2009 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2009 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,598$9,005$10,445
Clean$6,001$8,192$9,497
Average$4,807$6,566$7,601
Rough$3,612$4,940$5,705
Estimated values
2009 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 BlueTEC 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,756$7,664$8,805
Clean$5,235$6,972$8,006
Average$4,193$5,588$6,408
Rough$3,151$4,204$4,810
Estimated values
2009 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E63 AMG 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,322$16,325$18,720
Clean$11,207$14,851$17,022
Average$8,976$11,903$13,624
Rough$6,745$8,956$10,226
Estimated values
2009 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,331$7,097$8,154
Clean$4,849$6,456$7,414
Average$3,884$5,175$5,934
Rough$2,918$3,893$4,454
Estimated values
2009 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E550 4dr Sedan (5.5L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,912$8,405$9,893
Clean$5,377$7,646$8,995
Average$4,306$6,129$7,200
Rough$3,236$4,611$5,404
Estimated values
2009 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,600$7,455$8,566
Clean$5,093$6,782$7,788
Average$4,079$5,436$6,234
Rough$3,065$4,090$4,679
Estimated values
2009 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E63 AMG 4dr Wagon (6.2L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,867$16,511$18,108
Clean$12,611$15,020$16,464
Average$10,101$12,039$13,178
Rough$7,590$9,058$9,891
Estimated values
2009 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E550 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (5.5L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,897$7,725$8,820
Clean$5,363$7,027$8,019
Average$4,296$5,633$6,419
Rough$3,228$4,238$4,818
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2009 Mercedes-Benz E-Class on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Mercedes-Benz E-Class with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,093 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,782 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
A number of factors will affect how much a Mercedes-Benz E-Class is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Mercedes-Benz E-Class with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,093 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,782 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2009 Mercedes-Benz E-Class, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2009 Mercedes-Benz E-Class with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,093 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,782 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2009 Mercedes-Benz E-Class. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2009 Mercedes-Benz E-Class and see how it feels.
The value of a used 2009 Mercedes-Benz E-Class ranges from $3,065 to $8,566, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2009 Mercedes-Benz E-Class is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.