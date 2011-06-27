  1. Home
2008 Mercury Mariner Hybrid Review

Pros & Cons

  • Solid acceleration with hybrid powertrain, real-world fuel economy in the 30 mpg range, spacious backseat.
  • Noisy gasoline engine, modest handling limits for a small SUV, stiff brake pedal feel, no stability control.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Although its driving dynamics fall short of the newer compact sport-utilities in this price range, the 2008 Mercury Mariner Hybrid will appeal to consumers who want to get in on the hybrid experience without giving up the practicality of an SUV.

Vehicle overview

Hybrid SUVs like the 2008 Mercury Mariner Hybrid are aimed at car buyers who want it all. By sport-utility standards, fuel economy is high and tailpipe emissions are low, yet you end up with a vehicle that looks and acts like a perfectly normal family vehicle. In other words, you can live the hybrid car lifestyle without losing day-to-day practicality. Pretty neat.

Introduced for 2006, the Mariner Hybrid has the highest fuel economy ratings of any SUV on the market, an honor its shares with its Ford Escape Hybrid and new-for-2008 Mazda Tribute Hybrid corporate siblings. Industrial-inspired bodywork distinguishes Mercury's compact SUV on the outside, and inside there's a considerable amount of faux satin-aluminum trim. Power comes from a 2.3-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine working cooperatively with a pair of electric motors (three on all-wheel-drive models). Net output is 155 horsepower. On the road, the Mariner Hybrid feels quicker than the standard four-cylinder Mariner, but it's not as swift as the V6 model.

If you decide a hybrid SUV is a good fit for your lifestyle, there are now several to choose from: The Saturn Vue Green Line Hybrid is the cheapest; the Toyota Highlander Hybrid has the highest seating capacity (seven); and the Lexus RX 400h is the most luxurious. Given the high asking prices for the Toyota SUVs, most buyers are apt to shop the Mercury Mariner Hybrid against the Saturn. In our view, the Mercury is the better bet, as it offers slightly better gas mileage, a superior driving experience and a higher level of overall refinement.

However, if you compare the Mercury Mariner Hybrid to newer all-gasoline SUVs like the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4, it doesn't stack up quite so well. These small SUVs outpace the Mercury in nearly every area, from cabin accommodations to handling dynamics, while coming very close in the fuel economy race. That's not to say that buying a 2008 Mercury Mariner Hybrid couldn't still make sense, especially with the healthy tax credit available on it during the '07 calendar year. But with all the competition among small SUVs in this price range, we encourage prospective hybrid SUV buyers to weigh the pros and cons carefully before making a decision.

2008 Mercury Mariner Hybrid models

A compact SUV, the 2008 Mercury Mariner Hybrid is available in one four-door body style with either front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive (AWD). Standard amenities include 16-inch alloy wheels, a power driver seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, an in-dash CD changer, an MP3 player input jack, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, wood-grain interior trim, cruise control, full power accessories and a trip computer. The optional Premium package provides a roof rack, rear parking sensors, heated leather seats, an upgraded seven-speaker audio system, a DVD-based navigation system with a hybrid energy flow/fuel consumption display and a cargo cover. Most of these items are also available as stand-alone options, as is a 110-volt AC outlet. A moonroof is bundled with Sirius Satellite Radio as the "Moon & Tune" package.

2008 Highlights

The most obvious update on the 2008 Mercury Mariner Hybrid concerns its refreshed interior and exterior styling. In addition, there's a redesigned roof panel to reduce wind noise. Mercury has also added a slightly less expensive front-wheel-drive model to the lineup. New standard equipment includes side and head curtain airbags, and an MP3 player input jack. The optional navigation system is now DVD-based, and it has a touchscreen interface. Satellite radio is a new option.

