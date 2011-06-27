Estimated values
2015 Mazda 3 s Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,086
|$12,430
|$14,864
|Clean
|$9,626
|$11,876
|$14,159
|Average
|$8,708
|$10,769
|$12,750
|Rough
|$7,790
|$9,661
|$11,340
Estimated values
2015 Mazda 3 i Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,672
|$11,933
|$14,277
|Clean
|$9,232
|$11,401
|$13,600
|Average
|$8,351
|$10,338
|$12,246
|Rough
|$7,470
|$9,274
|$10,893
Estimated values
2015 Mazda 3 i Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,231
|$10,301
|$12,442
|Clean
|$7,856
|$9,842
|$11,852
|Average
|$7,106
|$8,924
|$10,673
|Rough
|$6,357
|$8,006
|$9,493
Estimated values
2015 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,144
|$12,499
|$14,941
|Clean
|$9,682
|$11,942
|$14,232
|Average
|$8,759
|$10,828
|$12,816
|Rough
|$7,835
|$9,714
|$11,399
Estimated values
2015 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,749
|$13,195
|$15,738
|Clean
|$10,260
|$12,607
|$14,991
|Average
|$9,281
|$11,431
|$13,499
|Rough
|$8,302
|$10,255
|$12,007
Estimated values
2015 Mazda 3 i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,908
|$9,943
|$12,043
|Clean
|$7,548
|$9,500
|$11,472
|Average
|$6,828
|$8,614
|$10,330
|Rough
|$6,108
|$7,728
|$9,188
Estimated values
2015 Mazda 3 i Sport 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,951
|$9,975
|$12,065
|Clean
|$7,589
|$9,530
|$11,493
|Average
|$6,865
|$8,641
|$10,349
|Rough
|$6,141
|$7,752
|$9,205
Estimated values
2015 Mazda 3 s Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,355
|$14,294
|$17,326
|Clean
|$10,838
|$13,657
|$16,505
|Average
|$9,804
|$12,383
|$14,862
|Rough
|$8,770
|$11,109
|$13,219
Estimated values
2015 Mazda 3 i Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,239
|$11,454
|$13,750
|Clean
|$8,818
|$10,944
|$13,098
|Average
|$7,977
|$9,923
|$11,794
|Rough
|$7,136
|$8,902
|$10,491
Estimated values
2015 Mazda 3 i Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,004
|$12,235
|$14,554
|Clean
|$9,549
|$11,690
|$13,864
|Average
|$8,638
|$10,599
|$12,484
|Rough
|$7,727
|$9,509
|$11,104
Estimated values
2015 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,377
|$12,849
|$15,412
|Clean
|$9,904
|$12,277
|$14,681
|Average
|$8,959
|$11,132
|$13,220
|Rough
|$8,014
|$9,986
|$11,759
Estimated values
2015 Mazda 3 i Sport 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,158
|$10,200
|$12,309
|Clean
|$7,786
|$9,745
|$11,726
|Average
|$7,043
|$8,836
|$10,559
|Rough
|$6,300
|$7,927
|$9,392
Estimated values
2015 Mazda 3 i SV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,943
|$7,145
|$8,402
|Clean
|$5,673
|$6,827
|$8,004
|Average
|$5,132
|$6,190
|$7,207
|Rough
|$4,590
|$5,553
|$6,410
Estimated values
2015 Mazda 3 s Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,336
|$12,748
|$15,249
|Clean
|$9,865
|$12,180
|$14,526
|Average
|$8,924
|$11,044
|$13,081
|Rough
|$7,983
|$9,908
|$11,635
Estimated values
2015 Mazda 3 i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,943
|$9,987
|$12,096
|Clean
|$7,582
|$9,542
|$11,523
|Average
|$6,858
|$8,652
|$10,376
|Rough
|$6,135
|$7,762
|$9,229
Estimated values
2015 Mazda 3 i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,390
|$10,471
|$12,623
|Clean
|$8,008
|$10,004
|$12,024
|Average
|$7,244
|$9,071
|$10,828
|Rough
|$6,480
|$8,138
|$9,631
Estimated values
2015 Mazda 3 i Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,853
|$11,013
|$13,248
|Clean
|$8,450
|$10,522
|$12,620
|Average
|$7,644
|$9,540
|$11,364
|Rough
|$6,838
|$8,559
|$10,108
Estimated values
2015 Mazda 3 i Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,437
|$11,682
|$14,009
|Clean
|$9,007
|$11,162
|$13,345
|Average
|$8,148
|$10,120
|$12,017
|Rough
|$7,288
|$9,079
|$10,688
Estimated values
2015 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,381
|$12,792
|$15,294
|Clean
|$9,909
|$12,222
|$14,569
|Average
|$8,963
|$11,082
|$13,119
|Rough
|$8,018
|$9,942
|$11,669
Estimated values
2015 Mazda 3 s Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,672
|$11,955
|$14,321
|Clean
|$9,232
|$11,423
|$13,642
|Average
|$8,351
|$10,357
|$12,284
|Rough
|$7,470
|$9,292
|$10,927
Estimated values
2015 Mazda 3 i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,924
|$9,916
|$11,974
|Clean
|$7,563
|$9,474
|$11,406
|Average
|$6,842
|$8,590
|$10,271
|Rough
|$6,120
|$7,706
|$9,135
Estimated values
2015 Mazda 3 i SV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,317
|$9,404
|$11,547
|Clean
|$6,984
|$8,985
|$10,999
|Average
|$6,317
|$8,147
|$9,904
|Rough
|$5,651
|$7,308
|$8,810