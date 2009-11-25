Used 2010 Mercury Mariner Hybrid for Sale Near Me

5 listings
Mariner Hybrid Reviews & Specs
  • 2009 Mercury Mariner Hybrid in White
    used

    2009 Mercury Mariner Hybrid

    154,044 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,795

    Details
  • 2008 Mercury Mariner Hybrid in Silver
    used

    2008 Mercury Mariner Hybrid

    145,863 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,997

    Details
  • 2008 Mercury Mariner Hybrid in Silver
    used

    2008 Mercury Mariner Hybrid

    95,370 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,991

    Details
  • 2008 Mercury Mariner Hybrid in White
    used

    2008 Mercury Mariner Hybrid

    129,413 miles
    1 Accident, 8 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,999

    Details
  • 2007 Mercury Mariner Hybrid in Gray
    used

    2007 Mercury Mariner Hybrid

    142,000 miles

    $5,500

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Mercury Mariner Hybrid

Overall Consumer Rating
53 Reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
It's a great car!
Jerry Keidel,11/25/2009
We've had our Mariner Hybrid for a month and absolutely love it. It rides smoothly and has plenty of pep. We get 35 MPG in all-around driving, including a fair amount of expressway. Another plus is that the car encourages good driving habits by performing best with gradual acceleration and braking. It is a great car that has exceeded our high expectations.
