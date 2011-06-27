  1. Home
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Caliber R/T Fleet 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,353$3,468$4,204
Clean$2,174$3,212$3,891
Average$1,817$2,700$3,266
Rough$1,459$2,188$2,640
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Caliber SXT Fleet 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,125$2,909$3,431
Clean$1,964$2,695$3,176
Average$1,641$2,265$2,665
Rough$1,318$1,835$2,155
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Caliber SE Fleet 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,208$3,182$3,825
Clean$2,040$2,947$3,540
Average$1,705$2,477$2,971
Rough$1,369$2,007$2,402
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Caliber Express 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,703$2,168$2,481
Clean$1,574$2,008$2,296
Average$1,315$1,688$1,927
Rough$1,056$1,368$1,558
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Caliber Mainstreet 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,472$3,545$4,255
Clean$2,284$3,284$3,939
Average$1,908$2,760$3,306
Rough$1,533$2,236$2,672
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Caliber Heat 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,536$3,740$4,533
Clean$2,343$3,464$4,196
Average$1,958$2,911$3,521
Rough$1,573$2,359$2,847
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Caliber Rush 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,825$5,612$6,791
Clean$3,534$5,198$6,286
Average$2,953$4,369$5,275
Rough$2,372$3,540$4,265
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Caliber Uptown 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,326$3,204$3,787
Clean$2,149$2,968$3,505
Average$1,796$2,495$2,941
Rough$1,443$2,021$2,378
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2010 Dodge Caliber on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Dodge Caliber with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,040 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,947 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Dodge Caliber is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Dodge Caliber with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,040 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,947 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2010 Dodge Caliber, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2010 Dodge Caliber with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,040 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,947 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2010 Dodge Caliber. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2010 Dodge Caliber and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2010 Dodge Caliber ranges from $1,369 to $3,825, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2010 Dodge Caliber is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.