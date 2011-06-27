Estimated values
2009 Mercury Mariner Hybrid 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,050
|$4,085
|$4,728
|Clean
|$2,869
|$3,835
|$4,426
|Average
|$2,506
|$3,336
|$3,823
|Rough
|$2,143
|$2,836
|$3,221
Estimated values
2009 Mercury Mariner Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,969
|$3,924
|$4,518
|Clean
|$2,792
|$3,684
|$4,230
|Average
|$2,439
|$3,204
|$3,654
|Rough
|$2,085
|$2,725
|$3,078