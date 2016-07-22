Used 2008 Mercury Mariner Hybrid for Sale Near Me
- 145,863 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,997
- 95,370 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,991
- 129,413 miles1 Accident, 8 Owners, Personal Use
$2,999
- 154,044 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,795
- 142,000 miles
$5,500
Consumer Reviews for the Mercury Mariner Hybrid
Overall Consumer Rating4.851 Reviews
Jon M,07/22/2016
4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
I currently live in Wisconsin, so the weather can vary greatly between the snow and heat. I needed something that can get me through each season, which is why I chose a used Mercury Mariner Hybrid 2008 AWD. I successfully added my own receiver and mounted in under the gps receiver that comes with the car (which I spliced into the cigarette lighter power and ground), and added a 10 inch sub in the back. I can confirm this vehicle can power an extra receiver/sub/amp/ and the hybrid battery can handle rumbling from the sub even when the sub is directly on top of the compartment that the hybrid battery is in. In the winter time, this vehicle can get through snow pretty easily, and can handle ice with below 0 temperatures. In the summer, the car has not overheated in over 100 degree f temperatures. The interior is made with poor material but looks nice. The outside looks decent but has some rust above the wheels, and the paint has survived 8 years and still looks decent. The speed limit where I live is 70mph on the highway, and when going 70mph I maybe get 23-25 mpg average. If I go around 65mph I get 24-27mpg average. So no, you probably wont get 29mpg as advertised on the highway unless you are going way under the speed limit. When in town, if you stop quickly or are going slow, (usually slower than 25mph) the hybrid battery mode will kick in, which just uses hybrid battery power and not gas. This also makes the car almost silent, however you have to be going pretty slow for the battery to stay on, otherwise the engine turns back on. in town if you are going fairly slow, you can achieve up 60mpg with the battery fully on. If you are varying slow and fast speeds, you should be able to get at least 25-40 mpg in town. The only issues I have had was my steering column started to fail, and it costed me around $1000 to fix. Also one tie rod needed to be replaced, and both of the front wheel brake sensor and tone rings needed to be replaced. Lastly my transfer case had to be replaced, but this is most likely due to the 22 inch rims I used to have on the vehicle. Overall, for a used hybrid mini suv that also has AWD, this is a pretty decent buy.
