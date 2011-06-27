Vehicle overview

One of our main beefs with the Ford Escape has always been its uninspiring style, especially inside. Perhaps unintentionally, Mercury has taken a huge step in the right direction by providing its twin, the Mariner, with upscale treatments. And before you scoff at the idea as being nothing more than a thinly veiled SUV gussy-up job, just think back to 1999 when Cadillac put some jewelry on a Tahoe and called it an Escalade. And we all know how well that idea turned out.

The Mercury Mariner Hybrid, which is new for 2006, shares the Escape Hybrid's basic structure, platform and powertrain. What sets the Mercury SUV apart, though, is style. The handsome front end is decidedly Mercury, and other unique exterior bits like distinctive wheels and sleek rocker moldings move this compact SUV upmarket a few notches. Inside, plenty of metallic-look trim adds polish without appearing gaudy. Two-tone suede and leather seating steals the show, however, and combined with contrasting stitching, the look is very handsome.

Underneath the pretty layers, the Mercury Mariner Hybrid uses a 2.3-liter, four-cylinder gasoline engine in conjunction with electric motors to provide power while keeping emissions and fuel usage to a minimum. Under full acceleration, both power sources work together to provide maximum oomph, but under lighter load conditions, such as stop-and-go traffic, the Mariner Hybrid alternates between the two, oftentimes running purely on battery power alone. A regenerative braking system converts energy normally lost as heat into electricity to recharge the car's batteries. If you like the idea of driving a hybrid that doesn't force you to give up an ounce of day-to-day practicality, you would be wise to test-drive the 2006 Mercury Mariner Hybrid.