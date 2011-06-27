  1. Home
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 4dr Extended Cab LT 4WD SB w/out OnStar (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,176$5,614$6,871
Clean$2,846$5,031$6,170
Average$2,186$3,864$4,767
Rough$1,527$2,696$3,365
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 4dr Extended Cab LS 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,077$6,765$8,147
Clean$3,654$6,062$7,315
Average$2,807$4,656$5,652
Rough$1,960$3,249$3,989
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,053$4,700$5,541
Clean$2,736$4,211$4,975
Average$2,102$3,234$3,844
Rough$1,468$2,257$2,713
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 2dr Regular Cab 2WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,401$3,539$4,119
Clean$2,151$3,171$3,698
Average$1,653$2,435$2,858
Rough$1,154$1,700$2,017
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 4dr Extended Cab LT 4WD SB w/OnStar (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,992$6,316$7,507
Clean$3,578$5,660$6,740
Average$2,748$4,347$5,208
Rough$1,919$3,034$3,676
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 2dr Regular Cab LS 2WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,543$3,982$4,717
Clean$2,279$3,568$4,236
Average$1,751$2,740$3,273
Rough$1,222$1,912$2,310
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,151 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,171 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 ranges from $1,154 to $4,119, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.