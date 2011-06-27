Estimated values
2009 Dodge Challenger SE 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,037
|$8,391
|$9,895
|Clean
|$5,585
|$7,764
|$9,125
|Average
|$4,681
|$6,510
|$7,586
|Rough
|$3,777
|$5,256
|$6,046
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Challenger SRT8 2dr Coupe (6.1L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,252
|$16,586
|$19,366
|Clean
|$11,334
|$15,346
|$17,859
|Average
|$9,499
|$12,868
|$14,847
|Rough
|$7,664
|$10,389
|$11,834
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Challenger R/T 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,947
|$12,111
|$14,141
|Clean
|$8,277
|$11,206
|$13,041
|Average
|$6,937
|$9,396
|$10,841
|Rough
|$5,597
|$7,586
|$8,641