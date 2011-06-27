Estimated values
2013 Kia Soul 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,209
|$5,865
|$7,324
|Clean
|$3,962
|$5,527
|$6,876
|Average
|$3,468
|$4,850
|$5,981
|Rough
|$2,974
|$4,174
|$5,086
Estimated values
2013 Kia Soul ! 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,531
|$7,675
|$9,566
|Clean
|$5,207
|$7,232
|$8,982
|Average
|$4,557
|$6,347
|$7,813
|Rough
|$3,908
|$5,461
|$6,644
Estimated values
2013 Kia Soul + 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,003
|$6,816
|$8,420
|Clean
|$4,710
|$6,423
|$7,906
|Average
|$4,122
|$5,636
|$6,877
|Rough
|$3,535
|$4,850
|$5,848
Estimated values
2013 Kia Soul + 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,962
|$6,946
|$8,692
|Clean
|$4,670
|$6,545
|$8,161
|Average
|$4,088
|$5,744
|$7,099
|Rough
|$3,505
|$4,943
|$6,037
Estimated values
2013 Kia Soul 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,752
|$6,507
|$8,058
|Clean
|$4,473
|$6,131
|$7,565
|Average
|$3,915
|$5,381
|$6,581
|Rough
|$3,357
|$4,630
|$5,596