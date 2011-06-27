Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Consumer Reviews
A very solid car but horrible nav system
Bought car because of incentives (with premium I package paid only $39k AND got 2.9% financing for 5.5 years, plus sales tax write-off)! The car feels extremely solid and stable and has a remarkable balance of comfort and sporty driving characteristics that few other cars can match. Interior and exterior design are very nice and materials and assembly are first rate. However, vinyl seats are totally out of place in car with MSRP of 57k. They are extremely uncomfortable (sweat inducing and sticky when less than 40 degrees F). Navigation system is a nightmare, too. Nothing is intuitive or easy and even after studying manual for hours the system is still fury inducing.
Extraordinary Automobile!
My 2009 E320 BlueTec is a superb automobile. Subtle yet classy styling (black exterior/interior/wood trimmed steering wheel) that always draws compliments. Extraordinary performance (400 ft-lbs of torque mean effortless acceleration - the power surge is like a locomotive). Unbelievable economy (I'm averaging 33 mpg over 25,000 miles of mixed city/highway driving in the Washington DC area). Comfortably seats four adults - meaning large adults! - and can accommodate five. Huge trunk. Smooth, quick, confidence- inspiring, so solid it literally feels like a single piece of steel. This car is an absolute bargain and I never thought I'd say that about a $50K purchase.
The total package
I bought the E320 through USAA buying service through a professionally run dealership-American Service Center- Alexandria, VA. I impressed by the cars looks, engineering, fuel economy, and the torque of the turbo-diesel--it gets up and goes. The quality of the car and its materials are evident. While the controls are well-place and intuitive, this is not the case in the Command/NAV interface. In particular, the voice commands do not measure up to the technology in less expensive Japanese and Korean cars. The USAA buying service combined with Mercedes incentives made the car more affordable- -a once in a life time purchase--maybe not. I love this car.
Bravo Mercedes-Benz!
The Mercedes E 320 Blue Tec is a refined luxury sedan that is coupled with extraordinary fuel economy. The Blue Tec diesel engine provides excellent power and acceleration. The car is very comfortable with a luxury interior and the Mercedes i-Command system is easy to use and conveniently placed in the cockpit. The standard sound system is also great. This is the first diesel vehicle that I ever purchased and it won't be my last. It gets better fuel economy that the comparable Lexus hybrid. Test drive it, you'll buy it.
German engineering is over the top!
Having always owned BMW's (since the 60's) and learning how to maintain and fix them, I've enjoyed German quality and engineering. However, of late, they have become so sophisticated, I no longer have the ability to do any work on my cars, which I enjoy doing. My wife had always wanted a Mercedes wagon and we found a very low mileage single owner 2009 E350 4Matic wagon and bought it. We mostly use it for trips and enjoy its comfort on the highway. Although it isn't fuel efficient, it does perform well. From the first day, we have been unable to figure out how the Navigation system works (glad to have Waze on our smartphones). The sound system is equally challenging to operate. The trip info on the dashboard is hard to read and understand when driving (too much info). Our fan motor has a squeaky bearing ($450 to replace). At 65,000 miles we have learned the rear differential needs replacement ($3,500). Compared to my BMW's, I am disappointed with this car. The local dealer is sells "units", not cars. For someone who has been a lifelong car enthusiast, I'm not fond of the dealer or the brand.
