2019 Nissan Altima Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2019 Nissan Altima 2.5 SV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,848$20,321$22,199
Clean$18,536$19,990$21,819
Average$17,913$19,329$21,061
Rough$17,290$18,668$20,303
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Altima 2.5 S 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,425$18,881$20,732
Clean$17,137$18,573$20,378
Average$16,561$17,959$19,670
Rough$15,985$17,345$18,962
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Altima 2.5 SR 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,793$20,296$22,209
Clean$18,482$19,966$21,830
Average$17,861$19,306$21,071
Rough$17,240$18,645$20,313
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Altima VC-T Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,792$25,250$27,127
Clean$23,399$24,839$26,663
Average$22,612$24,018$25,737
Rough$21,826$23,196$24,810
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Altima 2.5 SV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,142$21,630$23,529
Clean$19,809$21,278$23,127
Average$19,143$20,574$22,324
Rough$18,477$19,870$21,520
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Altima VC-T SR 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,006$21,516$23,443
Clean$19,675$21,166$23,043
Average$19,014$20,466$22,242
Rough$18,353$19,765$21,441
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Altima 2.5 Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,454$23,883$25,719
Clean$22,083$23,495$25,280
Average$21,340$22,718$24,401
Rough$20,598$21,940$23,523
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Altima VC-T Edition ONE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,030$25,589$27,591
Clean$23,633$25,173$27,120
Average$22,838$24,340$26,178
Rough$22,044$23,507$25,235
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Altima 2.5 SR 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,944$19,441$21,345
Clean$17,647$19,125$20,980
Average$17,054$18,492$20,251
Rough$16,460$17,860$19,522
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,469$22,924$24,788
Clean$21,114$22,551$24,364
Average$20,404$21,805$23,518
Rough$19,695$21,059$22,671
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Altima 2.5 S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,375$17,784$19,576
Clean$16,104$17,495$19,242
Average$15,562$16,916$18,573
Rough$15,021$16,338$17,904
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,693$20,944$22,551
Clean$19,367$20,603$22,166
Average$18,716$19,921$21,396
Rough$18,065$19,240$20,625
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Altima 2.5 Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,999$24,334$26,056
Clean$22,618$23,938$25,611
Average$21,858$23,146$24,721
Rough$21,098$22,354$23,831
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 Nissan Altima on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Nissan Altima with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $17,647 for one in "Clean" condition and about $19,125 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan Altima is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Nissan Altima with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $17,647 for one in "Clean" condition and about $19,125 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2019 Nissan Altima, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2019 Nissan Altima with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $17,647 for one in "Clean" condition and about $19,125 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 Nissan Altima. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 Nissan Altima and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2019 Nissan Altima ranges from $16,460 to $21,345, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2019 Nissan Altima is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.