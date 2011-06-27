Estimated values
2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK350 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,146
|$13,443
|$15,403
|Clean
|$10,682
|$12,873
|$14,718
|Average
|$9,754
|$11,731
|$13,349
|Rough
|$8,825
|$10,589
|$11,979
Estimated values
2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK350 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,603
|$12,838
|$14,743
|Clean
|$10,162
|$12,293
|$14,088
|Average
|$9,278
|$11,202
|$12,777
|Rough
|$8,395
|$10,112
|$11,466
Estimated values
2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK250 BlueTEC 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.1L 4cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,839
|$13,201
|$15,215
|Clean
|$10,388
|$12,641
|$14,538
|Average
|$9,485
|$11,519
|$13,186
|Rough
|$8,582
|$10,398
|$11,833