Performance & mpg

Every Mercury Mariner Hybrid is powered by a 2.3-liter gasoline engine working with electric motor/generators. Cumulative output is 155 horsepower. Mercury calls the transmission a CVT (continuously variable transmission), but there's no rotating belt as in a conventional CVT. Instead, the motors work in concert with the gas engine through a planetary gearset to provide seamless power and maximum efficiency. Once behind the wheel of a Mariner Hybrid, all you have to do is move the shift lever to "D" and press the gas pedal. In addition to its propulsion duties, the gasoline engine is used to recharge the Mariner Hybrid's battery pack. A regenerative braking system, which captures kinetic energy that would ordinarily be lost as heat, also contributes to the recharging effort.

All-wheel-drive Mariner Hybrids have an additional electric motor that provides power to the rear wheels when extra traction or acceleration is needed. It's not a true all-wheel-drive system, though, and buyers who require a serious snow vehicle will be better off with the regular gasoline-powered AWD Mariner. With the EPA's adjusted fuel economy ratings for 2008, the front-wheel-drive Mariner Hybrid comes in at 34 mpg city, 30 mpg highway, while the AWD version is listed at 29/27.

Safety

All major safety equipment is standard on the 2008 Mercury Mariner Hybrid, including four-wheel antilock disc brakes, a tire-pressure monitoring system, front-seat side airbags and full-length head curtain airbags with a rollover sensor. Stability control is unfortunately not available. In the backseat, you'll find three-point seatbelts and head restraints all the way across.

Although the NHTSA has yet to crash-test the '08 Mariner Hybrid, the similar '07 model performed solidly, posting four out of five stars for driver and front-passenger protection in frontal impacts. In side-impact crash tests, it received five stars for both front- and rear-seat occupants. In frontal-offset crash tests conducted by the IIHS, the '07 Mariner rated "Acceptable" (the second highest on a scale of four). In side-impact testing, it earned a "Good" rating (the highest).

Driving

With a four-cylinder gasoline engine and a pair of electric motors working on its behalf, the 2008 Mercury Mariner Hybrid feels nearly as quick as the V6 Mariner and returns outstanding fuel mileage. Unfortunately, the gas engine makes quite a racket during hard acceleration. Ride quality is acceptable for a small SUV, but handling is unimpressive, as the extra weight of the hybrid components gives the Mariner Hybrid a top-heavy feel when rounding corners. The regenerative brakes provide solid stopping ability but can be hard to modulate due to an overly stiff initial pedal feel.

Interior

The Mariner Hybrid's interior is tastefully accented with satin-finish faux aluminum, chrome and wood-grain trim. The major benefits of this year's refresh are evident in the control layout, which is simpler to use yet more modern in appearance, and the optional navigation system, which now has a standard-size screen and a touchscreen interface. The backseat is roomy and comfortable enough to keep a pair of adults content on road trips. There are 26.7 cubic feet of cargo space behind the rear seats, and you can fold them down to open up 66 cubic feet of capacity. One knock against the Mariner Hybrid's cabin comfort is its lack of an electric air-conditioning compressor. Instead, the gasoline engine powers the compressor, which means that the cabin only stays cool when the engine is running. Using the "Max A/C" setting prevents the engine from shutting down on hot days, but negates the fuel-saving benefits of this hybrid SUV's idle-stop feature.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Mercury Mariner Hybrid.

