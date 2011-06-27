  1. Home
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,797$12,098$13,891
Clean$9,291$11,468$13,148
Average$8,280$10,207$11,663
Rough$7,269$8,947$10,177
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,622$10,072$11,209
Clean$8,177$9,547$10,610
Average$7,287$8,498$9,411
Rough$6,397$7,449$8,212
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,742$15,257$17,225
Clean$12,084$14,463$16,304
Average$10,769$12,873$14,462
Rough$9,454$11,284$12,620
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,752$13,217$15,138
Clean$10,197$12,529$14,328
Average$9,087$11,152$12,709
Rough$7,977$9,775$11,090
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,563$18,540$20,869
Clean$14,759$17,574$19,753
Average$13,153$15,643$17,521
Rough$11,546$13,711$15,290
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,232$14,802$16,808
Clean$11,600$14,031$15,910
Average$10,338$12,489$14,112
Rough$9,075$10,947$12,314
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,048$12,310$14,075
Clean$9,529$11,669$13,322
Average$8,492$10,386$11,817
Rough$7,455$9,104$10,312
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,848$12,244$14,109
Clean$9,339$11,606$13,355
Average$8,323$10,331$11,846
Rough$7,306$9,055$10,337
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,343$15,100$17,249
Clean$11,706$14,313$16,326
Average$10,432$12,740$14,482
Rough$9,158$11,167$12,637
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,283$16,013$18,145
Clean$12,598$15,179$17,175
Average$11,226$13,511$15,234
Rough$9,855$11,842$13,294
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,574$15,276$17,386
Clean$11,925$14,481$16,456
Average$10,627$12,889$14,597
Rough$9,329$11,298$12,738
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,914$19,082$21,558
Clean$15,093$18,088$20,405
Average$13,450$16,100$18,100
Rough$11,807$14,112$15,794
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,702$14,290$16,309
Clean$11,098$13,546$15,437
Average$9,890$12,057$13,692
Rough$8,682$10,569$11,948
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,597$17,445$19,673
Clean$13,844$16,537$18,621
Average$12,337$14,719$16,517
Rough$10,830$12,902$14,413
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 XFE 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,663$16,502$18,719
Clean$12,958$15,642$17,718
Average$11,547$13,923$15,716
Rough$10,137$12,204$13,714
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,398$17,153$19,309
Clean$13,655$16,260$18,276
Average$12,169$14,473$16,211
Rough$10,682$12,686$14,146
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,441$17,365$19,651
Clean$13,695$16,461$18,600
Average$12,204$14,652$16,499
Rough$10,714$12,843$14,397
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,292$18,034$20,185
Clean$14,503$17,095$19,106
Average$12,924$15,216$16,947
Rough$11,345$13,338$14,788
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,654$20,769$23,211
Clean$16,743$19,687$21,970
Average$14,920$17,523$19,488
Rough$13,098$15,360$17,005
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,064$15,504$17,413
Clean$12,390$14,696$16,482
Average$11,041$13,081$14,620
Rough$9,693$11,466$12,758
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,341$10,467$12,121
Clean$7,911$9,922$11,473
Average$7,050$8,832$10,177
Rough$6,188$7,741$8,880
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,323$15,027$17,136
Clean$11,687$14,244$16,220
Average$10,415$12,679$14,387
Rough$9,143$11,113$12,555
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,605$10,185$11,423
Clean$8,160$9,654$10,812
Average$7,272$8,593$9,590
Rough$6,384$7,532$8,369
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,298$10,664$12,501
Clean$7,869$10,109$11,833
Average$7,013$8,998$10,496
Rough$6,156$7,887$9,159
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,554$15,134$17,149
Clean$11,906$14,346$16,232
Average$10,610$12,769$14,398
Rough$9,314$11,193$12,564
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,911$14,535$16,582
Clean$11,296$13,778$15,695
Average$10,066$12,264$13,922
Rough$8,837$10,750$12,149
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,720$13,903$15,613
Clean$11,115$13,178$14,778
Average$9,905$11,730$13,108
Rough$8,695$10,282$11,438
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,554$16,264$18,382
Clean$12,854$15,417$17,399
Average$11,455$13,722$15,433
Rough$10,056$12,028$13,467
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,312$13,876$15,875
Clean$10,728$13,153$15,026
Average$9,560$11,707$13,329
Rough$8,393$10,262$11,631
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,199$15,769$17,779
Clean$12,517$14,948$16,828
Average$11,155$13,305$14,927
Rough$9,792$11,662$13,026
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,700$13,157$15,073
Clean$10,148$12,472$14,267
Average$9,043$11,101$12,655
Rough$7,939$9,730$11,043
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,869 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,109 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,869 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,109 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,869 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,109 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 ranges from $6,156 to $12,501, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.