Estimated values
2001 Ford Windstar LX 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,082
|$1,940
|$2,385
|Clean
|$993
|$1,780
|$2,193
|Average
|$814
|$1,460
|$1,808
|Rough
|$636
|$1,140
|$1,424
Estimated values
2001 Ford Windstar SEL 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,293
|$1,865
|$2,159
|Clean
|$1,187
|$1,712
|$1,985
|Average
|$974
|$1,404
|$1,637
|Rough
|$760
|$1,096
|$1,289
Estimated values
2001 Ford Windstar SE Sport 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,469
|$2,491
|$3,020
|Clean
|$1,348
|$2,285
|$2,777
|Average
|$1,106
|$1,875
|$2,290
|Rough
|$864
|$1,464
|$1,803
Estimated values
2001 Ford Windstar Limited 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,808
|$2,761
|$3,252
|Clean
|$1,659
|$2,534
|$2,989
|Average
|$1,361
|$2,078
|$2,465
|Rough
|$1,063
|$1,623
|$1,941
Estimated values
2001 Ford Windstar SE 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,271
|$2,152
|$2,607
|Clean
|$1,166
|$1,975
|$2,397
|Average
|$957
|$1,620
|$1,977
|Rough
|$747
|$1,265
|$1,556
Estimated values
2001 Ford Windstar LX 3dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,180
|$2,044
|$2,491
|Clean
|$1,083
|$1,875
|$2,291
|Average
|$889
|$1,538
|$1,889
|Rough
|$694
|$1,201
|$1,487