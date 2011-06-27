Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class Consumer Reviews

2004 CLK55 AMG Convertible, Fun! Michael Ryan , 10/31/2015 CLK55 AMG 2dr Cabriolet (5.4L 8cyl 5A) 26 of 27 people found this review helpful This is luxury and fun all in one. Its too bad a car this wonderful to drive should be so expensive when new, because it really brings out the kid in me. This CLK55 AMG, a Convertible that has a naturally aspirated power plant. Put the top down to explore the open road and its awesome! From my own "fears" about owning an AMG Mercedes, I thought meant lots of maintenance expenses at the dealer. But in fact this car has been anything but! This car can be your everyday driver, or your Sunday fun car! You Choose! It has neither been a maintenance problem or any other waste of time. Just pure pleasure with power, luxury and the quality Mercedes Benz ride with AMG under the hood. I've got about 100,000 miles on her now and she still purrs and roars like a beautiful machine should. I take her to the dealer for service, and never have any problems. Just regular services. What a great car! No wonder the CLK55s are going up in price. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

EX HOT RODDER STILL LOVES HIS CLK 500 Cary Cooper , 07/12/2015 CLK500 2dr Cabriolet (5.0L 8cyl 5A) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I did a 48 state search for this car (found it 4 hours from my home!) I have done virtually all the work on my cars since I was 16. I have only bought 3 new cars in the 59 years I have been driving. My motto has always been: "I never met a car I didn't need to modify for me". That means modify in all ways. The only mods on this car needed involve adding things that did not come on it originally (such as bluetooth) and updating the navagation/entertainment system. It has the right wheels (AMG) so it is the first car ever that I don't have to change the wheels! It has the right engine - more than enough power/acceleration/speed (and economy considering the performance) (my last "hot rod" was a 1987 Volvo wagon with a Mustang Cobra 5.0 with a Tremec 5-speed - like Paul Newman and David Letterman had!). This car is effortless, smooth and secure. The HVAC is great and I like the "Distronic" Cruise Control. It has the right suspension - it rides nice, handles the twisties great and stops like a race car. It does have some options I don't need but I can handle that since I figure I didn't pay for them. And it looks awesome with the top down (and the top is so easy to lower/raise) - and it seats 4.. Based on how new the interior looks (I am very fussy) the materials are tough as well as good looking and luxurious (but I know that from my previous 3 MB's). So far it is easy to work on (better than my 300CE was) and maintain, especially with the help online. I’ve had this car for almost 5 years now and still love it. No disappointments. Interior is holding up beautifully. Got hit in the rear last year and ended up repainting the whole car and getting the headlights cleaned again - car looks new. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

CLK500 is a Supermodel Girlfriend Devin C. , 07/08/2018 CLK500 2dr Cabriolet (5.0L 8cyl 5A) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful It’s beautiful but a real pain to deal with. The CLK500 has been one of my favorite cars that I have owned, even having other more dependable Mercedes. I wanted a CLK since the original came out in the late 90’s and they only got better looking with the second generation. I finally got around to buying the V8 convertible I had longed for and it’s been a rollercoaster relationship since the very beginning. Repairs are costly and many used CLK’s have devalued to a point where buying one could be the same as repairing the a/c unit (which will go out, guaranteed.) As much trouble as the car has given me, from inoperable convertible top to faulty fiber optics in the entertainment components, the engine and transmission have never had a single fault. The V8 is a solid performer needing little more than regular oil changes and fluids topped off. It will eat through gas like it will eat your money if you replaced everything when it broke or failed. After years of defending my love for the car after all of its troubles I can say that it is not the car for everyone, rather for those who simply love the feel of how a naturally aspirated V8 Mercedes convertible drives and at a price that make that enjoyment obtainable to nearly anyone. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Driving CLK class car IS exhilarating Love my CLK , 11/28/2010 10 of 11 people found this review helpful I always loved the CLK models, especially with AMG bodywork, upgrades and notable performance is something that I have always marveled. I really liked the 208 body, but the newer 209 just gives me chills. These cars are the complete package for me, weighted more towards luxury than sport. I opted for the 320 (over 500) because I would lose my license, be in jail and ultimately would not be practical for me, as I cannot take advantage of the modest 3.2 liter engine in my current daily driving conditions. I have had a few minor repairs during the warranty period. And I have noticed though, each time I (or the dealer) do any maintenance, the car drives notable different, improved & better. Report Abuse