Estimated values
2015 FIAT 500 Lounge 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,453
|$6,992
|$8,581
|Clean
|$5,208
|$6,686
|$8,179
|Average
|$4,719
|$6,073
|$7,375
|Rough
|$4,231
|$5,460
|$6,572
Estimated values
2015 FIAT 500 Ribelle 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,104
|$6,566
|$8,073
|Clean
|$4,875
|$6,278
|$7,695
|Average
|$4,418
|$5,703
|$6,939
|Rough
|$3,960
|$5,127
|$6,183
Estimated values
2015 FIAT 500 1957 Edition 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,919
|$8,505
|$10,158
|Clean
|$6,609
|$8,132
|$9,682
|Average
|$5,989
|$7,386
|$8,731
|Rough
|$5,368
|$6,641
|$7,780
Estimated values
2015 FIAT 500 Pop 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,522
|$5,954
|$7,421
|Clean
|$4,319
|$5,693
|$7,074
|Average
|$3,914
|$5,171
|$6,379
|Rough
|$3,508
|$4,649
|$5,684
Estimated values
2015 FIAT 500 Turbo 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,692
|$7,309
|$8,974
|Clean
|$5,437
|$6,988
|$8,554
|Average
|$4,927
|$6,348
|$7,713
|Rough
|$4,416
|$5,707
|$6,873
Estimated values
2015 FIAT 500 C Pop 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,988
|$7,581
|$9,227
|Clean
|$5,720
|$7,248
|$8,795
|Average
|$5,183
|$6,584
|$7,930
|Rough
|$4,646
|$5,919
|$7,066
Estimated values
2015 FIAT 500 C Abarth 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,820
|$9,979
|$12,207
|Clean
|$7,469
|$9,541
|$11,635
|Average
|$6,768
|$8,667
|$10,492
|Rough
|$6,067
|$7,792
|$9,349
Estimated values
2015 FIAT 500 Sport 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,182
|$6,661
|$8,187
|Clean
|$4,950
|$6,369
|$7,803
|Average
|$4,485
|$5,785
|$7,036
|Rough
|$4,021
|$5,202
|$6,270
Estimated values
2015 FIAT 500 C 1957 Edition 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,078
|$8,963
|$10,911
|Clean
|$6,761
|$8,570
|$10,400
|Average
|$6,126
|$7,785
|$9,379
|Rough
|$5,492
|$6,999
|$8,357
Estimated values
2015 FIAT 500 C Lounge 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,851
|$8,846
|$10,901
|Clean
|$6,543
|$8,458
|$10,390
|Average
|$5,929
|$7,683
|$9,370
|Rough
|$5,315
|$6,908
|$8,349
Estimated values
2015 FIAT 500 Abarth 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,118
|$9,010
|$10,965
|Clean
|$6,799
|$8,615
|$10,452
|Average
|$6,161
|$7,825
|$9,425
|Rough
|$5,522
|$7,035
|$8,398