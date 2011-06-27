Estimated values
2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA250 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,883
|$15,411
|$17,668
|Clean
|$12,140
|$14,525
|$16,650
|Average
|$10,654
|$12,753
|$14,614
|Rough
|$9,167
|$10,980
|$12,578
Estimated values
2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA45 AMG 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,207
|$22,976
|$26,340
|Clean
|$18,099
|$21,654
|$24,823
|Average
|$15,883
|$19,012
|$21,788
|Rough
|$13,667
|$16,370
|$18,752
Estimated values
2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA250 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,456
|$14,900
|$17,083
|Clean
|$11,737
|$14,044
|$16,098
|Average
|$10,300
|$12,330
|$14,130
|Rough
|$8,863
|$10,616
|$12,162