2006 Mercury Mariner Hybrid Review
Pros & Cons
- Powerful and efficient hybrid powertrain, large cargo capacity, comfortable and stylish interior, carlike handling, optional side curtain airbags.
- Four-cylinder engine feels unrefined at high rpm.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
A stylish alternative to Ford's Escape Hybrid, the 2006 Mercury Mariner Hybrid is a very capable small SUV thanks to its powerful hybrid-electric drivetrain, spacious cabin and carlike handling.
Vehicle overview
One of our main beefs with the Ford Escape has always been its uninspiring style, especially inside. Perhaps unintentionally, Mercury has taken a huge step in the right direction by providing its twin, the Mariner, with upscale treatments. And before you scoff at the idea as being nothing more than a thinly veiled SUV gussy-up job, just think back to 1999 when Cadillac put some jewelry on a Tahoe and called it an Escalade. And we all know how well that idea turned out.
The Mercury Mariner Hybrid, which is new for 2006, shares the Escape Hybrid's basic structure, platform and powertrain. What sets the Mercury SUV apart, though, is style. The handsome front end is decidedly Mercury, and other unique exterior bits like distinctive wheels and sleek rocker moldings move this compact SUV upmarket a few notches. Inside, plenty of metallic-look trim adds polish without appearing gaudy. Two-tone suede and leather seating steals the show, however, and combined with contrasting stitching, the look is very handsome.
Underneath the pretty layers, the Mercury Mariner Hybrid uses a 2.3-liter, four-cylinder gasoline engine in conjunction with electric motors to provide power while keeping emissions and fuel usage to a minimum. Under full acceleration, both power sources work together to provide maximum oomph, but under lighter load conditions, such as stop-and-go traffic, the Mariner Hybrid alternates between the two, oftentimes running purely on battery power alone. A regenerative braking system converts energy normally lost as heat into electricity to recharge the car's batteries. If you like the idea of driving a hybrid that doesn't force you to give up an ounce of day-to-day practicality, you would be wise to test-drive the 2006 Mercury Mariner Hybrid.
2006 Mercury Mariner Hybrid models
The compact Mercury Mariner Hybrid SUV is available in one four-door body style with all-wheel drive. Standard amenities include 16-inch alloy wheels, a power driver seat, air conditioning, an in-dash CD changer, cruise control, keyless entry and power windows, mirrors and locks. An optional premium package provides heated leather seats, a reverse-sensing system, an upgraded audio system and a navigation system with a hybrid energy flow display. A moonroof is a stand-alone option.
2006 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The Mariner Hybrid power plant consists of a 2.3-liter gasoline engine and two electric motor/generators. Mercury calls the transmission a CVT, but there's no rotating belt as is in a conventional CVT. Instead, the motors work in concert with the gas engine through a planetary gear set to provide seamless power and maximum efficiency. If you're the driver of a Mariner Hybrid, all you have to do is move the shift lever to "D" and press the gas pedal. Available only with all-wheel drive, the Mercury Mariner Hybrid is rated at 33 mpg city and 29 mpg highway, making it one of the most fuel-efficient SUVs on the market.
Safety
Four-wheel antilock disc brakes are standard. The optional Premium Package includes front-seat side-impact airbags and full-length head curtain airbags with a rollover sensor. In NHTSA tests, the 2006 Mercury Mariner Hybrid earned four out of five stars for driver and front-passenger protection in frontal impacts. In side-impact crash tests, it received five stars for both front- and rear-seat occupants. Less impressive is the Mariner's "Acceptable" rating (the second highest) in the frontal-offset crash test conducted by the IIHS. When equipped with side airbags, the Mercury SUV merits a "Good" rating (the highest) from the IIHS for side-impact protection.
Driving
A pleasure to drive, the Mercury Mariner Hybrid offers impressive road manners for a compact SUV. It drives much like a tautly suspended sedan, with little body roll and responsive steering. Its swift hybrid powertrain makes it nearly as quick as the V6 Mariner and returns outstanding fuel mileage. Mercury provides generous sound insulation, resulting in a surprisingly serene ride out on the open road.
Interior
The Mariner Hybrid features a stylish interior with satin aluminum, chrome accents and a two-tone color scheme. The 60/40-split rear seat includes three-point seatbelts and head restraints for all three seating positions. There is 28 cubic feet of cargo space behind the rear seats, and you can fold them down to open up 65 cubic feet of capacity.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2006 Mercury Mariner Hybrid.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Mariner Hybrid
Related Used 2006 Mercury Mariner Hybrid info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used INFINITI Q50 2014
- Used Ford Ranger 2000
- Used INFINITI QX30 2017
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2003
- Used Nissan Versa 2018
- Used Lexus RX 450h 2015
- Used BMW X5 2016
- Used Audi A8 2018
- Used Audi A4 2010
- Used Volvo XC60 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2019
- Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe 2020
- 2022 Land Rover Range Rover News
- 2019 Subaru BRZ
- 2019 Volkswagen Passat
- Honda Clarity 2020
- 2020 BMW 5 Series
- 2021 BMW 4 Series News
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2019
- 2021 Buick Enclave News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons