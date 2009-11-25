Used 2010 Mercury Mariner Hybrid for Sale Near Me
5 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 154,044 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,795
- 145,863 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,997
- 95,370 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,991
- 129,413 miles1 Accident, 8 Owners, Personal Use
$2,999
- 142,000 miles
$5,500
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Mercury Mariner Hybrid searches:
Showing 1 - 5 out of 5 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Mercury Mariner Hybrid
Read recent reviews for the Mercury Mariner Hybrid
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating53 Reviews
Report abuse
Jerry Keidel,11/25/2009
We've had our Mariner Hybrid for a month and absolutely love it. It rides smoothly and has plenty of pep. We get 35 MPG in all-around driving, including a fair amount of expressway. Another plus is that the car encourages good driving habits by performing best with gradual acceleration and braking. It is a great car that has exceeded our high expectations.
Related Mercury Mariner Hybrid info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Volvo S60 2017
- Used Nissan LEAF 2018
- Used BMW X6 M 2016
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Velar 2018
- Used Jeep Compass 2015
- Used Subaru Impreza 2011
- Used Kia Sedona 2016
- Used Chevrolet Volt 2018
- Used Toyota Tundra 2011
- Used BMW M4 2016
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL 2011
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 2017
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2016
- Used Lexus IS 350 2017
- Used Porsche Panamera 2016
- Used Kia Soul 2013
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Subaru Legacy
- Used Nissan Quest
- Used BMW M2
- Used Lexus IS 300
- Used Bentley Continental
- Used Mazda 5
- Used Jaguar XJ
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe
- Used Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- Used Ford Fusion Hybrid
- Used Mercedes-Benz R-Class
- Used Volvo C70
- Used Nissan NV Passenger
Shop used models by city
- Used Mercury Grand Marquis Fredericksburg VA
- Used Mercury Grand Marquis Boca Raton FL
- Used Mercury Grand Marquis Providence RI
- Used Mercury Mountaineer Philadelphia PA
- Used Mercury Milan Hampton VA
- Used Mercury Grand Marquis Miami FL
- Used Mercury Milan Philadelphia PA
- Used Mercury Grand Marquis Tallahassee FL
- Used Mercury Grand Marquis Lynchburg VA
- Used Mercury Mountaineer Chicago IL
Shop used model years by city
- Used Mercury Mariner 2010 Brooklyn NY
- Used Mercury Grand Marquis 2010 Edison NJ
- Used Mercury Milan 2010 Lakeland FL
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Levante
- 2020 RC 300
- 2020 Cadillac CT4
- 2021 Audi RS 6 News
- GMC Savana 2020
- 2020 MKZ
- Subaru Crosstrek 2019
- 2019 Ford Edge
- 2019 Cadillac ATS-V
- Buick Cascada 2019
- Chrysler Voyager 2020
- 2021 Aston Martin DBX News
- 2020 McLaren 600LT Spider
- 2019 Chevrolet Camaro
- 2019 Kia Soul EV
- 2021 Ford Bronco News
- 2020 Cadillac CT6-V
- 2019 EcoSport
- 2019 BMW Z4
- 2019 Sorento