bit longer than the disappointing 138-foot distance of a V6 Limited Escape we tested recently.
Driving
Many drivers interested in hybrid vehicles expect diminished performance compared to their conventionally powered counterparts, but the 2011 Mercury Mariner Hybrid should satisfy most drivers. Under hard acceleration, the Mariner Hybrid feels sprightly, though the engine can get rather noisy when you're asking for full power.
The ride quality is fine for vehicles in this class, but the 300 additional pounds from the hybrid powertrain and batteries tend to add some body roll and reduce some of the crossover's agility. Though braking distances are poor, the brake pedal has a solid feel to it once the driver gets used to its slightly touchy action.
Interior
The Mariner Hybrid's cabin is a pleasantly functional space, thanks in part to a huge center console with removable bins. Satin-finish metallic accents and available leather upholstery add a premium sheen. However, the Mariner is starting to feel its age in terms of comfort and space. Up front, the seating position feels upright and trucklike and there's no telescoping steering wheel, making the driver feel as if he is hovering above the controls.
The rear seat is as flat as a pirate ship's plank and offers neither a recline function nor fore/aft adjustability. What's more, folding the seatback down is a royal pain, requiring the headrests to be removed and the bottom cushions to be tumbled forward, a consequence of offering a flat load floor. Cargo volume stands at a useful 29 cubic feet with the rear seat in place and 66 cubic feet when that seat is folded down -- not bad given the Mariner's relatively compact footprint.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Sponsored cars related to the Mariner Hybrid
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2011 Mercury Mariner Hybrid.
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|4dr SUV AWD
2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MPG
|30 city / 27 hwy
|Seats 5
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Hybrid
|177 hp @ 6000 rpm
|4dr SUV
2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MPG
|34 city / 31 hwy
|Seats 5
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Hybrid
|177 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating 3 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|3 / 5
|Driver
|2 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|3 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|3 / 5
|Driver
|3 / 5
|Passenger
|3 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|3 / 5
|Back Seat
|3 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|3 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|23.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Poor
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
FAQ
Is the Mercury Mariner Hybrid a good car?
Is the Mercury Mariner Hybrid reliable?
Is the 2011 Mercury Mariner Hybrid a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2011 Mercury Mariner Hybrid?
The least-expensive 2011 Mercury Mariner Hybrid is the 2011 Mercury Mariner Hybrid 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $30,115.
Other versions include:
- 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $31,865
- 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $30,115
What are the different models of Mercury Mariner Hybrid?
More about the 2011 Mercury Mariner Hybrid
Used 2011 Mercury Mariner Hybrid Overview
The Used 2011 Mercury Mariner Hybrid is offered in the following submodels: Mariner Hybrid SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).
What do people think of the 2011 Mercury Mariner Hybrid?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2011 Mercury Mariner Hybrid and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2011 Mariner Hybrid.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2011 Mercury Mariner Hybrid and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2011 Mariner Hybrid featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2011 Mercury Mariner Hybrid?
Which 2011 Mercury Mariner Hybrids are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2011 Mercury Mariner Hybrid for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2011 Mercury Mariner Hybrid.
Can't find a new 2011 Mercury Mariner Hybrids you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Mercury Mariner Hybrid for sale - 1 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $16,049.
Find a new Mercury for sale - 9 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $15,566.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2011 Mercury Mariner Hybrid?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Mercury lease specials
Related Used 2011 Mercury Mariner Hybrid info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2006
- Used Kia Soul 2015
- Used Ram 1500 2008
- Used Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
- Used Ram 1500 2005
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2012
- Used Acura TLX 2017
- Used Jaguar F-TYPE
- Used Subaru Forester 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime News
- 2020 Volkswagen Atlas
- 2019 Tacoma
- 2019 Forte
- 2021 Toyota Highlander News
- 2020 Aston Martin Vantage News
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade
- 2020 Mazda CX-30
- 2020 Chevrolet Trax
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee