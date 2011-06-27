Estimated values
2004 Chrysler 300M 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,505
|$2,212
|$2,608
|Clean
|$1,336
|$1,965
|$2,315
|Average
|$999
|$1,472
|$1,728
|Rough
|$662
|$979
|$1,142
Estimated values
2004 Chrysler 300M Special 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,562
|$2,242
|$2,622
|Clean
|$1,387
|$1,992
|$2,327
|Average
|$1,037
|$1,492
|$1,738
|Rough
|$687
|$993
|$1,148