Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet S-10 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$670
|$1,156
|$1,417
|Clean
|$599
|$1,033
|$1,267
|Average
|$456
|$788
|$968
|Rough
|$314
|$543
|$668
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet S-10 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$642
|$1,129
|$1,391
|Clean
|$574
|$1,009
|$1,244
|Average
|$437
|$770
|$950
|Rough
|$301
|$531
|$656
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet S-10 LS 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$592
|$1,075
|$1,335
|Clean
|$529
|$961
|$1,193
|Average
|$403
|$733
|$911
|Rough
|$277
|$505
|$629
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet S-10 LS 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$504
|$1,045
|$1,335
|Clean
|$450
|$934
|$1,193
|Average
|$343
|$712
|$911
|Rough
|$236
|$491
|$629
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet S-10 LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$716
|$1,225
|$1,499
|Clean
|$640
|$1,095
|$1,341
|Average
|$488
|$835
|$1,024
|Rough
|$335
|$576
|$707
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet S-10 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$647
|$1,154
|$1,427
|Clean
|$578
|$1,031
|$1,276
|Average
|$440
|$787
|$974
|Rough
|$303
|$542
|$673
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet S-10 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$507
|$1,046
|$1,335
|Clean
|$453
|$935
|$1,193
|Average
|$346
|$713
|$911
|Rough
|$238
|$491
|$629
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet S-10 LS 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$516
|$1,049
|$1,335
|Clean
|$461
|$938
|$1,193
|Average
|$352
|$715
|$911
|Rough
|$242
|$493
|$629
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet S-10 LS 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$798
|$1,392
|$1,710
|Clean
|$713
|$1,244
|$1,530
|Average
|$544
|$949
|$1,168
|Rough
|$374
|$654
|$806
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet S-10 LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$628
|$1,175
|$1,468
|Clean
|$561
|$1,050
|$1,313
|Average
|$428
|$801
|$1,002
|Rough
|$294
|$552
|$692