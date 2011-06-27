Estimated values
1995 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,097
|$9,304
|$11,576
|Clean
|$4,501
|$8,239
|$10,256
|Average
|$3,310
|$6,109
|$7,616
|Rough
|$2,119
|$3,978
|$4,976
Estimated values
1995 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra R 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Clean
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Average
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Rough
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Estimated values
1995 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,325
|$6,845
|$8,744
|Clean
|$2,936
|$6,062
|$7,747
|Average
|$2,159
|$4,494
|$5,753
|Rough
|$1,382
|$2,927
|$3,759