Estimated values
2019 Nissan Altima 2.5 SV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,848
|$20,321
|$22,199
|Clean
|$18,536
|$19,990
|$21,819
|Average
|$17,913
|$19,329
|$21,061
|Rough
|$17,290
|$18,668
|$20,303
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Altima 2.5 S 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,425
|$18,881
|$20,732
|Clean
|$17,137
|$18,573
|$20,378
|Average
|$16,561
|$17,959
|$19,670
|Rough
|$15,985
|$17,345
|$18,962
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Altima 2.5 SR 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,793
|$20,296
|$22,209
|Clean
|$18,482
|$19,966
|$21,830
|Average
|$17,861
|$19,306
|$21,071
|Rough
|$17,240
|$18,645
|$20,313
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Altima VC-T Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,792
|$25,250
|$27,127
|Clean
|$23,399
|$24,839
|$26,663
|Average
|$22,612
|$24,018
|$25,737
|Rough
|$21,826
|$23,196
|$24,810
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Altima 2.5 SV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,142
|$21,630
|$23,529
|Clean
|$19,809
|$21,278
|$23,127
|Average
|$19,143
|$20,574
|$22,324
|Rough
|$18,477
|$19,870
|$21,520
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Altima VC-T SR 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,006
|$21,516
|$23,443
|Clean
|$19,675
|$21,166
|$23,043
|Average
|$19,014
|$20,466
|$22,242
|Rough
|$18,353
|$19,765
|$21,441
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Altima 2.5 Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,454
|$23,883
|$25,719
|Clean
|$22,083
|$23,495
|$25,280
|Average
|$21,340
|$22,718
|$24,401
|Rough
|$20,598
|$21,940
|$23,523
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Altima VC-T Edition ONE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,030
|$25,589
|$27,591
|Clean
|$23,633
|$25,173
|$27,120
|Average
|$22,838
|$24,340
|$26,178
|Rough
|$22,044
|$23,507
|$25,235
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Altima 2.5 SR 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,944
|$19,441
|$21,345
|Clean
|$17,647
|$19,125
|$20,980
|Average
|$17,054
|$18,492
|$20,251
|Rough
|$16,460
|$17,860
|$19,522
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,469
|$22,924
|$24,788
|Clean
|$21,114
|$22,551
|$24,364
|Average
|$20,404
|$21,805
|$23,518
|Rough
|$19,695
|$21,059
|$22,671
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Altima 2.5 S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,375
|$17,784
|$19,576
|Clean
|$16,104
|$17,495
|$19,242
|Average
|$15,562
|$16,916
|$18,573
|Rough
|$15,021
|$16,338
|$17,904
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,693
|$20,944
|$22,551
|Clean
|$19,367
|$20,603
|$22,166
|Average
|$18,716
|$19,921
|$21,396
|Rough
|$18,065
|$19,240
|$20,625
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Altima 2.5 Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,999
|$24,334
|$26,056
|Clean
|$22,618
|$23,938
|$25,611
|Average
|$21,858
|$23,146
|$24,721
|Rough
|$21,098
|$22,354
|$23,831