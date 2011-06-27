Estimated values
1998 Ford Escort SE 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$675
|$1,373
|$1,748
|Clean
|$595
|$1,214
|$1,547
|Average
|$436
|$895
|$1,144
|Rough
|$277
|$577
|$742
Estimated values
1998 Ford Escort LX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$785
|$1,844
|$2,411
|Clean
|$693
|$1,630
|$2,133
|Average
|$507
|$1,202
|$1,578
|Rough
|$322
|$775
|$1,023
Estimated values
1998 Ford Escort ZX2 Cool 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$653
|$1,366
|$1,748
|Clean
|$575
|$1,207
|$1,547
|Average
|$421
|$891
|$1,144
|Rough
|$267
|$574
|$742
Estimated values
1998 Ford Escort ZX2 Hot 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$635
|$1,360
|$1,748
|Clean
|$560
|$1,202
|$1,547
|Average
|$410
|$887
|$1,144
|Rough
|$260
|$571
|$742
Estimated values
1998 Ford Escort SE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$771
|$1,407
|$1,748
|Clean
|$680
|$1,244
|$1,547
|Average
|$498
|$917
|$1,144
|Rough
|$316
|$591
|$742