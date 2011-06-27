Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,558
|$2,769
|$3,384
|Clean
|$1,392
|$2,474
|$3,032
|Average
|$1,059
|$1,883
|$2,328
|Rough
|$727
|$1,293
|$1,623
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,583
|$2,918
|$3,598
|Clean
|$1,415
|$2,607
|$3,223
|Average
|$1,077
|$1,985
|$2,475
|Rough
|$739
|$1,363
|$1,726
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 3dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,338
|$3,992
|$4,829
|Clean
|$2,089
|$3,566
|$4,326
|Average
|$1,590
|$2,715
|$3,321
|Rough
|$1,091
|$1,864
|$2,316
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 3dr Extended Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,077
|$3,593
|$4,361
|Clean
|$1,856
|$3,210
|$3,907
|Average
|$1,413
|$2,444
|$2,999
|Rough
|$970
|$1,678
|$2,092
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,582
|$2,807
|$3,430
|Clean
|$1,413
|$2,508
|$3,073
|Average
|$1,076
|$1,909
|$2,359
|Rough
|$738
|$1,311
|$1,645
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 3dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,569
|$2,858
|$3,513
|Clean
|$1,402
|$2,553
|$3,147
|Average
|$1,067
|$1,944
|$2,416
|Rough
|$732
|$1,334
|$1,685
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,932
|$3,538
|$4,354
|Clean
|$1,726
|$3,161
|$3,901
|Average
|$1,314
|$2,406
|$2,995
|Rough
|$902
|$1,652
|$2,089
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 3dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,095
|$3,685
|$4,490
|Clean
|$1,872
|$3,292
|$4,023
|Average
|$1,425
|$2,506
|$3,089
|Rough
|$978
|$1,721
|$2,154
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,583
|$2,521
|$2,994
|Clean
|$1,415
|$2,252
|$2,682
|Average
|$1,077
|$1,714
|$2,059
|Rough
|$739
|$1,177
|$1,436
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,854
|$3,333
|$4,086
|Clean
|$1,656
|$2,978
|$3,661
|Average
|$1,260
|$2,267
|$2,811
|Rough
|$865
|$1,557
|$1,960
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,146
|$3,670
|$4,443
|Clean
|$1,917
|$3,279
|$3,981
|Average
|$1,459
|$2,496
|$3,056
|Rough
|$1,001
|$1,714
|$2,132
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,625
|$3,009
|$3,715
|Clean
|$1,451
|$2,689
|$3,328
|Average
|$1,105
|$2,047
|$2,555
|Rough
|$758
|$1,405
|$1,782
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 3dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,999
|$3,583
|$4,387
|Clean
|$1,786
|$3,201
|$3,931
|Average
|$1,359
|$2,437
|$3,018
|Rough
|$933
|$1,673
|$2,105
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,151
|$3,773
|$4,596
|Clean
|$1,921
|$3,371
|$4,118
|Average
|$1,463
|$2,567
|$3,161
|Rough
|$1,004
|$1,762
|$2,205
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 3dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,861
|$3,380
|$4,152
|Clean
|$1,663
|$3,019
|$3,720
|Average
|$1,266
|$2,299
|$2,856
|Rough
|$869
|$1,578
|$1,992
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,315
|$2,399
|$2,949
|Clean
|$1,174
|$2,143
|$2,642
|Average
|$894
|$1,631
|$2,029
|Rough
|$614
|$1,120
|$1,415
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 3dr Extended Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,838
|$3,290
|$4,028
|Clean
|$1,642
|$2,939
|$3,608
|Average
|$1,250
|$2,238
|$2,770
|Rough
|$858
|$1,536
|$1,932
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,155
|$3,871
|$4,744
|Clean
|$1,925
|$3,458
|$4,250
|Average
|$1,465
|$2,633
|$3,263
|Rough
|$1,006
|$1,808
|$2,276
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 3dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,972
|$3,376
|$4,087
|Clean
|$1,762
|$3,016
|$3,662
|Average
|$1,341
|$2,296
|$2,811
|Rough
|$920
|$1,576
|$1,961
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 3dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,471
|$2,438
|$2,926
|Clean
|$1,315
|$2,178
|$2,622
|Average
|$1,001
|$1,659
|$2,013
|Rough
|$687
|$1,139
|$1,404
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,818
|$3,007
|$3,608
|Clean
|$1,624
|$2,686
|$3,232
|Average
|$1,236
|$2,045
|$2,482
|Rough
|$848
|$1,404
|$1,731
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 3dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,863
|$3,358
|$4,118
|Clean
|$1,664
|$3,000
|$3,689
|Average
|$1,267
|$2,284
|$2,832
|Rough
|$869
|$1,568
|$1,975
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,372
|$2,275
|$2,732
|Clean
|$1,226
|$2,032
|$2,447
|Average
|$933
|$1,547
|$1,879
|Rough
|$641
|$1,062
|$1,310
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 3dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,973
|$3,366
|$4,071
|Clean
|$1,763
|$3,007
|$3,647
|Average
|$1,342
|$2,289
|$2,800
|Rough
|$921
|$1,572
|$1,953
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 3dr Extended Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,730
|$3,003
|$3,649
|Clean
|$1,546
|$2,683
|$3,269
|Average
|$1,177
|$2,042
|$2,510
|Rough
|$808
|$1,402
|$1,750
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,866
|$3,415
|$4,202
|Clean
|$1,667
|$3,051
|$3,765
|Average
|$1,269
|$2,322
|$2,890
|Rough
|$871
|$1,594
|$2,016
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,884
|$3,314
|$4,040
|Clean
|$1,683
|$2,961
|$3,620
|Average
|$1,281
|$2,254
|$2,779
|Rough
|$880
|$1,548
|$1,938
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,770
|$3,204
|$3,932
|Clean
|$1,581
|$2,862
|$3,523
|Average
|$1,204
|$2,179
|$2,705
|Rough
|$826
|$1,496
|$1,886
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,541
|$2,822
|$3,473
|Clean
|$1,377
|$2,521
|$3,112
|Average
|$1,048
|$1,919
|$2,389
|Rough
|$719
|$1,318
|$1,666
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,932
|$3,442
|$4,208
|Clean
|$1,726
|$3,075
|$3,770
|Average
|$1,314
|$2,341
|$2,895
|Rough
|$902
|$1,607
|$2,019