5(82%)
4(12%)
3(6%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
51 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Decent option for an all year vehicle
Jon M,07/22/2016
4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
I currently live in Wisconsin, so the weather can vary greatly between the snow and heat. I needed something that can get me through each season, which is why I chose a used Mercury Mariner Hybrid 2008 AWD. I successfully added my own receiver and mounted in under the gps receiver that comes with the car (which I spliced into the cigarette lighter power and ground), and added a 10 inch sub in the back. I can confirm this vehicle can power an extra receiver/sub/amp/ and the hybrid battery can handle rumbling from the sub even when the sub is directly on top of the compartment that the hybrid battery is in. In the winter time, this vehicle can get through snow pretty easily, and can handle ice with below 0 temperatures. In the summer, the car has not overheated in over 100 degree f temperatures. The interior is made with poor material but looks nice. The outside looks decent but has some rust above the wheels, and the paint has survived 8 years and still looks decent. The speed limit where I live is 70mph on the highway, and when going 70mph I maybe get 23-25 mpg average. If I go around 65mph I get 24-27mpg average. So no, you probably wont get 29mpg as advertised on the highway unless you are going way under the speed limit. When in town, if you stop quickly or are going slow, (usually slower than 25mph) the hybrid battery mode will kick in, which just uses hybrid battery power and not gas. This also makes the car almost silent, however you have to be going pretty slow for the battery to stay on, otherwise the engine turns back on. in town if you are going fairly slow, you can achieve up 60mpg with the battery fully on. If you are varying slow and fast speeds, you should be able to get at least 25-40 mpg in town. The only issues I have had was my steering column started to fail, and it costed me around $1000 to fix. Also one tie rod needed to be replaced, and both of the front wheel brake sensor and tone rings needed to be replaced. Lastly my transfer case had to be replaced, but this is most likely due to the 22 inch rims I used to have on the vehicle. Overall, for a used hybrid mini suv that also has AWD, this is a pretty decent buy.
Cargo area above the battery catches fire
tonyrita,03/06/2013
I've had my Mercury Mariner for 5 years and had no issues other than a new set of tires and brakes. Last week after making a local trip, I parked my Mariner in the garage and 2 hours later the car caught fire and burned most of my garage and my wifes car. I'm warning current and future owners of this car so nobody else has to go through this pain.
Above average
rhaman,02/15/2015
4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
This is my first Ford product and the first car that had rust. Rust developed on both rear fenders on the top section. I found out this is common to Ford vehicles of this style. It has to do with the welding or how the two sections were fitted at the factory that allows moisture to collect. The vehicle is excellent. Not perfect but we wanted a fuel efficient SUV for traveling. It does that. The seats could be more comfortable. This a Premium model that comes with a $3.00 radio antenna. Handling in snow, mud is superb. With proper use of the throttle it can go about 1 mile on electric at slow speeds. I have logged 45 MPG on a 12 mile run on back roads. I average 33 MPG. My wife averages 28.
Wow... What a great value and fun car
carricrf,03/28/2011
Was searching for a good value in a used Hybrid car. Was concerned about performance, price and reliability. Did my research on this car and was very impressed with performance, handling, features and style. I would highly recommend and would suggest that if interested, you take one for a drive and see what I mean. I have a Fusion that I like as well, but this really has been a great choice! Performs like a powerful 6 cyl, but gets 30+ MPG combined milage (my real experience). Comfortable and gets positive comments from my family and friends like it was a New Car!
Features & Specs

MPG
29 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
N/A
MPG
34 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
N/A
See all Used 2008 Mercury Mariner Hybrid features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
More About This Model

The last soccer-mom vehicle-priority poll that we took ranked interior space, efficiency and affordability far higher than at-the-limit handling or acceleration. And that's why it doesn't matter that the 2008 Mercury Mariner Hybrid won't blow you away with its drag-strip performance or skid-pad numbers. It doesn't handle or stop like a sports car and it's not terribly interesting to drive.

Soccer moms don't care.

Because it is socially responsible. And fuel-efficient. It is as functional as most other five-passenger SUVs. And it's fairly priced — relative to both hybrid and non-hybrid SUVs. From the outside you'd never know it was a hybrid if it didn't say so right across the rear hatch. In the world of small SUVs — especially small hybrid SUVs — it's these qualities that matter most.

Differences that don't matter
Don't think of the Mariner Hybrid as a hybrid and it will readjust your perspective on the breed. First, it's a small SUV — think Mazda CX-7, Saturn Vue or Toyota RAV4. Second, it's a hybrid. Unless you're a serious car dork, the hybrid powertrain won't even really matter to you when you're behind the steering wheel.

