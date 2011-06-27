Estimated values
2006 Chrysler Town and Country Limited 4dr Ext Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,682
|$2,577
|$3,084
|Clean
|$1,581
|$2,421
|$2,890
|Average
|$1,378
|$2,110
|$2,504
|Rough
|$1,176
|$1,798
|$2,117
Estimated values
2006 Chrysler Town and Country Touring 4dr Ext Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,327
|$1,995
|$2,375
|Clean
|$1,247
|$1,874
|$2,226
|Average
|$1,087
|$1,633
|$1,928
|Rough
|$928
|$1,392
|$1,631
Estimated values
2006 Chrysler Town and Country 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,347
|$2,276
|$2,799
|Clean
|$1,266
|$2,138
|$2,623
|Average
|$1,104
|$1,863
|$2,273
|Rough
|$942
|$1,588
|$1,922
Estimated values
2006 Chrysler Town and Country LX 4dr Ext Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,375
|$2,084
|$2,486
|Clean
|$1,292
|$1,958
|$2,330
|Average
|$1,127
|$1,706
|$2,019
|Rough
|$961
|$1,454
|$1,707