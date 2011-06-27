  1. Home
2001 Ford Windstar Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2001 Ford Windstar LX 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,082$1,940$2,385
Clean$993$1,780$2,193
Average$814$1,460$1,808
Rough$636$1,140$1,424
2001 Ford Windstar SEL 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,293$1,865$2,159
Clean$1,187$1,712$1,985
Average$974$1,404$1,637
Rough$760$1,096$1,289
2001 Ford Windstar SE Sport 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,469$2,491$3,020
Clean$1,348$2,285$2,777
Average$1,106$1,875$2,290
Rough$864$1,464$1,803
2001 Ford Windstar Limited 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,808$2,761$3,252
Clean$1,659$2,534$2,989
Average$1,361$2,078$2,465
Rough$1,063$1,623$1,941
2001 Ford Windstar SE 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,271$2,152$2,607
Clean$1,166$1,975$2,397
Average$957$1,620$1,977
Rough$747$1,265$1,556
2001 Ford Windstar LX 3dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,180$2,044$2,491
Clean$1,083$1,875$2,291
Average$889$1,538$1,889
Rough$694$1,201$1,487
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2001 Ford Windstar on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2001 Ford Windstar with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,659 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,534 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
The value of a used 2001 Ford Windstar ranges from $1,063 to $3,252, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
