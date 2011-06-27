Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,797
|$12,098
|$13,891
|Clean
|$9,291
|$11,468
|$13,148
|Average
|$8,280
|$10,207
|$11,663
|Rough
|$7,269
|$8,947
|$10,177
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,622
|$10,072
|$11,209
|Clean
|$8,177
|$9,547
|$10,610
|Average
|$7,287
|$8,498
|$9,411
|Rough
|$6,397
|$7,449
|$8,212
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,742
|$15,257
|$17,225
|Clean
|$12,084
|$14,463
|$16,304
|Average
|$10,769
|$12,873
|$14,462
|Rough
|$9,454
|$11,284
|$12,620
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,752
|$13,217
|$15,138
|Clean
|$10,197
|$12,529
|$14,328
|Average
|$9,087
|$11,152
|$12,709
|Rough
|$7,977
|$9,775
|$11,090
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,563
|$18,540
|$20,869
|Clean
|$14,759
|$17,574
|$19,753
|Average
|$13,153
|$15,643
|$17,521
|Rough
|$11,546
|$13,711
|$15,290
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,232
|$14,802
|$16,808
|Clean
|$11,600
|$14,031
|$15,910
|Average
|$10,338
|$12,489
|$14,112
|Rough
|$9,075
|$10,947
|$12,314
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,048
|$12,310
|$14,075
|Clean
|$9,529
|$11,669
|$13,322
|Average
|$8,492
|$10,386
|$11,817
|Rough
|$7,455
|$9,104
|$10,312
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,848
|$12,244
|$14,109
|Clean
|$9,339
|$11,606
|$13,355
|Average
|$8,323
|$10,331
|$11,846
|Rough
|$7,306
|$9,055
|$10,337
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,343
|$15,100
|$17,249
|Clean
|$11,706
|$14,313
|$16,326
|Average
|$10,432
|$12,740
|$14,482
|Rough
|$9,158
|$11,167
|$12,637
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,283
|$16,013
|$18,145
|Clean
|$12,598
|$15,179
|$17,175
|Average
|$11,226
|$13,511
|$15,234
|Rough
|$9,855
|$11,842
|$13,294
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,574
|$15,276
|$17,386
|Clean
|$11,925
|$14,481
|$16,456
|Average
|$10,627
|$12,889
|$14,597
|Rough
|$9,329
|$11,298
|$12,738
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,914
|$19,082
|$21,558
|Clean
|$15,093
|$18,088
|$20,405
|Average
|$13,450
|$16,100
|$18,100
|Rough
|$11,807
|$14,112
|$15,794
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,702
|$14,290
|$16,309
|Clean
|$11,098
|$13,546
|$15,437
|Average
|$9,890
|$12,057
|$13,692
|Rough
|$8,682
|$10,569
|$11,948
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,597
|$17,445
|$19,673
|Clean
|$13,844
|$16,537
|$18,621
|Average
|$12,337
|$14,719
|$16,517
|Rough
|$10,830
|$12,902
|$14,413
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 XFE 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,663
|$16,502
|$18,719
|Clean
|$12,958
|$15,642
|$17,718
|Average
|$11,547
|$13,923
|$15,716
|Rough
|$10,137
|$12,204
|$13,714
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,398
|$17,153
|$19,309
|Clean
|$13,655
|$16,260
|$18,276
|Average
|$12,169
|$14,473
|$16,211
|Rough
|$10,682
|$12,686
|$14,146
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,441
|$17,365
|$19,651
|Clean
|$13,695
|$16,461
|$18,600
|Average
|$12,204
|$14,652
|$16,499
|Rough
|$10,714
|$12,843
|$14,397
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,292
|$18,034
|$20,185
|Clean
|$14,503
|$17,095
|$19,106
|Average
|$12,924
|$15,216
|$16,947
|Rough
|$11,345
|$13,338
|$14,788
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,654
|$20,769
|$23,211
|Clean
|$16,743
|$19,687
|$21,970
|Average
|$14,920
|$17,523
|$19,488
|Rough
|$13,098
|$15,360
|$17,005
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,064
|$15,504
|$17,413
|Clean
|$12,390
|$14,696
|$16,482
|Average
|$11,041
|$13,081
|$14,620
|Rough
|$9,693
|$11,466
|$12,758
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,341
|$10,467
|$12,121
|Clean
|$7,911
|$9,922
|$11,473
|Average
|$7,050
|$8,832
|$10,177
|Rough
|$6,188
|$7,741
|$8,880
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,323
|$15,027
|$17,136
|Clean
|$11,687
|$14,244
|$16,220
|Average
|$10,415
|$12,679
|$14,387
|Rough
|$9,143
|$11,113
|$12,555
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,605
|$10,185
|$11,423
|Clean
|$8,160
|$9,654
|$10,812
|Average
|$7,272
|$8,593
|$9,590
|Rough
|$6,384
|$7,532
|$8,369
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,298
|$10,664
|$12,501
|Clean
|$7,869
|$10,109
|$11,833
|Average
|$7,013
|$8,998
|$10,496
|Rough
|$6,156
|$7,887
|$9,159
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,554
|$15,134
|$17,149
|Clean
|$11,906
|$14,346
|$16,232
|Average
|$10,610
|$12,769
|$14,398
|Rough
|$9,314
|$11,193
|$12,564
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,911
|$14,535
|$16,582
|Clean
|$11,296
|$13,778
|$15,695
|Average
|$10,066
|$12,264
|$13,922
|Rough
|$8,837
|$10,750
|$12,149
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,720
|$13,903
|$15,613
|Clean
|$11,115
|$13,178
|$14,778
|Average
|$9,905
|$11,730
|$13,108
|Rough
|$8,695
|$10,282
|$11,438
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,554
|$16,264
|$18,382
|Clean
|$12,854
|$15,417
|$17,399
|Average
|$11,455
|$13,722
|$15,433
|Rough
|$10,056
|$12,028
|$13,467
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,312
|$13,876
|$15,875
|Clean
|$10,728
|$13,153
|$15,026
|Average
|$9,560
|$11,707
|$13,329
|Rough
|$8,393
|$10,262
|$11,631
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,199
|$15,769
|$17,779
|Clean
|$12,517
|$14,948
|$16,828
|Average
|$11,155
|$13,305
|$14,927
|Rough
|$9,792
|$11,662
|$13,026
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,700
|$13,157
|$15,073
|Clean
|$10,148
|$12,472
|$14,267
|Average
|$9,043
|$11,101
|$12,655
|Rough
|$7,939
|$9,730
|$11,043