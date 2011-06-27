Vehicle overview

Human cloning is looked down upon. There are too many weird ethical issues that make for pretty good "Star Trek" episodes, but dicey real-world dilemmas. But cloning cars isn't that big of a deal, as the 2010 Mercury Mariner Hybrid proves. Apart from a different grille, badges and snazzier trim inside and out, the Mariner is the exact same crossover SUV as the Ford Escape Hybrid. We can't think of many rational arguments to pick one over the other, but if that vertical Mercury grille is your cup of tea, then the clone could be better than the original.

Now in its fifth year, the Mercury Mariner Hybrid has been constantly improved over the years to keep it fresh, even though the Escape it's based upon has been around since the turn of the century. After gaining a more powerful engine last year, the 2010 Mariner Hybrid receives standard integrated blind spot mirrors and a few additional options that have an emphasis on safety. The new Auto Park option is also a cool feature, particularly at the Mariner's relatively modest price point: Once activated, the system automatically steers during parallel parking, asking the driver to control only the brake and throttle.

As before, the Mariner Hybrid has a hybrid gasoline/electric powertrain that allows it to deliver fuel economy in the 30 mpg range, making it the most fuel-efficient compact SUV on the market. But compared to the conventionally powered Mariner, the added weight from the hybrid components have a detrimental effect on handling and braking. The hybrid also costs significantly more, though rebates and incentives may serve to lessen the impact.

Given the above drawbacks, buyers may find other compact SUVs or hybrids more appealing than the 2010 Mariner Hybrid. The Chevrolet Equinox, Honda CR-V, Subaru Forester and Toyota RAV4 are all better vehicles than the Mariner overall, while being cheaper and still getting pretty decent fuel economy. As other hybrid SUVs are few and far between, you could also look at the Ford Fusion/Mercury Milan hybrids, the Toyota Prius and the clean-diesel Volkswagen Jetta TDI wagon. We suggest you take a look at all the green car alternatives before sending in the clone.