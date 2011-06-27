  1. Home
2006 Mercury Mariner Hybrid Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful and efficient hybrid powertrain, large cargo capacity, comfortable and stylish interior, carlike handling, optional side curtain airbags.
  • Four-cylinder engine feels unrefined at high rpm.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A stylish alternative to Ford's Escape Hybrid, the 2006 Mercury Mariner Hybrid is a very capable small SUV thanks to its powerful hybrid-electric drivetrain, spacious cabin and carlike handling.

Vehicle overview

One of our main beefs with the Ford Escape has always been its uninspiring style, especially inside. Perhaps unintentionally, Mercury has taken a huge step in the right direction by providing its twin, the Mariner, with upscale treatments. And before you scoff at the idea as being nothing more than a thinly veiled SUV gussy-up job, just think back to 1999 when Cadillac put some jewelry on a Tahoe and called it an Escalade. And we all know how well that idea turned out.

The Mercury Mariner Hybrid, which is new for 2006, shares the Escape Hybrid's basic structure, platform and powertrain. What sets the Mercury SUV apart, though, is style. The handsome front end is decidedly Mercury, and other unique exterior bits like distinctive wheels and sleek rocker moldings move this compact SUV upmarket a few notches. Inside, plenty of metallic-look trim adds polish without appearing gaudy. Two-tone suede and leather seating steals the show, however, and combined with contrasting stitching, the look is very handsome.

Underneath the pretty layers, the Mercury Mariner Hybrid uses a 2.3-liter, four-cylinder gasoline engine in conjunction with electric motors to provide power while keeping emissions and fuel usage to a minimum. Under full acceleration, both power sources work together to provide maximum oomph, but under lighter load conditions, such as stop-and-go traffic, the Mariner Hybrid alternates between the two, oftentimes running purely on battery power alone. A regenerative braking system converts energy normally lost as heat into electricity to recharge the car's batteries. If you like the idea of driving a hybrid that doesn't force you to give up an ounce of day-to-day practicality, you would be wise to test-drive the 2006 Mercury Mariner Hybrid.

2006 Mercury Mariner Hybrid models

The compact Mercury Mariner Hybrid SUV is available in one four-door body style with all-wheel drive. Standard amenities include 16-inch alloy wheels, a power driver seat, air conditioning, an in-dash CD changer, cruise control, keyless entry and power windows, mirrors and locks. An optional premium package provides heated leather seats, a reverse-sensing system, an upgraded audio system and a navigation system with a hybrid energy flow display. A moonroof is a stand-alone option.

2006 Highlights

The Mercury Mariner Hybrid, a twin to the successful Escape Hybrid, is new for 2006.

Performance & mpg

The Mariner Hybrid power plant consists of a 2.3-liter gasoline engine and two electric motor/generators. Mercury calls the transmission a CVT, but there's no rotating belt as is in a conventional CVT. Instead, the motors work in concert with the gas engine through a planetary gear set to provide seamless power and maximum efficiency. If you're the driver of a Mariner Hybrid, all you have to do is move the shift lever to "D" and press the gas pedal. Available only with all-wheel drive, the Mercury Mariner Hybrid is rated at 33 mpg city and 29 mpg highway, making it one of the most fuel-efficient SUVs on the market.

Safety

Four-wheel antilock disc brakes are standard. The optional Premium Package includes front-seat side-impact airbags and full-length head curtain airbags with a rollover sensor. In NHTSA tests, the 2006 Mercury Mariner Hybrid earned four out of five stars for driver and front-passenger protection in frontal impacts. In side-impact crash tests, it received five stars for both front- and rear-seat occupants. Less impressive is the Mariner's "Acceptable" rating (the second highest) in the frontal-offset crash test conducted by the IIHS. When equipped with side airbags, the Mercury SUV merits a "Good" rating (the highest) from the IIHS for side-impact protection.

Driving

A pleasure to drive, the Mercury Mariner Hybrid offers impressive road manners for a compact SUV. It drives much like a tautly suspended sedan, with little body roll and responsive steering. Its swift hybrid powertrain makes it nearly as quick as the V6 Mariner and returns outstanding fuel mileage. Mercury provides generous sound insulation, resulting in a surprisingly serene ride out on the open road.

Interior

The Mariner Hybrid features a stylish interior with satin aluminum, chrome accents and a two-tone color scheme. The 60/40-split rear seat includes three-point seatbelts and head restraints for all three seating positions. There is 28 cubic feet of cargo space behind the rear seats, and you can fold them down to open up 65 cubic feet of capacity.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My Last Car
wozo,09/01/2006
At age 84 I have parked my Explorer and purchased the Mariner Hybrid. I will still use the Explorer for towing my trailers. I have now driven the Hybrid slightly over 1500 miles. It has the premium accessory package including the moon roof. Fuel economy checks closely with the published figures. Overall I am getting just over 30 mpg. So far, I very much like the vehicle, it handles well on all types of roadway, it has excellent visibility, and gives a fairly comfortable ride. Acceleration is adequate. Being rather tall, I appreciate the headroom and easy access.
Mariner Hybrid is great SPG (smug/gal)
David Lloyd,09/21/2006
This is my 5th SUV/truck, and it is great to drive, hard to believe it is made by Ford. The only problem...being too quiet driving in a parking lot. No one hears you coming.
Very nice hybrid SUV
JBC,07/12/2010
Traded in a Jeep Grand Cherokee (6-cyl) for it. Going from 17 to 29 MPG is a great jump. The ride is comfortable in the city, but with bumpy roads some suspension noise is noticeable. The acceleration is good in the city but the powertrain is not as peppy on the highway; it takes some time to get to the speed you want, but is fine at cruising.
Good to Go!
Cone Maddox,09/01/2006
I sold my Hummer H-3 and purchased the Mercury Hybrid with 4-wheel drive. Twice + the mileage and I can see the other cars. Not too good off-road but a lot quicker than you would think on the street. The old black lab finds it easier to hop into the back. No problems whatever, so far. Got 30+ MPG last fill-up. Nice truck. It seems good to go!
Features & Specs

MPG
28 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
155 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
Used 2006 Mercury Mariner Hybrid Overview

The Used 2006 Mercury Mariner Hybrid is offered in the following submodels: Mariner Hybrid SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).