The only other differences are small. You won't feel the dedicated shifting of an automatic transmission, because the Mariner Hybrid's continuously variable transmission eliminates those. You might pick up on the occasional switch between modes when the Mariner swaps from electric to gasoline motivation or vice versa, but Mercury has made that segue remarkably transparent.

Front-wheel-drive Mariner Hybrids like our test truck start at $25,765. All-wheel-drive versions begin at $27,515. Options upped the price tag on our test car to $31,000, and they included the Premium Package (which adds a navigation system and other amenities) and the Moon and Tune Package (which adds a moonroof, Sirius Satellite Radio and a 110-volt AC outlet).

New inside and out
Both Ford's Escape, which shares the Mariner's platform, and the Mariner itself feature new styling for 2008, which is to say they share the basic suspension underpinnings as the 2007 model.

Customers told Mercury the changes should focus on styling, the reduction of noise and vibration, and the addition of navigation and MP3 compatibility. Accordingly, there's a new exterior design that raises the Mariner's beltline while tweaking its front and rear fascias, headlights and taillights, liftgate and hood.

Inside there are new seats, which are quite comfortable. The seat's leather looks and feels like quality, as do most of the plastics lining the pillars, doors and dash. Overall, the interior design and materials are a substantial improvement, but Mercury is still chasing its Japanese rivals in this department.

We were impressed with the Mariner's low overall noise level. It often uses its full-electric mode in stop-and-go driving, and it's virtually silent with the exception of a few unobtrusive, yet exclusively hybrid-style clicks and whines. Even at freeway speeds, tire and wind noise are significantly damped, making the Mariner far better than your mother's Mercury.

It's also safer. All Mariners come standard with side-impact airbags that deploy from the seats, plus curtain-type head protection airbags.

Dual knobs for driver and passenger climate controls are found on either side of the dash, and the temperature display is high on the dashboard above the audio and navigation system. Mercury claims this design makes the information easier to read while driving. We don't agree. The driver must look down once to find the knob and then look again to find the display, and this is more distracting than finding everything in one place.

After flipping up the seat bottoms and removing the headrests — a lengthy process relative to its competition — the Mariner's rear seats fold flat to accommodate 66.2 cubic feet of cargo space, some 7.6 cubic feet more than the Mazda CX-7.

Living with the Mariner
We drove the Mariner almost 900 miles both in the city and on the highway and managed 27 mpg on three of our four fill-ups. On the fourth tank, which was all highway miles, the Mariner produced 32 mpg. That's considerably better combined mileage than the Saturn Vue Green Line, so if it's fuel-efficiency you're looking for, the Mariner might be just the ticket.

The Mariner suffers only marginally from the poor control feel that plagues many hybrids. Its brakes, which regenerate electricity, produce an odd control feedback just like so many regenerative braking systems do, but we easily learned to manage them. The electric-assisted rack-and-pinion steering has appropriate effort and feedback for a small SUV.

Cruise comfortably without rushing and the Mariner gets the job done. It has enough power to satisfy those who aren't interested in going quickly. We found ourselves needing to think ahead on the freeway, since the transmission responds slowly to wide throttle openings. Around town, the Mariner is composed, easy to navigate and utilitarian.

What not to do with your Mariner
Like most hybrids, the Mariner stops shining when it comes to instrumented testing. Its tires are designed for durability, not performance, and a lack of suspension damping hurts its handling at high speed. Throw in plenty of body roll and these compromises conspire to turn out a lowly skid-pad performance of 0.67g. Our polling says most soccer moms think a skid pad is a diaper-changing table anyway.

The slalom is equally painful. With performance of 58.8 mph, the Mariner is 2.5 mph slower than the last front-wheel-drive Hyundai Santa Fe we tested and 5.5 mph slower than Mazda's all-wheel-drive CX-7 — the best-handling SUV in the class. Again, it probably doesn't matter how fast your small SUV slaloms if your primary concern is dodging shopping carts at 4 mph.

