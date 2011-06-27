Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz R-Class Consumer Reviews

MUST READ!!! - Cash Test usarmy89delta , 03/06/2012 R350 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) 112 of 115 people found this review helpful After reading some review Ive decided to write my own. In 2008 I bought for my spouse an R350 4Matic. We drove it and took it on trips all the time and never gave us any trouble (except a few blown lights) and eventually put close to 40k miles on it. On June 2010 my wife was driving in the city with both our kids when an elderly lady wich had a suspended licence drove right into her lane (she crashed head on). When I arrived I saw the car totalled but my wife and kids with out a scratch on. The car's crash alert system had been activated (it moved the drivers seat all the way forward, it moved the steering wheel, cut the engine and even placed the hazards lights on). Report Abuse

Comfortable family mover. doufitz , 10/16/2006 51 of 52 people found this review helpful "No" "Never" The replies were always the same when I asked my wife if she would like a minivan for transporting our three kids. She wouldn't even consider the R class, looked too much like a van. So I brought one home anyway..and she came around to the idea of a large wagon. It fits the family of 5 perfectly and room for a friend. Interior is top notch, nice auto tailgate and panoramic roof. 2D Navigation is adequate. It is a joy to drive, looking forward to a long road trip. It is an evolutionary vehicle design, kids would never fit in smaller 3rd row. Extremely happy with vehicle, have owned 5 other MBs, best fit and finish, a few electronic SRS realated messages, otherwise great. Report Abuse

Best MB I ever had. Karl Klaft , 12/07/2006 25 of 25 people found this review helpful Most comfortable and quiet Mercedes Benz I ever had. Safety is outstanding. Handling is wonderful and the space for the sitting area excellent. Overall this car is the most recommendable vehicle for long distance convenient driving. Report Abuse

fantastic, safe, comfortable people hauler. Reliability issues fgxtom , 07/01/2013 71 of 74 people found this review helpful I love this car. We took it on a 4000 mile family rip a month after buying it. It is the most comfortable people hauler I have ever driven or ridden in. For people hauling it can not be topped. It gets fair mileage. I had the Yakima swingman 4 bike rack on it with 4 large bikes. We still averaged 25 mpg at 70 to 75 mph. As I said this thing hauls people, but it has little room for luggage. You will either need a cargo hauler, or the carry all for a receiver. We crammed our stuff in duffle bags for our 7 day trip. Report Abuse