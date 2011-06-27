  1. Home
Estimated values
2019 Ford Expedition Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$48,464$50,250$52,465
Clean$47,580$49,342$51,517
Average$45,814$47,526$49,620
Rough$44,048$45,710$47,724
Estimated values
2019 Ford Expedition XLT 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,902$39,853$42,263
Clean$37,212$39,133$41,499
Average$35,830$37,693$39,971
Rough$34,449$36,253$38,444
Estimated values
2019 Ford Expedition MAX XL Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$40,231$42,157$44,538
Clean$39,498$41,395$43,733
Average$38,031$39,872$42,123
Rough$36,565$38,349$40,513
Estimated values
2019 Ford Expedition MAX Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$56,179$57,701$59,597
Clean$55,156$56,659$58,520
Average$53,108$54,574$56,366
Rough$51,060$52,489$54,212
Estimated values
2019 Ford Expedition MAX XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$42,222$44,102$46,429
Clean$41,452$43,305$45,590
Average$39,913$41,712$43,912
Rough$38,374$40,118$42,234
Estimated values
2019 Ford Expedition MAX XL Fleet 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,973$39,924$42,332
Clean$37,281$39,202$41,567
Average$35,897$37,760$40,037
Rough$34,513$36,317$38,507
Estimated values
2019 Ford Expedition MAX Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$59,674$61,361$63,460
Clean$58,587$60,252$62,313
Average$56,412$58,035$60,019
Rough$54,237$55,818$57,726
Estimated values
2019 Ford Expedition MAX XLT 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,878$40,695$42,943
Clean$38,169$39,960$42,167
Average$36,752$38,489$40,615
Rough$35,335$37,019$39,062
Estimated values
2019 Ford Expedition Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$58,547$60,296$62,473
Clean$57,480$59,207$61,344
Average$55,346$57,028$59,086
Rough$53,212$54,850$56,828
Estimated values
2019 Ford Expedition Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$46,096$47,930$50,203
Clean$45,256$47,064$49,295
Average$43,576$45,332$47,481
Rough$41,896$43,600$45,666
Estimated values
2019 Ford Expedition MAX Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$47,115$48,961$51,248
Clean$46,257$48,076$50,322
Average$44,539$46,307$48,469
Rough$42,822$44,538$46,617
Estimated values
2019 Ford Expedition XL Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,065$34,239$35,694
Clean$32,462$33,620$35,049
Average$31,257$32,383$33,759
Rough$30,052$31,146$32,469
Estimated values
2019 Ford Expedition XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,392$41,160$43,347
Clean$38,674$40,416$42,564
Average$37,238$38,929$40,997
Rough$35,802$37,441$39,430
Estimated values
2019 Ford Expedition XL Fleet 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,946$37,394$39,189
Clean$35,290$36,718$38,480
Average$33,980$35,367$37,064
Rough$32,670$34,016$35,647
Estimated values
2019 Ford Expedition Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$54,936$56,855$59,236
Clean$53,935$55,828$58,165
Average$51,932$53,773$56,024
Rough$49,930$51,719$53,883
Estimated values
2019 Ford Expedition MAX Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$50,046$51,748$53,862
Clean$49,134$50,813$52,889
Average$47,310$48,943$50,942
Rough$45,486$47,073$48,995
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 Ford Expedition on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Ford Expedition with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $37,212 for one in "Clean" condition and about $39,133 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford Expedition is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Ford Expedition with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $37,212 for one in "Clean" condition and about $39,133 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2019 Ford Expedition, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2019 Ford Expedition with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $37,212 for one in "Clean" condition and about $39,133 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 Ford Expedition. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 Ford Expedition and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2019 Ford Expedition ranges from $34,449 to $42,263, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2019 Ford Expedition is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.