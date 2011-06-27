  1. Home
Estimated values
2015 FIAT 500 Lounge 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,453$6,992$8,581
Clean$5,208$6,686$8,179
Average$4,719$6,073$7,375
Rough$4,231$5,460$6,572
Estimated values
2015 FIAT 500 Ribelle 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,104$6,566$8,073
Clean$4,875$6,278$7,695
Average$4,418$5,703$6,939
Rough$3,960$5,127$6,183
Estimated values
2015 FIAT 500 1957 Edition 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,919$8,505$10,158
Clean$6,609$8,132$9,682
Average$5,989$7,386$8,731
Rough$5,368$6,641$7,780
Estimated values
2015 FIAT 500 Pop 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,522$5,954$7,421
Clean$4,319$5,693$7,074
Average$3,914$5,171$6,379
Rough$3,508$4,649$5,684
Estimated values
2015 FIAT 500 Turbo 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,692$7,309$8,974
Clean$5,437$6,988$8,554
Average$4,927$6,348$7,713
Rough$4,416$5,707$6,873
Estimated values
2015 FIAT 500 C Pop 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,988$7,581$9,227
Clean$5,720$7,248$8,795
Average$5,183$6,584$7,930
Rough$4,646$5,919$7,066
Estimated values
2015 FIAT 500 C Abarth 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,820$9,979$12,207
Clean$7,469$9,541$11,635
Average$6,768$8,667$10,492
Rough$6,067$7,792$9,349
Estimated values
2015 FIAT 500 Sport 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,182$6,661$8,187
Clean$4,950$6,369$7,803
Average$4,485$5,785$7,036
Rough$4,021$5,202$6,270
Estimated values
2015 FIAT 500 C 1957 Edition 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,078$8,963$10,911
Clean$6,761$8,570$10,400
Average$6,126$7,785$9,379
Rough$5,492$6,999$8,357
Estimated values
2015 FIAT 500 C Lounge 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,851$8,846$10,901
Clean$6,543$8,458$10,390
Average$5,929$7,683$9,370
Rough$5,315$6,908$8,349
Estimated values
2015 FIAT 500 Abarth 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,118$9,010$10,965
Clean$6,799$8,615$10,452
Average$6,161$7,825$9,425
Rough$5,522$7,035$8,398
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 FIAT 500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 FIAT 500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,319 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,693 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a FIAT 500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 FIAT 500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,319 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,693 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2015 FIAT 500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2015 FIAT 500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,319 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,693 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2015 FIAT 500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2015 FIAT 500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2015 FIAT 500 ranges from $3,508 to $7,421, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2015 FIAT 500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.