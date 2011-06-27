Estimated values
2009 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,598
|$9,005
|$10,445
|Clean
|$6,001
|$8,192
|$9,497
|Average
|$4,807
|$6,566
|$7,601
|Rough
|$3,612
|$4,940
|$5,705
Estimated values
2009 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 BlueTEC 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,756
|$7,664
|$8,805
|Clean
|$5,235
|$6,972
|$8,006
|Average
|$4,193
|$5,588
|$6,408
|Rough
|$3,151
|$4,204
|$4,810
Estimated values
2009 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E63 AMG 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,322
|$16,325
|$18,720
|Clean
|$11,207
|$14,851
|$17,022
|Average
|$8,976
|$11,903
|$13,624
|Rough
|$6,745
|$8,956
|$10,226
Estimated values
2009 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,331
|$7,097
|$8,154
|Clean
|$4,849
|$6,456
|$7,414
|Average
|$3,884
|$5,175
|$5,934
|Rough
|$2,918
|$3,893
|$4,454
Estimated values
2009 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E550 4dr Sedan (5.5L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,912
|$8,405
|$9,893
|Clean
|$5,377
|$7,646
|$8,995
|Average
|$4,306
|$6,129
|$7,200
|Rough
|$3,236
|$4,611
|$5,404
Estimated values
2009 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,600
|$7,455
|$8,566
|Clean
|$5,093
|$6,782
|$7,788
|Average
|$4,079
|$5,436
|$6,234
|Rough
|$3,065
|$4,090
|$4,679
Estimated values
2009 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E63 AMG 4dr Wagon (6.2L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,867
|$16,511
|$18,108
|Clean
|$12,611
|$15,020
|$16,464
|Average
|$10,101
|$12,039
|$13,178
|Rough
|$7,590
|$9,058
|$9,891
Estimated values
2009 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E550 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (5.5L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,897
|$7,725
|$8,820
|Clean
|$5,363
|$7,027
|$8,019
|Average
|$4,296
|$5,633
|$6,419
|Rough
|$3,228
|$4,238
|$4,818