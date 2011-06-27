Used 2009 Mercury Mariner Hybrid Consumer Reviews

I really want to love it, but 4 years later... teknooh , 07/10/2013 5 of 5 people found this review helpful After owning mine for 4+ years, I've had more problems than I expected. Most recently, the air conditioning system is being repaired for a second time, and the cost of this repair exceeds what the dealership is authorized to provide (so it has to be Ford approved). Other fun includes a sensor under the front passenger seat failed and had to be replaced, and early on the SYNC software had to be wiped and completely reinstalled. Since about 30K miles I've had it in several times for a popping noise (like a bad knee joint) under the hood, and each time they've replaced some other part that was going bad but, the noise still persists. Unfixable I guess. Thank god for extended warranties! Report Abuse

Hybrid battery surprise Chas T , 12/14/2017 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Do not buy this car, unless it's under Warranty. Also, never, NEVER STORE THIS CAR. Bought in '09 new from dealer; had all maintenance done by local Ford Dealer (Merc out of business) 80k miles. In 2016 followed book instructions stored for 6 months came back NO start towed to FD "lost programing" cost $250; ok, not so bad. In 2017, again gone for 6 months, checked with FD what to do. They told me to buy a trickle charger with shut off @ full; this will prevent "lost programing". Got back NO start; again towed to dealer; after a weeks worth of diagnostics; this time the FHV battery wont start the car. Now get this, they don't have a 300+ volt charger and have to RENT IT from Ford: Est $1,650! and if it won't hold a charge $14,000 for a new battery. Checked with Ford (Detroit) told you CAN'T STORE this car; it has to be driven to continually recharge the FHV (sure enough on page 42 of the owners manual there's three comments that address this, in fact the Ford "Electric Car" guy said they tell people if they have leave for longer than 30 days you should have a "friend" drive it around once a week for 20 or 30 minutes) So off to another dealer for a "second opinion" had it towed to another FD quoted $240 to charge it up. Then they called said they had to rent the charger from Ford for $650 & they'll need 2 tech hours; well OK this took 3 weeks for the charger to arrive; whoops, the battery can't be charged enough to start the car & they think the transmission may need to be replaced: Cost new HV Battery cost $5k & if needed a new transmission $10K obviously more than the value of the car and OH the 8 year 100k warranty expired 6 months ago. So, I have a beautiful '09 Mercury Mariner otherwise in top condition, now a very large paperweight. If only I would have had one of my kids or neighbor just drive the car once a week for 20 minutes. Conclusion: the Ford Hybrids are poorly designed & costly to repair. Performance

Great Vehicle, Minor Flaws BC , 10/31/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I have had this car for almost 3 months now, and am very pleased with it. I average 31.3mpg with about 60/40 mix of city/highway driving. I really love driving this vehicle, and its very agile and easy to park. I'm 6'-3" and it still has plenty of room and is easy to get in and out of. Lumbar adjust is useless and obstructed by center console. TIP--If you notice that your engine does not turn off at stop lights, turn your window defroster off. The tilt wheel has very limited range adjustment upward. The mpg is great and varies only slightly between highway & city. UHAUL makes a drill-free hitch for this vehicle and it is useful for a needed hitch-hauler cargo carrier for trips.

2009 Mariner Hybrid AWD VR , 09/14/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I've had this for over a month now and am getting great mpg for this sized SUV. Mixed driving, getting over 31 freeway driving at 78mph, getting over 27. The navigation/audio/info system is oustanding. I've just started loading my music into the 10 gig hard drive - no more cd's or tapes to take up space. I also used a thumb drive in the usb port to play music, this also worked flawlessly. I look forward to getting a bluetooth cell phone and linking that to the sync system. There was enough space for 3 adults and two 60 pound dogs and all our luggage to drive on an 8 hour one way trip comfortably.