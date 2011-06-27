  1. Home
2015 Mazda 3 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2015 Mazda 3 s Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,086$12,430$14,864
Clean$9,626$11,876$14,159
Average$8,708$10,769$12,750
Rough$7,790$9,661$11,340
Estimated values
2015 Mazda 3 i Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,672$11,933$14,277
Clean$9,232$11,401$13,600
Average$8,351$10,338$12,246
Rough$7,470$9,274$10,893
Estimated values
2015 Mazda 3 i Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,231$10,301$12,442
Clean$7,856$9,842$11,852
Average$7,106$8,924$10,673
Rough$6,357$8,006$9,493
Estimated values
2015 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,144$12,499$14,941
Clean$9,682$11,942$14,232
Average$8,759$10,828$12,816
Rough$7,835$9,714$11,399
Estimated values
2015 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,749$13,195$15,738
Clean$10,260$12,607$14,991
Average$9,281$11,431$13,499
Rough$8,302$10,255$12,007
Estimated values
2015 Mazda 3 i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,908$9,943$12,043
Clean$7,548$9,500$11,472
Average$6,828$8,614$10,330
Rough$6,108$7,728$9,188
Estimated values
2015 Mazda 3 i Sport 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,951$9,975$12,065
Clean$7,589$9,530$11,493
Average$6,865$8,641$10,349
Rough$6,141$7,752$9,205
Estimated values
2015 Mazda 3 s Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,355$14,294$17,326
Clean$10,838$13,657$16,505
Average$9,804$12,383$14,862
Rough$8,770$11,109$13,219
Estimated values
2015 Mazda 3 i Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,239$11,454$13,750
Clean$8,818$10,944$13,098
Average$7,977$9,923$11,794
Rough$7,136$8,902$10,491
Estimated values
2015 Mazda 3 i Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,004$12,235$14,554
Clean$9,549$11,690$13,864
Average$8,638$10,599$12,484
Rough$7,727$9,509$11,104
Estimated values
2015 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,377$12,849$15,412
Clean$9,904$12,277$14,681
Average$8,959$11,132$13,220
Rough$8,014$9,986$11,759
Estimated values
2015 Mazda 3 i Sport 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,158$10,200$12,309
Clean$7,786$9,745$11,726
Average$7,043$8,836$10,559
Rough$6,300$7,927$9,392
Estimated values
2015 Mazda 3 i SV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,943$7,145$8,402
Clean$5,673$6,827$8,004
Average$5,132$6,190$7,207
Rough$4,590$5,553$6,410
Estimated values
2015 Mazda 3 s Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,336$12,748$15,249
Clean$9,865$12,180$14,526
Average$8,924$11,044$13,081
Rough$7,983$9,908$11,635
Estimated values
2015 Mazda 3 i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,943$9,987$12,096
Clean$7,582$9,542$11,523
Average$6,858$8,652$10,376
Rough$6,135$7,762$9,229
Estimated values
2015 Mazda 3 i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,390$10,471$12,623
Clean$8,008$10,004$12,024
Average$7,244$9,071$10,828
Rough$6,480$8,138$9,631
Estimated values
2015 Mazda 3 i Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,853$11,013$13,248
Clean$8,450$10,522$12,620
Average$7,644$9,540$11,364
Rough$6,838$8,559$10,108
Estimated values
2015 Mazda 3 i Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,437$11,682$14,009
Clean$9,007$11,162$13,345
Average$8,148$10,120$12,017
Rough$7,288$9,079$10,688
Estimated values
2015 Mazda 3 s Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,381$12,792$15,294
Clean$9,909$12,222$14,569
Average$8,963$11,082$13,119
Rough$8,018$9,942$11,669
Estimated values
2015 Mazda 3 s Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,672$11,955$14,321
Clean$9,232$11,423$13,642
Average$8,351$10,357$12,284
Rough$7,470$9,292$10,927
Estimated values
2015 Mazda 3 i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,924$9,916$11,974
Clean$7,563$9,474$11,406
Average$6,842$8,590$10,271
Rough$6,120$7,706$9,135
Estimated values
2015 Mazda 3 i SV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,317$9,404$11,547
Clean$6,984$8,985$10,999
Average$6,317$8,147$9,904
Rough$5,651$7,308$8,810
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 Mazda 3 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Mazda 3 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,673 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,827 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Mazda 3 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Mazda 3 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,673 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,827 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2015 Mazda 3, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2015 Mazda 3 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,673 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,827 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2015 Mazda 3. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2015 Mazda 3 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2015 Mazda 3 ranges from $4,590 to $8,402, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2015 Mazda 3 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.