Estimated values
2019 Ford Expedition Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$48,464
|$50,250
|$52,465
|Clean
|$47,580
|$49,342
|$51,517
|Average
|$45,814
|$47,526
|$49,620
|Rough
|$44,048
|$45,710
|$47,724
Estimated values
2019 Ford Expedition XLT 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,902
|$39,853
|$42,263
|Clean
|$37,212
|$39,133
|$41,499
|Average
|$35,830
|$37,693
|$39,971
|Rough
|$34,449
|$36,253
|$38,444
Estimated values
2019 Ford Expedition MAX XL Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,231
|$42,157
|$44,538
|Clean
|$39,498
|$41,395
|$43,733
|Average
|$38,031
|$39,872
|$42,123
|Rough
|$36,565
|$38,349
|$40,513
Estimated values
2019 Ford Expedition MAX Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$56,179
|$57,701
|$59,597
|Clean
|$55,156
|$56,659
|$58,520
|Average
|$53,108
|$54,574
|$56,366
|Rough
|$51,060
|$52,489
|$54,212
Estimated values
2019 Ford Expedition MAX XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$42,222
|$44,102
|$46,429
|Clean
|$41,452
|$43,305
|$45,590
|Average
|$39,913
|$41,712
|$43,912
|Rough
|$38,374
|$40,118
|$42,234
Estimated values
2019 Ford Expedition MAX XL Fleet 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,973
|$39,924
|$42,332
|Clean
|$37,281
|$39,202
|$41,567
|Average
|$35,897
|$37,760
|$40,037
|Rough
|$34,513
|$36,317
|$38,507
Estimated values
2019 Ford Expedition MAX Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$59,674
|$61,361
|$63,460
|Clean
|$58,587
|$60,252
|$62,313
|Average
|$56,412
|$58,035
|$60,019
|Rough
|$54,237
|$55,818
|$57,726
Estimated values
2019 Ford Expedition MAX XLT 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,878
|$40,695
|$42,943
|Clean
|$38,169
|$39,960
|$42,167
|Average
|$36,752
|$38,489
|$40,615
|Rough
|$35,335
|$37,019
|$39,062
Estimated values
2019 Ford Expedition Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$58,547
|$60,296
|$62,473
|Clean
|$57,480
|$59,207
|$61,344
|Average
|$55,346
|$57,028
|$59,086
|Rough
|$53,212
|$54,850
|$56,828
Estimated values
2019 Ford Expedition Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$46,096
|$47,930
|$50,203
|Clean
|$45,256
|$47,064
|$49,295
|Average
|$43,576
|$45,332
|$47,481
|Rough
|$41,896
|$43,600
|$45,666
Estimated values
2019 Ford Expedition MAX Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$47,115
|$48,961
|$51,248
|Clean
|$46,257
|$48,076
|$50,322
|Average
|$44,539
|$46,307
|$48,469
|Rough
|$42,822
|$44,538
|$46,617
Estimated values
2019 Ford Expedition XL Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,065
|$34,239
|$35,694
|Clean
|$32,462
|$33,620
|$35,049
|Average
|$31,257
|$32,383
|$33,759
|Rough
|$30,052
|$31,146
|$32,469
Estimated values
2019 Ford Expedition XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,392
|$41,160
|$43,347
|Clean
|$38,674
|$40,416
|$42,564
|Average
|$37,238
|$38,929
|$40,997
|Rough
|$35,802
|$37,441
|$39,430
Estimated values
2019 Ford Expedition XL Fleet 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,946
|$37,394
|$39,189
|Clean
|$35,290
|$36,718
|$38,480
|Average
|$33,980
|$35,367
|$37,064
|Rough
|$32,670
|$34,016
|$35,647
Estimated values
2019 Ford Expedition Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$54,936
|$56,855
|$59,236
|Clean
|$53,935
|$55,828
|$58,165
|Average
|$51,932
|$53,773
|$56,024
|Rough
|$49,930
|$51,719
|$53,883
Estimated values
2019 Ford Expedition MAX Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$50,046
|$51,748
|$53,862
|Clean
|$49,134
|$50,813
|$52,889
|Average
|$47,310
|$48,943
|$50,942
|Rough
|$45,486
|$47,073
|$48,995