Acceleration, however, is more important. Even the child-seat-equipped need to accelerate to freeway speeds in reasonable time. The Mariner hit 60 mph from a standstill in 10.8 seconds, which won't break any records. It is, however, 0.7 second quicker than the less expensive Saturn Vue Green Line. But there's no contest when compared to similarly priced small SUVs like our two-wheel-drive, V6-powered long-term Toyota RAV4, which gets to 60 mph in 7.0 seconds flat.

The quarter-mile arrives in 17.8 seconds at 80.6 mph, putting it ahead of the Vue Green Line by 0.2 second but lagging behind the RAV4 by 2.5 seconds.

Braking performance is as expected, given the Mariner's lack of tire grip and 3,714-pound as-tested weight. It stopped from 60 mph in 138 feet, which is better than the Vue Green Line's 144-foot performance but a far cry from the Mazda CX-7's short 123-foot stop from the same speed.

The cost of being green
When it comes to hybrid SUVs, there's a relatively limited pool from which to draw. Mercury has strategically positioned the Mariner between the similarly sized Saturn Vue Green Line and the larger Toyota Highlander Hybrid — in terms of both size and cost.

Its sub-$26,000 base price is competitive, but not rock bottom in the segment. It's considerably more expensive than the Saturn, but it's also a much nicer vehicle in every way. Compared to other gasoline-only SUVs, the Mariner Hybrid asks buyers to pay a premium. Mazda's CX-7 Sport starts at $23,750 and shares many of the Mariner's standard features.

For us, the decision boils down to more than just a question of social responsibility versus extra cost. An SUV needs to drive well, meet our cargo- and people-hauling needs, and be easy to live with. Fuel-efficiency and low emissions are just a bonus. Using that yardstick, the Mariner Hybrid measures up. Funny enough, our poll says the same thing.

The manufacturer provided Edmunds this vehicle for the purposes of evaluation.

Second Opinions

Hybrids are getting so stealthy. And I mean their drivability, not their quietude. If I didn't see the little hybrid badge on the Mercury Mariner Hybrid, I wouldn't have noticed this SUV isn't your average gas-guzzler. The transition between electric and gasoline motivation is smooth, with no hint of abruptness, no sag in acceleration.

Where the Mariner Hybrid falls short is its interior. While the driver's seating position is high and the view out the windows is good, the seats themselves are just plain awful. They have no side bolsters and are covered in slippery leather. I nearly slid out of my seat in every turn.

Also the seat heaters only worked once for me. They got nice and toasty, then turned themselves off in exactly 10 minutes. When I switched them on again, the light came on for 10 minutes, but no heat. I tried this several times, but the seats never warmed back up.

The Mariner has a dippy navigation system. When I disobeyed its instructions, it kept telling me to make a legal U-turn. Five times it suggested this. Get over it; I don't want to go that way. It was very slow to recalculate. It also didn't know when I arrived at my location.

Big plus on the Mercury Mariner's hybrid package, big minus on the seats and navi.

Used 2008 Mercury Mariner Hybrid Overview

The Used 2008 Mercury Mariner Hybrid is offered in the following submodels: Mariner Hybrid SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2008 Mercury Mariner Hybrid?

Price comparisons for Used 2008 Mercury Mariner Hybrid trim styles:

  • The Used 2008 Mercury Mariner Hybrid Base is priced between $2,999 and$5,999 with odometer readings between 122821 and129413 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2008 Mercury Mariner Hybrids are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2008 Mercury Mariner Hybrid for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2008 Mariner Hybrids listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $2,999 and mileage as low as 122821 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2008 Mercury Mariner Hybrid.

Can't find a used 2008 Mercury Mariner Hybrids you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercury Mariner Hybrid for sale - 5 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $8,375.

Find a used Mercury for sale - 11 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $24,798.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercury Mariner Hybrid for sale - 5 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $22,927.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercury for sale - 7 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $13,279.

Should I lease or buy a 2008 Mercury Mariner Hybrid?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

